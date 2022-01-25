Successfully reported this slideshow.
Communication

Jan. 25, 2022
Communication skills can be defined as one’s ability to convey their views, information, or message to another person effectively and efficiently. It is simply an act to transfer the information to another using vocal, visual, non-verbal, and written mediums

Communication

  1. 1. He who does not understand a look will not understand a long explanation either Old wiseman
  2. 2. What is body language? Put simply, body language is the unspoken element of communication that we use to reveal our true feelings and emotions.
  3. 3. When we tap our fingers, you appear impatient and possibly nervous about waiting. If you’re a finger tapper, be Let your body talk on your behalf! Tapping Fingers
  4. 4. What does it mean? Some people are kind of evil. Like Amrishpuri from negative personality When Amrishpuri smiles at you, you know not a good smile. When Amrishpuri smiles at you, he’s really saying, “Haha! You think that’s a good Well, I think you’re stupid!” It’s THAT smile. smirk
  5. 5. Stick your tongue out What does it mean? Take your tongue (not with your hands, please) and put it outside your mouth.
  6. 6. Steepling Fingers Holding our fingertips together and our palms apart let people know we have authority and control. Bosses and politicians use this gesture often to show they're in charge.
  7. 7. Tilting Your Head to One Side When we tilt our head to the side, it usually means we're listening intently and deeply interested in finding out the information we're being told. It can also mean we're concentrating very hard.
  8. 8. Hand on head It demonstrate boredom or it might show that a person is upset.
  9. 9. Firm handshake A firm but not painful, hand shake indicates selfconfindence and respect.
  10. 10. Crossed arm This indicate that a person is being defensive .It also indicates that a person disagrees with opinion or action of other individual with whom they are communicating.
  11. 11. Head noding A simple way to show that you are listening and agreeble is to nod in acknowledgement of good points or questions that don’t require a verbal answer.
  12. 12. Rubbing hands This is a way of communicating that an individual is excited for something.
  13. 13. Leanning in When you want to get closer to someone because you like them ,trust them or are interested in them .you tend to lean your whole body in their direction.
  14. 14. Pursed lips What does it mean? When you bring your lips into your mouth. Sometimes it’s when you’re angry with someone. Or sometimes it’s when you’re concentrating on something. Or sometimes it’s when you’re worried about something.
  15. 15. Raise an eyebrow What does it mean? This is different from “raise your eyebrows.” When you raise both eyebrows, your face is saying “Wow! I’m shocked!” When you just raise one, it’s much cooler. It’s like your face is saying, “Hey! I see what you’re doing. I don’t quite understand it, but I’m still in complete control here.”
  16. 16. Wrinkle nose What does it mean? When did you last say, “Eugh! That food stinks!”? Try to remember how your face looked. It’s that face we make when we feel something in between disapproval and complete disgust.
  17. 17. Talking too fast we can lose the clarity of your message. Fast talking can lead to a lack of clear enunciation, articulation and an engaging tone.
  18. 18. Nail biting Nail biting is a type of habit that can demonstrait Stress,nervousness etc.
  19. 19. What does it mean? Normally, a beam is just a ray of light. So when you’re beaming, you’re smiling so much it’s like there’s light coming out of you. Beam
  20. 20. Hand placed on cheek It indicates that a person is lost on his own thoughts
  21. 21. Arm locked This indicates that a person is being defensive .It can also tell that a given person disagrees with opinion
  22. 22. Touching nose When someone touches or rubs their nose . It can signify lot of things such as disbelief or rejection
  23. 23. Thank you Stop impressing start expressing

