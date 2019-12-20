Successfully reported this slideshow.
Biological control of turmeric insect pests

BIOLOGICAL CONTROL OF TURMERIC PEST USING PREDATORS AND PARASITOIDS

BIOLOGICAL CONTROL OF TURMERIC INSECT PESTS By P M Sugandhan

  1. 1. Shoot borer Conogethes punctiferalis Leaf roller Udaspes folus Rhizome scale Aspidiella hartii BIOLOGICAL CONTROL OF TURMERIC INSECT PESTS By P M Sugandhan
  2. 2. Bracon sp Myosoma sp Apanteles sp Xanthopimpla sp Chrysoperla Coccinellids King crow Reduviid bug Dragonfly, Spiders Robber fly Praying mantids Predators and Parasitoids
  3. 3. Thank you Entomopathogenic nematode (EPN) of the genus Rhabditis/ Oscheius and Hexamermis sp. Attractant plants for natural enemies: Carrot family, sunfl ower family, buckwheat, alfalfa, corn, shrubs (minute pirate bug, lacewing and ladybird beetle).

