Hormones definition

Hormones are chemical agents, transmitters among different tissues of our organism. Hormones are produced by the endocrine glands. For example, sex hormones are produced mainly by ovaries and in insignificant quantity by adrenal glands. Hormones penetrate in the blood and make a targeted organ start its function activity or stop its work. The blood contains a large quantity of various biologically active agents at the same time, however, different hormones find their targeted organs. How it is going on?