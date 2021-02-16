Laboratory Hazards & Sample & its related issues

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CLINICAL BIOCHEMISTRY Dr. Mohammad Shiblee Zaman Lecturer (Biochemistry) Dhaka Medical College
Laboratory Hazards
Laboratory hazards Any object or material in a laboratory that can cause injury to human or harm the environment is called...
Types of laboratory hazards 1. Biohazard eg. by infectious agents 2. Chemical hazard eg. by hazardous chemicals 3. Physica...
Biohazard The infectious materials or agents that present a potential risk to the human health in the laboratory
Source of infection  Blood or blood products like serum or plasma(mainly)  Urine  Body fluids eg. pleural/ pericardial/...
Major infectious agents 1. HIV 2. Hepatitis B 3. Gonococcus 4. Treponema pallidum
Mode of infection 1. Aspiration 2. Inhalation 3. Inoculation 4. Contamination
Route of transmission  Percutaneous: through accidental needle prick, transfusion of infected blood.  Non-intact skin: t...
Prevention: 7 rules of biosafety 1. Avoidance of mouth pipetting 2. Treating all fluid as infectious 3. Restricted use of ...
Chemical hazard
Types of hazardous chemicals 1. Flammable: acetone, ethanol, toluene 2. Corrosive: HCl, H2SO4, HNO3, NaOH, KOH 3. Toxic: K...
Chemical hazard occurs by a) Direct contact with skin b) Accidental swallowing during mouth pipetting c) Inhalation of vap...
Prevention 1. Proper & complete labeling of all chemicals 2. Always keeping chemicals below eye level 3. Chemicals & reage...
Preventioncontd. 5. Toxic chemicals should store in a locked cup board 6. Avoidance of mouth pipetting 7. Wearing of PPE 8...
Physical hazard
Physical hazard may arise from Broken glass ware, test tube.....cut injury Sharp equipments eg. needle, syringe, scalpel...
Prevention 1. Use appropriate plastic containers for soaking and decontaminating used glassware 2. Before reuse, inspect g...
Prevention 4. Never centrifuge cracked tubes or bottles 5. Wear protective gloves when cleaning glassware 6. Store glasswa...
Electrical hazard
Sources  Electrical equipments  Electric shock
Prevention 1. Safe positioning and installation of equipment; do not place electrical equipment near to water, in direct s...
Prevention 4. Circuit breakers and earth-fault interrupters should be fitted to all laboratory circuits. [Circuit-breakers...
Fire hazard
Fire hazard Results from gas or volatile substances, flammable liquids etc.
Prevention 1. Every laboratory should have fire fighting equipment: buckets of water, sand buckets, fire blanket, dry powd...
Prevention 3. Laboratory should be well- ventilated 4. Flammable liquid should be heated in H2O bath 5. Everyone should kn...
Radiation hazard Sources are –  Ionizing radiation e.g. X-ray, CT scan  nonionizing radiation e.g. by UVR, visible light...
Prevention 1. Staff exposed to such hazards should be specially trained & will require regular monitoring of the degree of...
Sample and its related issues
 Specimen.....material available for analysis eg. blood, urine etc.  Sample.....part of the specimen used for analysis e...
Types of specimen  Blood, plasma or serum  Urine  Stool  Aspirates eg. CSF, pleural, pericardial, ascitic, synovial fl...
Collection of blood
Blood specimen Site selection Vein Antecubital vein Any prominent vein Artery Femoral Radial Brachial Capillary Finger tip...
Venous blood  Collection of blood from vein.....venepuncture  Person who collects blood.....phlebotomist
Vein is the commonest site as  Veins are superficial  Pressure of blood is low in vein  Wider lumen containing more blo...
Procedure of venous blood collection 1. A clean, dry test tube is taken 2. ID number is given 3. Application of tourniquet...
Procedure of venous blood collection 6. When needle enters into vein tourniquet must be loosen 7. Blood is drawn slowly in...
Procedure of venous blood collection 9. Now needle is removed from syringe and blood is poured slowly along the side of te...
Precautions to prevent hemolysis 1. Disposable syringe, needle and test tube must be dry and clean 2. Needle should be wid...
Precautions to prevent hemolysis 5. Needle is removed from syringe and blood is poured slowly along the side of test tube ...
Changes in blood that occurs in long standing with measures to prevent Changes Prevention Loss of CO2 since pCO2 is higher...
Changes in blood that occurs in long standing with measures to prevent Changes Prevention Conversion of pyruvate to lactat...
Changes in blood that occurs in long standing with measures to prevent Changes Prevention UV radiation or daylight exposur...
So, Net result is ↓ blood glucose, urea, CO2, pyruvate, HCO3 - ↑ K+, PO4 -, Cl-, LDH, AST.
Anticoagulant  Chemical substances  Prevents formation of clot  Needed when whole blood or plasma is required  Not use...
Commonly used anticoagulants  Heparin  EDTA  Sodium fluoride (NaF)  3.8% sodium citrate  Sodium or potassium oxalate ...
How they act? • Mostly act by chelating Ca2 +, thus making it unavailable for blood clotting • Heparin forms complex with ...
STOP LIGHT RED GREEN LIGHT GO
Collection of urine
Type of urine specimen  Random...anytime eg. spot urinary ACR  Timed...at particular time eg. during OGTT  24 hrs...who...
24hrs urine collection  The bladder should be emptied at the beginning of collection and urine discarded (If starting tim...
24hrs urine collection contd.  Voided urine should be collected in a separate container and then added to the main contai...
Changes in urine on long time storage  Bacterial contamination  Chemical decomposition of analyte Bacterial fermentation...
Preservatives used  Toluene  Formalin  HCl  Boric acid  Acetic acid
Accuracy It is the degree of closeness of a measured value to the actual (or, true) value
Precision  It means reproducibility  A method is said reproducible when it produces same test result on same specimen wh...
Specificity Ability of an analytical method to measure only that analyte which is targeted to be measured
Sensitivity Ability of an analytical method to measure the smallest amount of an analyte in a sample
Control Materials of known concentration that is used for quality control purpose
Calibration material/Calibrator  Material of known concentration that is used to standardize an analytical method  Or, a...
Standard Materials of known concentration with which sample is compared to determine the result
Blank Solution consisting of all components of a reaction except analyte Use: 1. To compensate any non- specific color 2. ...
Laboratory Hazards & Sample & its related issues
Laboratory Hazards & Sample & its related issues
Laboratory Hazards & Sample & its related issues
Laboratory Hazards & Sample & its related issues
Laboratory Hazards & Sample & its related issues
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Laboratory Hazards & Sample & its related issues

8 views

Published on

Clinical Biochemistry

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Laboratory Hazards & Sample & its related issues

  1. 1. CLINICAL BIOCHEMISTRY Dr. Mohammad Shiblee Zaman Lecturer (Biochemistry) Dhaka Medical College
  2. 2. Laboratory Hazards
  3. 3. Laboratory hazards Any object or material in a laboratory that can cause injury to human or harm the environment is called hazard
  4. 4. Types of laboratory hazards 1. Biohazard eg. by infectious agents 2. Chemical hazard eg. by hazardous chemicals 3. Physical hazard eg. by breaking of glass wares 4. Electrical hazard eg. by electrical apparatus 5. Fire hazard eg. by gas/volatile substances 6. Radiation hazard eg. by UVR
  5. 5. Biohazard The infectious materials or agents that present a potential risk to the human health in the laboratory
  6. 6. Source of infection  Blood or blood products like serum or plasma(mainly)  Urine  Body fluids eg. pleural/ pericardial/ synovial fluid/ CSF etc.
  7. 7. Major infectious agents 1. HIV 2. Hepatitis B 3. Gonococcus 4. Treponema pallidum
  8. 8. Mode of infection 1. Aspiration 2. Inhalation 3. Inoculation 4. Contamination
  9. 9. Route of transmission  Percutaneous: through accidental needle prick, transfusion of infected blood.  Non-intact skin: through minute cut or scratch by contaminated glass ware  Mucous membrane: through mouth pipetting, splashing etc.
  10. 10. Prevention: 7 rules of biosafety 1. Avoidance of mouth pipetting 2. Treating all fluid as infectious 3. Restricted use of needle syringe 4. Wearing of personal protective device eg. apron, eye shield, face mask, hand gloves 5. Frequent hand washing 6. Before & after work, decontamination of working surface 7. Prohibition of eating or drinking in the laboratory
  11. 11. Chemical hazard
  12. 12. Types of hazardous chemicals 1. Flammable: acetone, ethanol, toluene 2. Corrosive: HCl, H2SO4, HNO3, NaOH, KOH 3. Toxic: KCN, CCl4, barbiturate, chloroform 4. Oxidizing: chlorate, perchlorate, peroxides 5. Explosives: picric acid 6. Carcinogens: benzidine, nitrosamine
  13. 13. Chemical hazard occurs by a) Direct contact with skin b) Accidental swallowing during mouth pipetting c) Inhalation of vapour d) Toxic effects of substance by absorption from alimentary tract, lungs, skin etc.
  14. 14. Prevention 1. Proper & complete labeling of all chemicals 2. Always keeping chemicals below eye level 3. Chemicals & reagents should be returned to their storage site after use 4. Bottles of volatile substances should not be kept open for extended period
  15. 15. Preventioncontd. 5. Toxic chemicals should store in a locked cup board 6. Avoidance of mouth pipetting 7. Wearing of PPE 8. Frequent hand washing 9. Proper disposal of chemical waste
  16. 16. Physical hazard
  17. 17. Physical hazard may arise from Broken glass ware, test tube.....cut injury Sharp equipments eg. needle, syringe, scalpel, blade etc.....cut injury Flammable material e.g. Bunsen burner, boiled water.....burn
  18. 18. Prevention 1. Use appropriate plastic containers for soaking and decontaminating used glassware 2. Before reuse, inspect glassware for cracks, broken and chipped ends 3. Discard broken glass in a separate puncture resistant waste bin marked ‘Sharps’ and dispose of the contents safely. Do not allow the bin to overflow
  19. 19. Prevention 4. Never centrifuge cracked tubes or bottles 5. Wear protective gloves when cleaning glassware 6. Store glassware safely 7. To avoid spillages and breakages, use racks or trays to hold specimen containers and other bottles
  20. 20. Electrical hazard
  21. 21. Sources  Electrical equipments  Electric shock
  22. 22. Prevention 1. Safe positioning and installation of equipment; do not place electrical equipment near to water, in direct sunlight or close to where chemicals and reagents are used or stored 2. Make sure ventilation is adequate when charging acid rechargeable batteries 3. Grounding of electrical equipments is essential
  23. 23. Prevention 4. Circuit breakers and earth-fault interrupters should be fitted to all laboratory circuits. [Circuit-breakers protect wiring from being overloaded with electric current. Earth-fault interrupters protect people from electric shock] 4. Wires & switches should be well insulated 5. Use the equipment correctly
  24. 24. Fire hazard
  25. 25. Fire hazard Results from gas or volatile substances, flammable liquids etc.
  26. 26. Prevention 1. Every laboratory should have fire fighting equipment: buckets of water, sand buckets, fire blanket, dry powder chemical fire extinguisher and their use must be understood 2. Avoid smoking in the laboratory
  27. 27. Prevention 3. Laboratory should be well- ventilated 4. Flammable liquid should be heated in H2O bath 5. Everyone should know the correct use of fire alarm
  28. 28. Radiation hazard Sources are –  Ionizing radiation e.g. X-ray, CT scan  nonionizing radiation e.g. by UVR, visible light, infrared & microwave  Radioactive isotopes
  29. 29. Prevention 1. Staff exposed to such hazards should be specially trained & will require regular monitoring of the degree of radiation received 2. Direct rays from source should be properly shielded 3. Radioactive waste must be disposed properly
  30. 30. Sample and its related issues
  31. 31.  Specimen.....material available for analysis eg. blood, urine etc.  Sample.....part of the specimen used for analysis eg. plasma, serum etc.  Analyte.....substance to be measured in sample eg. glucose, urea etc.
  32. 32. Types of specimen  Blood, plasma or serum  Urine  Stool  Aspirates eg. CSF, pleural, pericardial, ascitic, synovial fluid  Sputum  Saliva  Tissue and cells  Calculus (stone)  Hair and nail
  33. 33. Collection of blood
  34. 34. Blood specimen Site selection Vein Antecubital vein Any prominent vein Artery Femoral Radial Brachial Capillary Finger tip (middle & index finger) Ear lobe Heel (in infant)
  35. 35. Venous blood  Collection of blood from vein.....venepuncture  Person who collects blood.....phlebotomist
  36. 36. Vein is the commonest site as  Veins are superficial  Pressure of blood is low in vein  Wider lumen containing more blood  Wall is thin
  37. 37. Procedure of venous blood collection 1. A clean, dry test tube is taken 2. ID number is given 3. Application of tourniquet 4-6″ above the puncture site 4. Cleaning of site with proper antiseptic 5. Venepuncture at 15⁰ angle is done by disposable syringe
  38. 38. Procedure of venous blood collection 6. When needle enters into vein tourniquet must be loosen 7. Blood is drawn slowly into the syringe to avoid hemolysis 8. Needle is withdrawn and pressing the puncture site with cotton for few min followed by application of first aid band
  39. 39. Procedure of venous blood collection 9. Now needle is removed from syringe and blood is poured slowly along the side of test tube 10.Sealing the tube with cap properly 11.Gently mixing of blood with anticoagulant, by inverting in either direction few times, if necessary
  40. 40. Precautions to prevent hemolysis 1. Disposable syringe, needle and test tube must be dry and clean 2. Needle should be wide bored 3. Tourniquet should not be applied tightly 4. Blood is drawn slowly and steadily into syringe
  41. 41. Precautions to prevent hemolysis 5. Needle is removed from syringe and blood is poured slowly along the side of test tube 6. Gently mixing of blood with anticoagulant by inverting few times on either side, if needed. Avoid vigorous shaking 7. Separation of serum/plasma by centrifugation at low to moderate speed (2000-3000 rpm) for 5min
  42. 42. Changes in blood that occurs in long standing with measures to prevent Changes Prevention Loss of CO2 since pCO2 is higher in blood than in air leading to diffusion to air) Blood is drawn in heparinized syringe Wrapped with ice bag Needle is sealed till analysis Test is done within 15min ↓ blood glucose due to glycolysis Using NaF Formation of NH3 + from urea by bacterial urease if bacterial contamination Blood should be chilled immediately after collecting with sterile precautions
  43. 43. Changes in blood that occurs in long standing with measures to prevent Changes Prevention Conversion of pyruvate to lactate Blood is mixed with protein precipitate ↑ plasma inorganic PO4 - due to hydrolysis of organic PO4 - in RBC Serum/Plasma separated shortly after collection Passage of substances through RBC membrane e.g. K+, LDH, AST serum or anticoagulant mixed plasma should be separated shortly after collection If stored, at 4°C.
  44. 44. Changes in blood that occurs in long standing with measures to prevent Changes Prevention UV radiation or daylight exposure destroys bilirubin Keeping sample in dark or by wrapping the tube with foil paper Many hormones particularly peptides are affected by proteases in blood and become unstable
  45. 45. So, Net result is ↓ blood glucose, urea, CO2, pyruvate, HCO3 - ↑ K+, PO4 -, Cl-, LDH, AST.
  46. 46. Anticoagulant  Chemical substances  Prevents formation of clot  Needed when whole blood or plasma is required  Not used in serum as it has NO CLOTTING FACTOR
  47. 47. Commonly used anticoagulants  Heparin  EDTA  Sodium fluoride (NaF)  3.8% sodium citrate  Sodium or potassium oxalate  Sodium iodoacetate  Paul Haler’s Mixture (K-oxalate:NH4-oxalate = 2:3)  ACD (Acid Citrate & Dextrose)
  48. 48. How they act? • Mostly act by chelating Ca2 +, thus making it unavailable for blood clotting • Heparin forms complex with antithrombin III, thus inhibits thrombin • NaF inhibits enolase, thereby inhibits glycolysis
  49. 49. STOP LIGHT RED GREEN LIGHT GO
  50. 50. Collection of urine
  51. 51. Type of urine specimen  Random...anytime eg. spot urinary ACR  Timed...at particular time eg. during OGTT  24 hrs...whole urine of last 24 hour (8am – 8am next morning) eg. 24hrs UTP, 24hrs urinary electrolyte, CCR
  52. 52. 24hrs urine collection  The bladder should be emptied at the beginning of collection and urine discarded (If starting time is 8 am; voided urine of 8 am has to be discarded)  Fecal contamination should be avoided. Urine should be collected before the act of defecation
  53. 53. 24hrs urine collection contd.  Voided urine should be collected in a separate container and then added to the main container containing acid preservatives to avoid splashing  Starting time has to be noted in the main container and stored at ~4°C  All subsequent voiding of 24hrs is collected including that of 8 am next morning. No portion should be discarded
  54. 54. Changes in urine on long time storage  Bacterial contamination  Chemical decomposition of analyte Bacterial fermentation of glucose Conversion of urea to NH4 +  Precipitation of analytes – PO4 - precipitates  Oxidation of unstable components – Urobilinogen is oxidized to urobillin
  55. 55. Preservatives used  Toluene  Formalin  HCl  Boric acid  Acetic acid
  56. 56. Accuracy It is the degree of closeness of a measured value to the actual (or, true) value
  57. 57. Precision  It means reproducibility  A method is said reproducible when it produces same test result on same specimen when repeated on different days by different technicians using different reagents  Or, agreement between the replicate measurements on the same or identical sample
  58. 58. Specificity Ability of an analytical method to measure only that analyte which is targeted to be measured
  59. 59. Sensitivity Ability of an analytical method to measure the smallest amount of an analyte in a sample
  60. 60. Control Materials of known concentration that is used for quality control purpose
  61. 61. Calibration material/Calibrator  Material of known concentration that is used to standardize an analytical method  Or, a solution of known qualitative and quantitative characteristics (concentration, intensity and reactivity) used to calibrate a test specimen or sample or an analytical technique
  62. 62. Standard Materials of known concentration with which sample is compared to determine the result
  63. 63. Blank Solution consisting of all components of a reaction except analyte Use: 1. To compensate any non- specific color 2. To set the instrument at 100% T and ‘0’ (zero) OD

×