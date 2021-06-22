Schmidt rearrangement, B.PHARM 4 SEM, pharmceutical organic chem

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SCHMIDT REARRANGEMENT -SAKSHI BHATT B.PHARM 4TH SEMESTER Pharmaceutical Organic Chemistry NAMING REACTION
• In a rearrangement reaction, an atom or group moves from one atom to another in the same molecule i.e. connectivity of a...
Mechanism for Producing Amines by Carboxylic acid  Formation of an acylium ion by protonation of the carboxylic acid  Th...
Mechanism for Producing Imines by Alkenes Protonation to any of these carbon leading to the formation of carbocation The...
Mechanism for Producing Imines byTertiary Alcohol Protonation on the oxygen atom of hydroxy group Elimination of water m...
 Protonation of the ketone, leading to the formation of an O-H bond.  Nucleophilic addition of the azide leads to the fo...
Mechanism for Producing Nitrile by Aldehyde Protonation on the oxygen atom. Substitution by hydrazoic acid on carbocatio...
APPLICATIONS • Synthesis of some medium-sized lactams (Caprolactam - used to make polymer) • Cardiazole (heart stimulant) ...
