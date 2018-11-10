Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RICHARD BODOR, MD UCSD DEPT OF PLASTIC SURGERY VA Medical Center, San Diego Kevin Broder, MD VA Plastic Surgery KARIN ESCH...
79-year-old woman referred to you for many large nodular skin lesions on upper torso…….. As you palpate, it starts to blee...
Dermoscope reveals blotches of blue and black with a brown pigmentation at the border of the lesion What is the next step ...
A-B-D-D-E • Assymetry • Border Irregularity • Color variability • Diameter > 8mm • Elevation, Evolution, Excitement
Pathology results: nodular melanoma •What is the next best step in management… • Initial biopsy • Path Report • Margins Ex...
Learning Objectives • Recognition of Several Common Benign versus Malignant skin lesions • Management of common congenital...
Common Rashes
Fungal Skin Rashes
Fungal Skin Rashes
Bacterial Skin Infection Rash
Common Benign Skin Lesions
Common Acquired Nevi • 3 types: Junctional, Dermal, or Compound --Compound: pigmented, papular with smooth or warty surfac...
Seborrheic Keratosis • Common benign epidermal tumors • Often seen with older age. Common around Head and Neck areas • “St...
Cysts • Cystic changes of hair follicle epithelium, leading to dermal cyst filled with keratin and lipid debris. Often wit...
Pilar Cyst • Similar to epidermal inclusion cyst, but in different anatomic areas typically. Contain keratin also like epi...
Precancerous Skin Lesions
Actinic Keratosis • Associated with sun exposure • Palpable, erythematous, scaly. • Often on face or bald scalp, dorsum of...
Dysplastic Nevi • Presentation: -- “Atypical moles” -- often mistaken for melanoma • Histology: -- cluster of melanocytes ...
Congenital Skin Lesions
Congenital Melanocytic Nevi • Begin in Utero, disruption in normal growth of melanoblasts • Small or Large (entire trunk) ...
Management of Giant Congenital Nevi • If less than 20 cm: perform excision with skin grafting • Giant Nevi are > 20cm (> 2...
Tissue expansion stages
Newborn with a verrucous, oily lesion….
Sebaceous nevi • present at birth appear • Appear as waxy, hairless, yellow-orange plaques usually on the scalp, head, or ...
Malignant Diseases of the skin
Malignant Diseases of the Skin • Over 1 million new cases of skin cancer annually, accounting for 35-40% of all new cancer...
High Risk Individuals • Xeroderma Pigmentosum: --inherited disease of faulty DNA repair of UV damage • Albinism: -- little...
Basal Cell Carcinoma Presentation: 1. Nodular: Most common. Smooth, dome-shaped, round, waxy, or pearly papule with telang...
Treatment of BCC • Excision is preferred management --1.0 cm margin of normal tissue Wider margins of resection are sugges...
Squamous Cell Carcinoma • Arises from keratinocytes of epidermis de novo or from ulcers/burns/osteomyelitis • Potential fo...
Squamous Cell Treatment • Surgical Excision with 1 cm recommended margin • Potential to spread to regional lymphatics: Rec...
Melanoma • UV radiation is a primary cause (including intense episodic exposure). “Bad burns in childhood” • In African Am...
A.) Superficial Spreading (70%): --legs in women, back in men B). Nodular (10-15%): --**most malignant due to dominant ver...
Treatment • Excisional Biopsy is preferred • Treatment is wide excision --1 mm deep 1 cm width margin --2 mm deep 2 cm wid...
So back to our patient…..what do we do with defects from wide excisions….
Algorithm for Surgical resection of Skin lesions Kruse-Losler et al. 2006
Flaps versus grafts • Graft: --consists of epidermis and some/all of dermis --removed from body, completely devascularized...
•Flap: -- has its own blood supply --useful for covering areas with poor vascularity --used to reconstruct full thickness ...
Excision of squamous cell carcinoma of the lower lip. Defect closure with anterolateral thigh-tensor fasciae latae free fa...
(A) Malignant melanoma on the forehead (B) Postop result 6 weeks after resection and defect closure with free radial forea...
References • (1). Halpern AC, Guerry D 4th, Elder DE, et al. A cohort study of melanoma in patients with dysplastic nevi. ...
Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018
Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018
Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018
Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018
Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018
Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018
Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018
Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018
Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018
Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018

35 views

Published on

5th Annual GWEP Wound Care Workshop
Dr. Bodor, Dr. Broder

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Basics of wounds, lumps, bumps, and rashes for gwep 2018

  1. 1. RICHARD BODOR, MD UCSD DEPT OF PLASTIC SURGERY VA Medical Center, San Diego Kevin Broder, MD VA Plastic Surgery KARIN ESCHAGH, MS3, UCSD Wound Basics, Lumps, Bumps and Rashes, for GWEP 2018
  2. 2. 79-year-old woman referred to you for many large nodular skin lesions on upper torso…….. As you palpate, it starts to bleed. So you pull out your dermascope…..
  3. 3. Dermoscope reveals blotches of blue and black with a brown pigmentation at the border of the lesion What is the next step in management ….
  4. 4. A-B-D-D-E • Assymetry • Border Irregularity • Color variability • Diameter > 8mm • Elevation, Evolution, Excitement
  5. 5. Pathology results: nodular melanoma •What is the next best step in management… • Initial biopsy • Path Report • Margins Excision • Reconstruction • Tumor Board • Adjuvant Therapies • Follow up
  6. 6. Learning Objectives • Recognition of Several Common Benign versus Malignant skin lesions • Management of common congenital skin lesions and rashes • Management of common malignant skin neoplasms • Use of flaps/grafts for skin defect closure
  7. 7. Common Rashes
  8. 8. Fungal Skin Rashes
  9. 9. Fungal Skin Rashes
  10. 10. Bacterial Skin Infection Rash
  11. 11. Common Benign Skin Lesions
  12. 12. Common Acquired Nevi • 3 types: Junctional, Dermal, or Compound --Compound: pigmented, papular with smooth or warty surface. Aggregate of melanocytes from deep dermis to epidermis. -- Intradermal: tan to skin-colored papules with soft, rubbery texture. Nevus cells only in dermis. -- Junctional : brown/black macules. Cells in dermoepidermal junction.
  13. 13. Seborrheic Keratosis • Common benign epidermal tumors • Often seen with older age. Common around Head and Neck areas • “Stuck On” appearance • Pigmented brown to yellow with greasy surface
  14. 14. Cysts • Cystic changes of hair follicle epithelium, leading to dermal cyst filled with keratin and lipid debris. Often with the orifice (central pore) on the skin surface. • Epidermal inclusion cyst (implantation of epidermal elements into the dermis). Originate from the epidermis. Contain keratin. • Sebaceous cyst (pilo-sebaceous units). Originate from the sebaceous glands. Contain sebum. Also known as steatocystomas and less common than commonly described. • Other variants
  15. 15. Pilar Cyst • Similar to epidermal inclusion cyst, but in different anatomic areas typically. Contain keratin also like epidermal inclusion cysts • Firm, often on scalp, sometimes multiple. Most often in Hair bearing areas • Also termed Trichelemmal cysts • Originate from the hair follicles.
  16. 16. Precancerous Skin Lesions
  17. 17. Actinic Keratosis • Associated with sun exposure • Palpable, erythematous, scaly. • Often on face or bald scalp, dorsum of hand. • May become squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).
  18. 18. Dysplastic Nevi • Presentation: -- “Atypical moles” -- often mistaken for melanoma • Histology: -- cluster of melanocytes • Origin: -- Sporadic or familial • Concerns: -- 3 to 20-fold higher risk of melanoma (Halpern et al. 1993) which increases with an increase in the number of atypical moles -- approximately half of melanomas that arise in these patients develop de novo, and do not evolve from a precursor atypical nevus. However, it can still occur (Tucker et al. 2002) • Management: --Close- follow up with total body baseline photography -- “Ugly Duckling Sign:” lesion that looks clinically & dermoscopically different from the other predominant pattern of nevi. -- Warning signs: (1) shades of blue, red, white (2) new lesion in pt over 40 years old
  19. 19. Congenital Skin Lesions
  20. 20. Congenital Melanocytic Nevi • Begin in Utero, disruption in normal growth of melanoblasts • Small or Large (entire trunk) • Dark with irregular borders • Covered with hair • Malignant potential 5-10%, increased with size
  21. 21. Management of Giant Congenital Nevi • If less than 20 cm: perform excision with skin grafting • Giant Nevi are > 20cm (> 2% BSA): multiple staged approach with expansion of donor tissue with serial excisions or using skin flaps. ---Tissue Expansion • A silicone balloon attached to tubing is placed under the skin (above muscle layer) while deflated and then gradually filled with saline over time to allow skin to stretch. Then expander is removed, nevus excised, and skin flap is created from expanded tissue.
  22. 22. Tissue expansion stages
  23. 23. Newborn with a verrucous, oily lesion….
  24. 24. Sebaceous nevi • present at birth appear • Appear as waxy, hairless, yellow-orange plaques usually on the scalp, head, or neck. • After puberty, they can become more nodular and wart-like high risk (15 – 20%) of transforming into bcc. • Treatment: serial removal with tissue expansion may be recommended to avoid excessive tension in the area which would impair wound healing.
  25. 25. Malignant Diseases of the skin
  26. 26. Malignant Diseases of the Skin • Over 1 million new cases of skin cancer annually, accounting for 35-40% of all new cancers (2): Melanoma versus non-melanoma • Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is primary risk factor -- UVB has more energy and causes more damage • Of the Non-melanoma skin cancers: -- BCC (70%), SCC (25%). • Skin cancers can arise from areas of chronic inflammation: burns, scars, ulcers, and sinus tracts. • Squamous Cell Cancer: Marjolin’s Ulcer. Chronic Wounds. Aggressive with poor prognosis
  27. 27. High Risk Individuals • Xeroderma Pigmentosum: --inherited disease of faulty DNA repair of UV damage • Albinism: -- little or no production of melanin • Familial basal cell nevus (Gorlin’s syndrome) -- rare autosomal dominant disorder with germ-line mutation in human patched gene (PTCH) which results in developmental abnormalities & early BCCs. • Epidermodysplasia verruciformis: -- hereditary skin disorder with abnormal susceptibility to HPV • Chronically immunosuppressed/long term steroid users
  28. 28. Basal Cell Carcinoma Presentation: 1. Nodular: Most common. Smooth, dome-shaped, round, waxy, or pearly papule with telangiectasias. 2. Superficial: - -30%. Frequently on trunk. Shiny, scaly papule, or erythematous patch. 3. Morhpeaform: 5- 10% smooth, indurated, yellow plaque with ill-defined borders. Skin looks taut due to fibroblastic response.
  29. 29. Treatment of BCC • Excision is preferred management --1.0 cm margin of normal tissue Wider margins of resection are suggested for morphea-like fibrosing tumors (since tumor cells invade normal tissue well beyond visible margins). • If BCC < 0.5 cm Cryotherapy (freezing), electrodessication and curettage (spoon-like instrument with electrocautery). • Moh’s surgery: Preferred for BCC’s in cosmetically sensitive areas (face) in order to preserve normal tissue. When margins are determined to be clear, wound is closed primarily, skin-grafted, or covered with tissue flap. • 5-fluorouracil (topical chemotherapy): Used when too many superficial BCC’s to excise or patients with extensive skin damage. • Radiation therapy: Recommended for elderly who are not good surgical candidates.
  30. 30. Squamous Cell Carcinoma • Arises from keratinocytes of epidermis de novo or from ulcers/burns/osteomyelitis • Potential for metastasis (correlates with size/grade) More often those from ulcers • Most commonly as an ulcerated, erythematous nodule or erosion with necrotic base • Bowen’s disease (SCC in situ): red patch/crusting plaque. • Microscopically: irregular nests of epidermal cells that infiltrate the dermis.
  31. 31. Squamous Cell Treatment • Surgical Excision with 1 cm recommended margin • Potential to spread to regional lymphatics: Recommend sentinel node biopsy for those with lesions larger than 2.0 cm in diameter. • Patients with 4 or more nodal metastases may also require radiation therapy. • For SCC in situ: Surgical Excision, or in certain cases --Photodynamic therapy [porphyrins produce tumor cell cytotoxicity after stimulation by light] --Topical immune response modifier [Imiquimod uses anti-tumor property of immune cells and local cytokines].
  32. 32. Melanoma • UV radiation is a primary cause (including intense episodic exposure). “Bad burns in childhood” • In African American population, 70% are found on the palmar surface of the hands and the feet (Acral Lentiginous melanoma). Can be under nails. Famous case: Bob Marley singer. • Melanomas typically have: 2 distinct growth phases: 1) Horizontal 2) Vertical phase (when there becomes an increased likelihood of invasion)
  33. 33. A.) Superficial Spreading (70%): --legs in women, back in men B). Nodular (10-15%): --**most malignant due to dominant vertical growth --more commen in men C.) Lentigo maligna (5-10%): --slow growth --often on face, neck, and head -- more common in elderly --borders are usually very ill-defined D.) Acral lentiginous --palmar surface of hands/feet, subungal
  34. 34. Treatment • Excisional Biopsy is preferred • Treatment is wide excision --1 mm deep 1 cm width margin --2 mm deep 2 cm width --3 mm deep formerly: 3 cm width (now: 2cm max for all) • Closure may need skin flap • Or grafts, reconstructions, etc. • Sentinel Lymph node biopsy is often also performed (intermediate depth melanomas obtain this most typically). --If Sentinel nodes are positive, complete node dissection is then performed. • If high risk of relapse: Interferon-alpha (pro-inflammatory cytokine) or other adjuvant therapy. Most: small overall benefit and high toxicity
  35. 35. So back to our patient…..what do we do with defects from wide excisions….
  36. 36. Algorithm for Surgical resection of Skin lesions Kruse-Losler et al. 2006
  37. 37. Flaps versus grafts • Graft: --consists of epidermis and some/all of dermis --removed from body, completely devascularized, and replaced in another location --survival relies on a well-vascularized bed --graft adheres by fibrin deposition within 72 hours
  38. 38. •Flap: -- has its own blood supply --useful for covering areas with poor vascularity --used to reconstruct full thickness of facial structures
  39. 39. Excision of squamous cell carcinoma of the lower lip. Defect closure with anterolateral thigh-tensor fasciae latae free fasciocutaneous flap (4).
  40. 40. (A) Malignant melanoma on the forehead (B) Postop result 6 weeks after resection and defect closure with free radial forearm flap(3). The radial vein and artery were anastomosed with the superficial temporal artery and vein close to the defect.
  41. 41. References • (1). Halpern AC, Guerry D 4th, Elder DE, et al. A cohort study of melanoma in patients with dysplastic nevi. J Invest Dermatol 1993; 100:346S. • (2). Tucker MA, Fraser MC, Goldstein AM, et al. A natural history of melanomas and dysplastic nevi: an atlas of lesions in melanoma-prone families. Cancer 2002; 94:3192. • (3). Kruse-Losler, B; Presser, D,etc. Reconstruction of large defects on the scalp and forehead as an interdisciplinary challenge: Experience in the management of 39 cases. Univ of Muenster, Germany. European Journal of Surgical Oncology. Volume 32, Issue 9, November 2006, Pages 1006–1014. • (4). Kae-Bang Tzeng, Wen-Hsiang Chien, et al. One-stage reconstruction of large lower lip defect and oral competence with free composite anterolateral thigh-tensor fasciae latae flap. Formosan Journal of Surgery, Volume 45, Issue 2, April 2012, Pages 63–68 • (5) Ciresi KF, Mathes SJ. The classification of flaps. Orthop Clin North Am 1993; 24:383. • (6). Lawrence, Peter F. Essentials of General Surgery, 5th edition. LWW: 2013. Chapter 24: Surgical Oncology: Malignant Diseases of the Skin and Soft Tissue. • (7): Lawrence, Peter F. Essentials of General Surgery, 5th edition. LWW: 2013. Chapter 7: Wounds and Wound Healing.

×