WELCOME Shampa Bag Assistant Professor Ananda Mohan College Kolkata
BASICS OF ECOSYSTEM
HIERERCHY IN ECOLOGY
ECOSYSTEM ‘the study of an organism and its environment’ DEFINITION: • The total relation of the animal to both its organi...
Ecosystem is the basic unit for ecological studies. It is a conceptual unit, has both structure and function but no size l...
BRANCHES OF ECOLOGY ECOLOGY AUTECOLOGY (INDIVIDUAL) SYNECOLOGY (COMMUNITY) AQUATIC ECOLOGY MARINE ECOLOGY EUSTUARINE ECOLO...
STRUCTURE OF ECOSYSTEM An ecosystem typically has two major components A. Abiotic or Non-living Components (1) Climatic co...
FOOD CHAIN & FOOD WEB • Biotic components of an ecosystem are linked in the patterns of ‘eat and being eaten up’ , in its ...
1.Grazing food chain. (include predator and parasitic food chain) 2. Detritus food chain. Grazing & detritus food chain ar...
TROPHIC LEVEL: The producers and the consumers can be arranged into several feeding groups called as TROPHIC LEVEL .Each t...
ECOLOGICAL PYRAMID Graphical representation of the relationships between numbers, biomass and energy flow of the various t...
CONCEPT OF PRODUCTIVITY The fixing of energy at any trophic level is known as Production. It can be of two types- PRIMARY ...
Concept of production (ii) Net primary productivity(NPP). It is the rate of storage of organic matter in plant tissues in ...
Global Terrestrial Ecosystem Productivity Per Year
SECONDARY PRODUCTION:Production by heterotrophs The rate of production by heterotrophs is called Secondary productivity. B...
Secondary Production in African Elephant Data studied by Petrides and Swank(1966) modified by Krebs(1985) The data clearly...
Energy Flow through the Ecosystem(Models)
Energy Flow through the Ecosystem(Models)
Ecological Efficiency Ratio between energy flow at different points along the food chain expressed in percentage is called...
THANK YOU
Ecosystem

×