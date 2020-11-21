Successfully reported this slideshow.
Analysis of Pollutants By Dr. S.H. Burungale Department of Chemistry Yashwantrao Chavan College of Science Karad
Analysis of Lead Gravimetric Analysis
Gravimetric Determination of Lead Chromate SOLUTIONS Concentrated NaOH pH meter 0.1% Nitric Acid (Conc. HNO3 = 76%, so abo...
PROCEDURE 1. To eache flask add 4 mL of 1000 ppm Pb. Bring to 20 mL vol.. To the fifth flask add 20 mL of one of your soil...
Direct Titration of Lead with ErioT and EDTA Lead is held in solution by weakly chelating tartrate so that it may react wi...
Reagents 0.01 M lead solution 0.01 M EDTA standard solution: Dilute from 0.100 M EDTA 37.22 g of disodium EDTA in 1000 mL ...
Procedure 1. Place 10-30 ml (exactly measured) 0.01 M lead soluiton in 250 ml flask 2. Add a spatula end of tartaric acid....
Spectrophotometry For the determination of small amounts of lead (0.005-0.25 mg) advantage is taken of the fact that when ...
Procedure. Place 10.0 mL lead solution in a 250 mL separatory funnel, add 75 mL of the ammonia-cyanide-sulphite solution a...
Determination of Lead by Amperometric Titration
The chromium in the substance is converted into chromate or dichromate by any of the usual methods. A platinum indicator e...
  Analysis of Pollutants By Dr. S.H. Burungale Department of Chemistry Yashwantrao Chavan College of Science Karad
  Analysis of Lead Gravimetric Analysis
  Gravimetric Determination of Lead Chromate SOLUTIONS Concentrated NaOH pH meter 0.1% Nitric Acid (Conc. HNO3 = 76%, so about 1 mL conc./100 mL water) 0.10 M chromium nitrate, Cr(NO3 )3 09H2O (4 g/100 mL) 0.12 M potassium bromate, KBrO3 (2 g/100 mL) Acetate buffer solution: 6 M in acetic acid, 0.6 M in sodium acetate. GLASSWARE 2 erlenmeyer flasks 2 porous porcelain filter crucibles suction adapters
  PROCEDURE 1. To eache flask add 4 mL of 1000 ppm Pb. Bring to 20 mL vol.. To the fifth flask add 20 mL of one of your soil sample digests. To one of the first four (lead standard) flasks add 4 mL of 1000 ppm Zn. 2. If necessary, neutralize 20mL solution with NaOH to pH 7 (use indicator paper) in a 100 mL beaker. Solution will be slightly cloudy. What is the chemistry that makes it cloudy? 3. Adjust volume of sample to about 20 mL. 4. Add 10 mL Cr(NO3 )3 09H2O solution and 10 mL of KBrO3 . Solution will be clear blue. 5. Heat but do not boil for 30 minutes. 6. When solution is clear and yellow (= measure of extent of chromic oxidation), add 10 mL of buffer and heat 5 more minutes. 7. Weigh your 6 filter crucibles. 8. Cool the mixture and filter off the lead chromate on a sintered glass or porous porcelain filter crucible. 9. Wash the precipitate with 2 or 3 small portions of 0.1% nitric acid. 10. Dry at 120C for 30 minutes. 11. Cool and weigh as PbCrO4 (Pb/PbCrO4 = 0.641108)
  Direct Titration of Lead with ErioT and EDTA Lead is held in solution by weakly chelating tartrate so that it may react with Erio T to form a bluish violet color. The lead is titrated with standard EDTA. The end point is observed by a loss of the bluish violet color as the last of the lead-Erio-T complex is consumed.
  Reagents 0.01 M lead solution 0.01 M EDTA standard solution: Dilute from 0.100 M EDTA 37.22 g of disodium EDTA in 1000 mL deionest water. Or Dry the acid for two hours at 130-150C. Cool. Weigh 29.210 g of acid EDTA, add to 600 mL water, add pellet by pellet NaOH, until the EDTA comes into solution. Dilute to 1L. Erio T indicator powder: Grind 100 mg of indicator with 10 g of NaCl to a very fine powder and store. Tartaric acid pH 10 buffer : Dissolve 70 g of NH4Cl in 570 ml of ammonia ( s. G. 0.90) and dilute to distilled water to 1 L.
  Procedure 1. Place 10-30 ml (exactly measured) 0.01 M lead soluiton in 250 ml flask 2. Add a spatula end of tartaric acid. 3. Add 5 ml of buffer pH 10 and dilute to about 50-100 ml. If a turbidity occurs (Pb(OH)2 ) add more tartaric acid. 4. Add Erio T (too much will change the color intensity, so start small). 5. Titrate until the colour changes from violet just to clear blue. 6. Repeat twice to be able to report the rsd of the method. 1 ml 0.01 M EDTA = 2.0719 mg Pb
  Spectrophotometry For the determination of small amounts of lead (0.005-0.25 mg) advantage is taken of the fact that when a sulphide is added to a solution containing lead ions a brown colour, due to the formation of colloidal lead sulphide, is produced. However, for general use the dithizone method Reagents. Standard lead solution. Dissolve 0.160 g of analytical grade lead nitrate in 1 L of distilled water; 10.0 mL of this solution, diluted to 250 mL gives a working solution containing 4 pg of lead mL-'. Dithizone reagent. Dissolve 5 mg of the solid in 100 mL of chloroform Ammonia-cyanide-sulphite solution. Prepare by diluting 35 mL of concentrated ammonia solution and 3.0mL of 10 per cent potassium cyanide solution to 100 mL and adding 0.15 g of sodium sulphite.
  Procedure. Place 10.0 mL lead solution in a 250 mL separatory funnel, add 75 mL of the ammonia-cyanide-sulphite solution and then by the cautious addition of dilute hydrochloric acid adjust the pH of the solution to 9.5 (pH-meter). Now add 7.5 mL of the dithizone reagent to the separatory funnel, followed by a further 17.5 mL of chloroform. Shake for 1 minute, allow the layers to separate, then remove the chloroform layer. Measure the absorbance of this against a blank solution, using a 1 cm ce11 and a wavelength of 510 nm (green filter). Repeat the procedure with 5.0mL, 7.5 mL and 15.0mL portions of the working lead solution and then with 10mL of the test solution.
  Determination of Lead by Amperometric Titration
  The chromium in the substance is converted into chromate or dichromate by any of the usual methods. A platinum indicator electrode and a saturated calomel electrode are used. Place a known volume of the dichromate solution in the titration beaker, add 10mL of 10 per cent sulphuric acid or hydrochloric acid per 100 mL of the final volume of the solution and also 2.5 mL of 10 per cent phosphorus(V) acid. Insert the electrodes, stir, and after adding 1 mL of a standard ammonium iron(I1) sulphate solution, the e.m.f. is measured. Continue to add the iron solution, reading the e.m.f. after each addition, then plot the titration curve and determine the end point. Determination of chromium
  12. 12. Thank You

