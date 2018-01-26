Successfully reported this slideshow.
Menstrual Cycle A menstrual cycle isdeterminedbythe numberof daysfromthe first dayof one periodtothe firstday of the next....
Hormones are chemical agents, transmitters among different tissues of our organism. Hormones are produced by the endocrine glands. For example, sex hormones are produced mainly by ovaries and in insignificant quantity by adrenal glands. Hormones penetrate in the blood and make a targeted organ start its function activity or stop its work. The blood contains a large quantity of various biologically active agents at the same time, however, different hormones find their targeted organs. How it is going on?

  1. 1. HORMONES DEFINITION Hormonesare chemical agents,transmittersamongdifferenttissuesof ourorganism.Hormonesare producedbythe endocrine glands.Forexample,sex hormonesare producedmainlybyovariesandin insignificantquantitybyadrenal glands.Hormonespenetrate inthe bloodandmake a targetedorgan start itsfunctionactivityorstopits work.The bloodcontainsa large quantityof variousbiologically active agentsat the same time,however,differenthormonesfindtheirtargetedorgans.How itisgoing on? There isa unique mode of actionforall hormones,allowingthemtoknow the targetedorgans: hormonescommunicate withthe specificalbuminousmoleculesinthe tissues,thenpenetrateintocells, and that meansthe processisstarted.It isinterestingthat eachhormone hasownspecificprotein- receptor. So,this systemworksonthe lock-and-keyprinciplewhere the hormonesare keys,andthe receptorsare locks.It isevidentthatif anyhormonesare not producedinan organism, corresponding“locks”could not be openedanymore andactivityof thishormone-dependable organwill be decreased.Forexample, the estrogenreceptors(female sexhormones) are situatedpracticallyinall tissuesandorgans,including the skinand the brain,thence,whensufficientquantityof estrogensisnotsynthesizednotonlygenitals organs are changed,but otherbodies.Ovariesare responsiblefornormal functionof the female reproductive system. However,ovariesactivityissubordinatedtothe influenceof hypophysishormones, follicle-stimulating hormones(FSH) andluteinizinghormones.The coordinatedworkof hypophysisandovariesisfulfilled on the principle of negativefeedback,thatmeansthe low sex hormoneslevel leadstomakingovariesto produce more hypophyseal hormones(follicle-stimulatingandluteinizinghormoneslevel isincreased). Consequently,the sufficientestrogenlevel isaccompaniedbydecrease infollicle-stimulatingand luteinizinghormones. As we have alreadyknownthatovarianfailure leadstodeficiencyof estrogens,we canassume thatin menopause level of thesehypophyseal hormoneswill be significantlyincreased.Thisfactforthe doctors isimportantsince itallowstofindoutthat menstruationstopsbecause of lackof folliclesindicatingat menopause,orcertaindiseases.We stopourexplanationatthispointbecause we donotstudydiseases here. Order birth control pillsonline at low price.It’s much cheaper than buying at your local drugstore! What Are Hormones,and What Do TheyDo? Hormones are special chemical messengersinthe bodythatare createdinthe endocrine glands.These messengerscontrol mostmajorbodilyfunctions,fromsimplebasicneedslike hungertocomplex systemslike reproduction,andeventhe emotionsandmood.Understandingthe majorhormone functionswill helppatientstake control of theirhealth.
  2. 2. These chemical messengershelporgans,tissues,andcellscommunicate withinthe body. Hormonesare chemicalsproducedbythe bodytohelpone part of the body communicate with another,bysendingsignalstocertainorgans,tissues,andcells. Releaseddirectlyintothe bloodstreambyorgansknownasendocrine glands,hormonescirculate throughthe bodyuntil theymake contact withtheirtargetareas. The initial contacta hormone makeswitha cell startsa seriesof importantreactionscarriedoutwithin that specificcell ortissue. Some of the activitiesof hormonesinclude:  Promptingcell ortissue growthanddevelopment  Helpingwithfoodmetabolism  Initiatingandmaintainingsexual developmentandreproduction  Maintainingbodytemperature  Controllingthirst  Regulatingmoodandcognitive functioning Hormonesare extremelypowerful chemicals — verysmall amountscanhave majoreffectsonthe body. Humans,animals,andplants all produce hormonesthatplayimportantrolesinhelpingthese organisms functionproperly. Glandsand Hormones The following areexamplesof endocrineglandsand someof the hormonesthey produce.  Pineal gland:Locatednearthe back of the skull,thisglandproducesmelatonininresponseto darkness,whichencouragessleep.  Pancreas:Thisorgan playsa major role inregulatingbloodglucoselevelsbyproducingthe hormonesinsulin,amylin,andglucagon.  Pituitarygland:Nicknamedthe “mastergland,”this pea-size glandislocatedatthe base of the brain. Hormones producedby the pituitary gland include: Growth hormone (GH),whichinfluencesdevelopmentandcell production Prolactin,whichstimulatesmilkproductioninbreastfeedingwomenandhaswide-rangingeffectson behavior,reproduction,andthe immune system Follicle-stimulatinghormone(FSH),whichregulateseggreleaseinovariesandspermproductionin testes
  3. 3. Luteinizinghormone (LH),whichregulatesthe femalemenstrualcycle andworkswithFSHto produce sperminmen Testes:Bestknownforproducingtestosterone(the “male hormone”),the testesactuallyrelease several differenthormones,includingestrogen(the “femalehormone”). Testosterone isresponsible forsex driveinmenandwomen,encouragingoil productioninthe skin, increasingbone mass,andmale characteristicssuchasfacial hair,deepeningof the voice,andthe developmentof male genitaliaduringpregnancy. Ovaries:These organsproduce estrogen,whichhelpsregulate reproduction andisresponsible for characteristicallyfemaletraitssuchas breastdevelopmentandincreasedfatstores. The ovariesalsoproduce progesterone (the“pregnancyhormone”),whichregulatesboththe menstrual cycle and the stagesof pregnancy. Liver:Amongitsmanyfunctions,the liverreleasesinsulin-like growthfactor1 (IGF-1),a hormone involvedincell growth. Scientistsare studyinghowIGF-1maybe linkedtocancer andthe agingprocess. Hormone Imbalances Age,geneticdisorders,diseases,exposuretoenvironmentaltoxins,andevendisruptionof yourbody’s natural rhythm(circadianrhythm) can harm the body’sabilitytoproduce hormonesinthe exactamount needed. Over- or underproductionof hormonescancause serioushealthproblems. In these cases,doctorsmayprescribe hormonesorotherdrugsto helpmanage these conditionsand restore balance toyour body’shormonal levels. Examplesof hormone-relatedtreatmentsinclude: Hormone replacementtherapy(HRT) forawomanwhohas eitherenteredorfinishedmenopause ThyroidreplacementdrugssuchasLevoxyl orSynthroid(levothyroxine) totreatanunderactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) Cytomel (liothyronine) tohelpshrinktissue inanoveractive thyroid(hyperthyroidism) Testosterone injectionsforaman witha greatlydiminishedsex drive,ora geneticsexual disorderlike Klinefeltersyndrome Melatoninsupplementstohelpinitiate asleepwhiletravelingacrosstime zones Zemplar(paricalcitol) tomanage overactive parathyroid(hyperparathyroidism) causedbykidneyfailure
  4. 4.  Prostaglandins  Adrenaline  Aldosterone  Calcitonin  Cortisol  Erythropoietin  Glucagon  Insulin  Leptin  Melatonin  Oxytocin  Progesterone  Prolactin  Prostaglandins  Testosterone  Thyroxine  VitaminD  Endocrine System The bestway to answerthe question“whatare hormones?”istotake a lookat some of the major hormonal systemsinthe body.Hormonesare createdbyglands,whichare part of the endocrine system.The main hormone-producingglandsare: Hypothalamus:The hypothalamusisresponsible forbodytemperature,hunger,moodsandthe release of hormonesfromotherglands;andalsocontrolsthirst,sleepandsex drive. Parathyroid:Thisglandcontrolsthe amountof calciumin the body. Thymus:Thisglandplaysa role in the functionof the adaptive immune systemandthe maturityof the thymus,andproducesT-cells. Pancreas:Thisglandproducesthe insulinthathelpscontrol bloodsugarlevels. Thyroid:The thyroidproduceshormonesassociatedwithcalorie burningandheartrate. Adrenal:Adrenal glandsproduce the hormonesthatcontrol sex drive andcortisol,the stresshormone. Pituitary:Consideredthe “mastercontrol gland,”the pituitaryglandcontrolsotherglandsandmakes the hormonesthattriggergrowth. Pineal:Alsocalledthe thalamus,thisglandproducesserotoninderivativesof melatonin,whichaffects sleep.
  5. 5. Ovaries:Onlyinwomen,the ovariessecrete estrogen,testosteroneandprogesterone,the femalesex hormones. Testes:Onlyinmen,the testesproduce the male sex hormone,testosterone,andproduce sperm. These glandsworktogethertocreate and manage the body’smajorhormones. Types ofHormones What do hormonesdo,exactly?The bodyhasmanydifferenthormones,butcertaintypeshave abigger role to playinthe body’shealthandwell-being.Understandingthese rolesisimportantforthose lookingtoprotectand manage theirhealth. For women,estrogen(orestradiol) isthe mainsex hormone.Itcausespuberty,preparesthe bodyand uterusforpregnancy,and regulatesthe menstrualcycle.Duringmenopause,estrogenlevel changes cause many of the uncomfortable symptomswomenexperience. Progesterone issimilartoestrogenbutisnotconsideredthe mainsex hormone.Like estrogen,itassists withthe menstrual cycle andplaysa role inpregnancy. Cortisol hasbeencalledthe “stresshormone”because of the wayitassiststhe bodyinrespondingto stress.Thisisjustone of several functionsof thisimportanthormone. Melatoninlevelschange throughoutthe day,increasingafterdarktotriggerthe responsesthatcause sleep. Testosterone isthe mainsex hormone inmen.Itcausespuberty,increasesbone density,triggersfacial hair growth,andcausesmuscle massgrowthand strength. Whentheyare inproperbalance,hormoneshelpthe bodythrive,butsmall problemswithhormones can cause seriousandlife-alteringsymptoms.If youhave concernsaboutanyof yourhormones,talkto a qualifiedendocrinologist.
  6. 6. Where are theysecretedfrom? Hormonesare secretedfromthe endocrine glandsinthe body.The glandsare ductless,sohormones are secreteddirectlyintothe bloodstreamratherthanbyway of ducts. Some of the major endocrine glandsinthe body include:  Pituitarygland  Pineal gland  Thymus  Thyroid  Adrenal glands  Pancreas  Testes  Ovaries These organssecrete hormone inmicroscopicamountsandittakesonlyverysmall amountstobring aboutmajor changesinthe body.Evena veryslightexcessof hormone secretioncanleadtodisease states,as can the slightestdeficiencyinahormone. Hormonesanddiseases Hormone disordersare diagnosedinthe laboratoryaswell asbyclinical appearance andfeatures. Laboratory testscan be usedto testbodilyfluidssuchasthe blood,urine orsalivafor hormone abnormalities. In the case of hormone deficiency,asynthetichormone replacementtherapymaybe usedandincases of excesshormone production,medicationsmaybe usedtocurb the effectsof the hormone.For example,apersonwithanunderactive thyroidglandorhypothyroidismmaybe treatedwithsynthetic thyroxine whichcanbe takeninthe form of a pill,while apersonwithanoveractive thyroidmaybe administeredadrugsuch as propranolol tocounteractthe effectsof the excessthyroidhormone. ABOUT HORMONE IMBALANCE How Does My Hormone Cycle Work? Hormone Imbalance &Hormone Harmony Hormone imbalance isbestunderstoodbyknowinghow anormal menstrual cycle works.A menstrual cycle isthe resultof a hormonal dance betweenthe pituitaryglandinthe brainandthe ovaries.Every monththe female sex hormonespreparethe bodytosupporta pregnancy,andwithoutfertilization there ismenstruation(aperiod).
  7. 7. Menstrual Cycle A menstrual cycle isdeterminedbythe numberof daysfromthe first dayof one periodtothe firstday of the next.Soday one of the menstrual cycle isthe firstof full bleedingdayof the period.A typical cycle isapproximately24to 35 days (average 28 daysfor mostwomen).Itisnot abnormal fora woman¹scycle tooccasionallybe shorterorlonger. On Day 1 ofthe menstrual cycle, estrogenandprogesterone levelsare low.Low levelsof estrogenandprogesterone signal the pituitary glandto produce Follicle StimulatingHormone (FSH).FSHbeginsthe processof maturingafollicle(fluid- filledsacinthe ovarycontaininganegg). The follicle producesmore estrogentoprepare the uterusforpregnancy.Atovulation,usuallyaround Day 12 – 14, increasedestrogenlevelstriggerasharprise in LuteinizingHormone (LH) fromthe pituitary gland,causingrelease of the eggfromthe follicle. The rupturedfollicle (corpusluteum) now secretesprogesteroneandestrogentocontinue toprepare the uterusfor pregnancy.If the eggis notfertilized,estrogenandprogesterone levelsdropand,onDay 28, the mensesbegin. The menstrual cycle occursin three phases:follicular,ovulatoryandluteal.The firsthalf of the cycle is knownas the follicularphase andthe secondhalf of the cycle isconsideredthe luteal phase.Midway throughthe cycle betweendays12 and 16 ovulationoccurs,knownasthe ovulatoryphase. For more informationvisitusourwebsite:http://www.healthinfi.com

