Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cultural Diversity in End of Life care Upinder Singh, MD, CMD, AGSF, FACP VP Medical Affairs, Kindred Healthcare CMO Silve...
Better Understanding of Life • Appreciate and Acknowledge – Dying – Death – Bereavement
‘Every life is different from any that has gone before it, and so is every death. The uniqueness of each of us extends eve...
Ethnocentrism • Belief that one's own culture is superior to all others. • This belief is common to all cultural groups, a...
Ethnocentrism • It is this attitude which creates problems between health system and clients of diverse cultural groups.
We need to understand... • how cultural groups understands life processes • how cultural groups define health and illness ...
• Recognizing cultural diversity, integrating cultural knowledge, and acting, when possible, in a culturally appropriate m...
Focus on the individual & on planning for death presupposes that the individual  is the primary decision-maker  has an i...
“Ethnic Mnemonic” E: Explanation T: Treatment H: Healers N: Negotiation I: Intervention C: Collaboration and Communication...
The LEARN Model Berlin and Fowkes Listen to the patient’s perception of the problem Explain your perception of the problem...
Barriers to effective therapeutic relationship • inexperience • discomfort • inability to honestly examine own prejudices
Remember... • Generalizations about any religion/culture are problematic • Continuously evolve to meet changing needs • Wi...
Best way... • When in doubt, ask
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cultural diversity in end of life care dr.singh

23 views

Published on

Cultural Diversity in End of Life Care by Upinder Sing (MD, CMD, AGSF, FACP), as presented within the GWEP 2018 January Conference

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cultural diversity in end of life care dr.singh

  1. 1. Cultural Diversity in End of Life care Upinder Singh, MD, CMD, AGSF, FACP VP Medical Affairs, Kindred Healthcare CMO Silver State ACO
  2. 2. Better Understanding of Life • Appreciate and Acknowledge – Dying – Death – Bereavement
  3. 3. ‘Every life is different from any that has gone before it, and so is every death. The uniqueness of each of us extends even to the way we die’ Nuland, 1994
  4. 4. Ethnocentrism • Belief that one's own culture is superior to all others. • This belief is common to all cultural groups, all groups regard their own culture as not only the best but also the correct, moral and only way of life. • This belief is pervasive, often unconscious and is imposed on every aspect of day-to-day interaction and practices including health care.
  5. 5. Ethnocentrism • It is this attitude which creates problems between health system and clients of diverse cultural groups.
  6. 6. We need to understand... • how cultural groups understands life processes • how cultural groups define health and illness • what cultural groups do to maintain wellness • what cultural groups believe to be the causes of illness • how healers cure and care for members of cultural groups • how the cultural background of the health care provider influences the way in which care is delivered.
  7. 7. • Recognizing cultural diversity, integrating cultural knowledge, and acting, when possible, in a culturally appropriate manner enables us to be more effective in initiating assessments and serving as client advocates.
  8. 8. Focus on the individual & on planning for death presupposes that the individual  is the primary decision-maker  has an interest in being in charge  has equal financial access to the different options offered  has the power and sense of entitlement to make whatever choice is desired  values discussing and planning for death  has a spiritual orientation that does not emphasize divine interventions, and allows for choice in time and manner of death (Koenig, 1997).
  9. 9. “Ethnic Mnemonic” E: Explanation T: Treatment H: Healers N: Negotiation I: Intervention C: Collaboration and Communication Developed by: Steven J. Levin, MD; Robert C. Like, MD; Jan E. Gottlieb, MD. Department of Family Medicine, UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
  10. 10. The LEARN Model Berlin and Fowkes Listen to the patient’s perception of the problem Explain your perception of the problem Acknowledge and discuss differences/similarities Recommend treatment Negotiate treatment
  11. 11. Barriers to effective therapeutic relationship • inexperience • discomfort • inability to honestly examine own prejudices
  12. 12. Remember... • Generalizations about any religion/culture are problematic • Continuously evolve to meet changing needs • Wide variations occur within same group
  13. 13. Best way... • When in doubt, ask

×