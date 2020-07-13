Successfully reported this slideshow.
It breifly describe the cruise tourism and help to grab a brief description to the Cruise Tourism

  1. 1. • Cruise tourism is a form of travelling for leisure purposes, involving an all-inclusive holiday on a cruise ship of at least 48 hours, according to a specific itinerary in which the cruise ship calls at several ports or cities. Cruise tourism has been made possible due to several factors such as a rise in standard of living, desire to have new experiences. Traditionally, popular cruise tourism destinations were centered on Europe, south east Asia etc. However, India’s rich natural and cultural heritage with all the facilities of cruise tourism can help leverage India position in the global tourist map.
  2. 2.  Cruise Tourism made its small beginnings in 1839.  The twentieth century compete for progressively larger and faster passenger ships.  The concepts of ‘tourist ship passengers’ was enhanced with value additions to the accommodations and activities.  In response to the growth market demand, the ships grew in size as well as number with the result that outgrew existing port capacities.
  3. 3. Cruising Is A Unique Tourisms Product, A Blend Of The 5A’s 5 A’s of Cruising  Attractions  Activities  Access  Accommodation  Amenities.
  4. 4. •There are a number of motives or reasons why people prefer to cruises……..
  5. 5. A cruise is a “hassle free” holiday. Cruises offer a wide variety of events, activities & meals. Its easy to meet people and make friend on a cruise. It is a great way to celebrate a special occasion or events.
  6. 6. • Australia/ New Zealand; • Bahamas, Barmuda; • Baltic; • Caribbean; • Central America; • Europe (Northern Europe); • Florida; • Hawaii; • Mediterranean; • South America; • South Pacific; • USA; New Destinations; • China, Dubai, Mauritius (Costa), India, etc….
  7. 7. •Mediterranean Area can be divided into two groups:
  8. 8. Croatia (Dubrovnik, Split, Hvar, Zadar, Mljet National Park, The Elaphiti Islands, etc..) Greece and its Islands (Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes, Corfu, Crete, Katakolon, Piraeus, etc…) Turkey (Istanbul, Kusadasi, Izmir, etc….) Cyprus(Limassol) Malta (La Valleta), Egypt (Alexandria) and new destinations i.e. Libya (Tripoli).
  9. 9. Spain (Barcelona, Almeria, Malaga, Alicante, Balearic Islands), France (Marseille, Nice, St. Tropez, Cannes), Italy (Genoa, Savona, Rome, Naples, Venice, Leghorn, Bari, Palermo, Messina) Tunisia (La Goulette-Tunis), Algeria (Algiers), etc……
  10. 10.  Ocean Voyages: A one-way passage from one point to another over a major body of water.  Standard Cruises: An open water cruise may be one-way or round-trip with several ports of call.  River/Canal Cruises: River and canal cruises are closely linked to the culture and heritage of the country being toured.  Destination/Expedition Cruises: Based on the destination to be visited.  Day Cruises: Day cruises are typically a cruise experience of 15 hours or less.  Contemporary Cruises: These cruise lines typically have resort-style facilities with heavy emphasis on ship-board activities.  Luxury Cruises: offering high style luxury with emphasis on destinations and ship-board amenities.  Specialty Cruises: Adventure-style cruising with a heavy emphasis on destination, education and off ship activities.
  11. 11. CARNIVAL CORPORATION ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL STAR CRUISES DISNEY CRUISES
  12. 12. GOA: The most common one is the Super Star Libra. It’s complete with a restaurant, bars, and sports centre. MUMBAI: Mumbai is one of India’s foremost ports that handle a huge number of ships daily. Destination ship from Mumbai are Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Athens, Southampton, Barcelona, Hong Kong and a lot of other port cities. Andaman Nicobar Cruise: Passenger ship services are available to Port Blair from Chennai, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam. CRUISE LAKSHADWEEP: Star cruises like the Super Star Libra is Famous for Mumbai to Lakshadweep trips.
  13. 13.  National Committee On Cruise Shipping.  National Committee Under Director General Of Tourism  Port-level Committee Under Respective Chairmen  Standing Committee Under Secretary.

