Lesthaeghe vvd 2017 sdt global

Ron Lesthaeghe, Albert Esteve, Toni Lopez Centre d’Estudis Demografics, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona.) The Globalizat...
1. The Ethnic Factor. Excellent view in Mexico thanks to 1930 Census. More recent data other countries as well
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 1930 1970 1990 2000 2010 Percent Percent cohabiting among all women in union, selected Me...
1990’s Take-off Acceleration Percent cohabiting among all women 25-29 in a union, Mexican states, 1930-2010 Chiapas Hidalg...
2. The initial Debate Rising Cohabitation : 1. Pattern of Disadvantage (POD) or Second Demographic Transition (SDT)? 2. On...
Low Middle High EDUCATION SOCIAL CLASS PERCENT COHABITING UNIVERSAL CROSS-SECTION IN LATIN AMERICA (and frequently elsewhe...
Low Middle High EDUCATION SOCIAL CLASS PERCENT COHABITING Time 1 Time 2 Cross-sections over time : ONLY POD ?
0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Less than primary completed Primary completed Secondary completed University c...
Indeed: POD maintained + SDT now added. New universal Pan-American pattern 3. Anything special about Latin American patter...
Percentages in extended/composite households – Women 25-29, by LIPRO individual household position. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70...
4. Is cohabitation cohort driven ?
Age 25
Age 25
5. What flew under the radar ? A Worldwide Ethics Revolution ?
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1990-94 1995-98 1999-2001 2005-08 Percentoftotalpopulation18+ Homosexuality always unacceptab...
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 1990-94 1995-98 1999-2001 2005-08 Percentoftotalpopulation18+ Euthanasia always unacceptable Arg...
Percent cohabiting among women 25-29 in a union, 2000 Source: IPUMS
-10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% ...
-10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% URUGUAY : percent cohabiting among women 25-29 in a union, 1970-2010 -10%...
Future of globalization 2DT • “non-conformist” (nc) part : completed or in full development in Europe + Americas + Austral...
2DT since 1986 : lessons learned over 30 years. • 2DT= “postponement transition” + “non-conformist transition”. Both compo...
Special topic : history of cohabitation in Mexico • Discovery : Mexican census of 1930 available in IPUMS , with data on c...
Rise of Cohabitation : Change in Educational Composition or Individual Change ? Latin America : (1) very marked rises in f...
Proportion cohabiting among women 25-29 in union. 1930*-2010. States ordered as of 1960. *1930: 8 States no data 1930 1980...
Proportion cohabiting among women 25-29 in union. 1930-2010 Legend of Layer #1 Data column: COHA1930 0.0 - 10.0 (3) 10.0 -...
Percent cohabiting among partnered women 25-29 by education. 1930*-2010 *University 1960 & & 1970: samples small. Illitera...
The Latin American experience. • The geography of the “cohabitation boom”: latest results up to 2010. • Cohabitation and t...
Legend of Layer #1 0.0 - 0.1 (771) 0.1 - 2.2 (562) 2.2 - 24.7 (561) 24.7 - 100.0 (561) No Data (0) Percentage speakers of ...
Legend of Layer #1 0.0 - 0.1 (771) 0.1 - 2.2 (562) 2.2 - 24.7 (561) 24.7 - 100.0 (561) No Data (0) Mexico : Cohabitation m...
Conclusions for Latin America. • Cohabitation boom = bottom-up diffusion; postponement transition fertility = top-down dif...
Baja California Baja California Sur Campeche Chiapas Chihuahua Coahuila Colima Durango Guanajuato Guerrero Jalisco Michoac...
ESTADO COHA1930 COHA1960 COHA 1970 coha 1980* COHA 1990 COHA2000 COHA2010 Aguascalientes 1.0 4.1 3.71 4.3 9.28 23.8 Baja C...
Special note : Cross-sectional cohabitation profiles by education 1. Often cohabitation profiles exhibit a negative relati...
Percent currently cohabiting among women aged 25-29 in all unions, by country, census round and educational attainment. Ro...
0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 Pe Percentages childless women 25-29, Latin American countries, 1970-2011 Argentina Bolivia...
Lesthaeghe vvd 2017 sdt global
  1. 1. Ron Lesthaeghe, Albert Esteve, Toni Lopez Centre d’Estudis Demografics, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona.) The Globalization of the Second Demographic Transition: the Latin American Experience. Part 1 : COHABITATION
  2. 2. 1. The Ethnic Factor. Excellent view in Mexico thanks to 1930 Census. More recent data other countries as well
  3. 3. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 1930 1970 1990 2000 2010 Percent Percent cohabiting among all women in union, selected Mexican indigenous populations, 1930-2010 Tamahumara SMOc Cora SNA Huichol SNA Tepehua SMOr Mazahua SVC Otomi SVC Nahuatl SVC Purepecha SVC Popoloca SVC Huasteco LCG Totocana LCG Popoluca LCG Amuzgo SMSu Chontal SMSu Mazateco SMSu Zapoteco Gteh Tzotzil SCH Zoque SCH Maya YUC SMOc Sierra Madre Occidental SNA Sierra de Nayar SMOr Sierra Madre Oriental SVC Sistema Volcanico Transversal LCG Llanura Costal Golfo SMSu Sierra Madre del Sur Gteh Golfo de Tehuantepec SCH Sierras de Chiapas YUC Yucatan.
  4. 4. 1990’s Take-off Acceleration Percent cohabiting among all women 25-29 in a union, Mexican states, 1930-2010 Chiapas Hidalgo Tabasco Sinaloa Vera Cruz Coahuila Nuevo Leon Jalisco, Zacatecas Guanajuato 1930 Queretaro Aguacalientes
  5. 5. 2. The initial Debate Rising Cohabitation : 1. Pattern of Disadvantage (POD) or Second Demographic Transition (SDT)? 2. Only as a trial prior to marriage or longer term substitute of marriage. Cohort profiles ?
  6. 6. Low Middle High EDUCATION SOCIAL CLASS PERCENT COHABITING UNIVERSAL CROSS-SECTION IN LATIN AMERICA (and frequently elsewhere) HENCE: COHAB = POD
  7. 7. Low Middle High EDUCATION SOCIAL CLASS PERCENT COHABITING Time 1 Time 2 Cross-sections over time : ONLY POD ?
  8. 8. 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Less than primary completed Primary completed Secondary completed University completed 1970 1980 1991 2000 2010 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Less than primary completed Primary completed Secondary completed University completed 1973 1984 2000 2011 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Less than primary completed Primary completed Secondary completed University completed 1974 1982 1990 2000 2010 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Less than primary completed Primary completed Secondary completed University completed 1970 1990 2000 2010 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Less than primary completed Primary completed Secondary completed University completed 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Less than primary completed Primary completed Secondary completed University completed 1975 1985 1996 2010 Brazil Uruguay Panama Costa Rica Ecuador Mexico <Pr Pr+ Sec Comp Tert Cohab W 25-29 in union (70s to 2010)
  9. 9. Indeed: POD maintained + SDT now added. New universal Pan-American pattern 3. Anything special about Latin American pattern of Cohabitation ? Or a European style SDT ?
  10. 10. Percentages in extended/composite households – Women 25-29, by LIPRO individual household position. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 COH0 MAR0 COH+ MAR+
  11. 11. 4. Is cohabitation cohort driven ?
  12. 12. Age 25
  13. 13. Age 25
  14. 14. 5. What flew under the radar ? A Worldwide Ethics Revolution ?
  15. 15. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1990-94 1995-98 1999-2001 2005-08 Percentoftotalpopulation18+ Homosexuality always unacceptable Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Puerto Rico Mexico Uruguay Venezuela USA France Spain Ethics revolution : weakening of stigma
  16. 16. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 1990-94 1995-98 1999-2001 2005-08 Percentoftotalpopulation18+ Euthanasia always unacceptable Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Puerto Rico Mexico Uruguay Venezuela USA France Spain
  18. 18. Percent cohabiting among women 25-29 in a union, 2000 Source: IPUMS
  19. 19. -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 Costa Rica Mexico Panama* Ecuador Brazil Argentina 50% Percent cohabiting among women 25-29 in a union, regions within countries. (Ordered on earliest date.)
  20. 20. -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% URUGUAY : percent cohabiting among women 25-29 in a union, 1970-2010 -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010
  21. 21. Future of globalization 2DT • “non-conformist” (nc) part : completed or in full development in Europe + Americas + Australia/New Zealand. Far East not immune either esp. Taiwan, Japan, China, Philipines, but so far parenthood = marriage (shotgun marriages included). But no evidence (yet) for the nc- part for “patriarchal societies” in the rest of Asia and N. Africa. • However, strong cleavages may develop within societies along ideational lines (secular versus orthodox). Example: Israel. • RWA-conditions: bottleneck is “Willingness” and cultural factors are crucial (cf. ethics revolution) • Parenthood postponement part : no ethical-religious obstacles (W-condition not operative), hence socio-economic factors and rising female education are main driving forces. Result: strong fertility postponement precedes the nc-part of the 2DT. Examples: southern Europe, Far East. Or, marriage postponement develops without cohabitation, net fertility postponement. Example: Maghreb. • HOWEVER: not all sub-replacement fertility is 2DT feature. Example: southern India with very early fertility schedule and early stopping (sterilization).
  22. 22. 2DT since 1986 : lessons learned over 30 years. • 2DT= “postponement transition” + “non-conformist transition”. Both components were strongly linked in western industrialized countries, but not elsewhere. • Postponement marriage & fertility precedes rise cohabitation and unwed parenthood in southern Europe and Far East. Reverse in Latin America. Contrast follows the “Goody divide” of strongly patriarchal societies versus rest. • Just like 1DT : strong historical-systemic path dependency. ( remember 1DT France versus England contrast). Often a “revenge of history” pattern. • Major roles of rising education, particularly of women + ideational changes (esp. ethics revolution) => cohort model of social change. • Trends are taking off and are continued irrespective of economic fluctuations. Much more is going on than a mere “pattern of disadvantage” or a reaction to crises.
  23. 23. Special topic : history of cohabitation in Mexico • Discovery : Mexican census of 1930 available in IPUMS , with data on cohabitation. • Also available since 1970: IPUMS for municipalities with data on both cohabitation and indigenous languages. • Now needed: investigation on the history of marriage patterns and on the differential christianization of indigenous populations.
  24. 24. Rise of Cohabitation : Change in Educational Composition or Individual Change ? Latin America : (1) very marked rises in female education levels + (2) negative cross-sectional gradient of cohabitation profile with higher education => Would imply a decline in cohabitation & a rise of marriage . Outcome : just the opposite occurred ! All change is due to individual change which entirely washed away the compositional effect of rising education
  25. 25. Proportion cohabiting among women 25-29 in union. 1930*-2010. States ordered as of 1960. *1930: 8 States no data 1930 1980 2010
  26. 26. Proportion cohabiting among women 25-29 in union. 1930-2010 Legend of Layer #1 Data column: COHA1930 0.0 - 10.0 (3) 10.0 - 20.0 (6) 20.0 - 30.0 (6) 30.0 - 40.0 (3) 40.0 - 64.0 (5) No Data (9) Legend of Layer #1 Data column: COHA1960 0.0 - 10.0 (9) 10.0 - 20.0 (12) 20.0 - 30.0 (6) 30.0 - 40.0 (4) 40.0 - 64.0 (1) Legend of Layer #1 Data column: COHA 1970 0.0 - 10.0 (12) 10.0 - 20.0 (13) 20.0 - 30.0 (3) 30.0 - 40.0 (4) 40.0 - 64.0 (0) Legend of Layer #1 Data column: coha 1980* 0.0 - 10.0 (11) 10.0 - 20.0 (16) 20.0 - 30.0 (5) 30.0 - 40.0 (0) 40.0 - 64.0 (0) Legend of Layer #1 Data column: COHA 1990 0.0 - 10.0 (9) 10.0 - 20.0 (16) 20.0 - 30.0 (7) 30.0 - 40.0 (0) 40.0 - 64.0 (0) Legend of Layer #1 Data column: COHA2000 0.0 - 10.0 (6) 10.0 - 20.0 (6) 20.0 - 30.0 (12) 30.0 - 40.0 (8) 40.0 - 64.0 (0) Legend of Layer #1 Data column: COHA2010 0.0 - 10.0 (0) 10.0 - 20.0 (2) 20.0 - 30.0 (8) 30.0 - 40.0 (8) 40.0 - 64.0 (14) 1930 2000 1980 1990 1960 1970 2010
  27. 27. Percent cohabiting among partnered women 25-29 by education. 1930*-2010 *University 1960 & & 1970: samples small. Illiterate 29.38 Literate 14.03 Indicator in 1930 (not included 8 states without data)
  28. 28. The Latin American experience. • The geography of the “cohabitation boom”: latest results up to 2010. • Cohabitation and the changing social class/education gradient. • Cohabitation & individual positions in household types (nuclear vs extended/composite) : two types of cohabitation. • Fertility postponement: top down. • Social class distinctions: End of 1DT + Start of 2DT = overall fertility squeeze and below replacement fertility. • The ethics revolution in Latin America. • Today’s special : aspects of the Mexican cohabitation history.
  29. 29. Legend of Layer #1 0.0 - 0.1 (771) 0.1 - 2.2 (562) 2.2 - 24.7 (561) 24.7 - 100.0 (561) No Data (0) Percentage speakers of indigenous languages, women 25-29; 2010 census.
  30. 30. Legend of Layer #1 0.0 - 0.1 (771) 0.1 - 2.2 (562) 2.2 - 24.7 (561) 24.7 - 100.0 (561) No Data (0) Mexico : Cohabitation maps 1990 and 2010 and map indigenous languages speakers ( women 25-29) Cohab 1990 Cohab 2010 Indigenous languages 1990
  31. 31. Conclusions for Latin America. • Cohabitation boom = bottom-up diffusion; postponement transition fertility = top-down diffusion. • Cohabitation increases most in countries with low historical incidence of consensual unions (=> 2DT) • Cohabitation profiles by education/social class: everyone increases, but higher echelons catch up, sometimes quite dramatically (=> 2DT) • Cohabitation takes off in a few countries during the economic crises of the 1980s, but in most the largest increments are after 1990 or 2000. No stops in rises of cohabitation when crisis stops. Just the opposite. • Indigenous populations and “black” subgroups maintain their historically higher levels of cohabitation throughout the “non-conformist” transition. • Flying under the radar also in Latin America : the “ethics revolution”. • Fertility: double feature. Lower social classes are terminating 1DT ( curtailment of fertility at higher parities and at higher ages). Higher social classes are starting the “postponement transition” . => • Sub-replacement fertility present or very likely in the near future. (=>2DT) • Sub-replacement fertility not just a temporary phenomenon, but structural (=>2DT)
  32. 32. Baja California Baja California Sur Campeche Chiapas Chihuahua Coahuila Colima Durango Guanajuato Guerrero Jalisco Michoacán Nayarit Nuevo León Oaxaca Quintana Roo San Luis Potosí Sinaloa Sonora Tabasco Tamaulipas Veracruz Yucatán Zacatecas 1= Querétaro 2= Hidalgo 3= Tlaxcala 4= PueblaAguascalientes A= México B= Distrito Federal C= Morelos 1 2 4 A 3B C MÉXICO. Estados o Entidades Federales
  33. 33. ESTADO COHA1930 COHA1960 COHA 1970 coha 1980* COHA 1990 COHA2000 COHA2010 Aguascalientes 1.0 4.1 3.71 4.3 9.28 23.8 Baja California 16.3 12.0 14.75 19.9 32.24 50.3 Baja California Sur 20.5 16.7 12.19 18.4 26.19 47.4 Campeche 15.4 10.6 8.28 11.5 18.29 26.6 Coahuila 12.9 10.7 5.6 7.15 6.4 13.13 23.5 Colima 15.6 9.1 12.91 15.7 22.64 38.6 Chiapas 63.6 43.7 38.1 27.82 28.7 34.14 45.7 Chihuahua 18.4 12.9 12.5 11.77 14.0 27.65 44.4 Distrito Federal 13.2 8.9 10.21 16.2 27.26 48.2 Durango 20.7 11.1 12.4 12.55 12.3 22.01 33.9 Guanajuato 4.0 3.9 3.3 3.43 3.5 7.15 18.2 Guerrero 25.7 14.5 13.6 12.52 14.5 19.38 29.4 Hidalgo 59.2 34.7 26.8 24.22 24.9 32.09 47.5 Jalisco 8.0 6.7 6.0 6.02 6.4 11.35 25.9 México 13.9 8.7 9.1 10.51 14.6 24.33 42.0 Michoacán 14.8 5.0 6.1 6.38 6.5 9.97 21.9 Morelos 34.7 25.3 17.7 18.28 20.5 30.39 44.7 Nayarit 34.1 34.3 25.7 28.25 28.8 33.29 43.0 Nuevo León 10.0 6.9 7.4 4.38 4.8 9.74 22.6 Oaxaca 30.9 21.0 23.6 18.18 17.6 24.24 35.6 Puebla 29.0 18.8 19.1 15.79 18.7 31.56 50.1 Querétaro 2.9 3.4 5.94 7.2 16.21 36.7 Quintana Roo 11.8 18.8 10.41 16.4 24.47 45.7 San Luis Potosí 21.0 14.0 10.6 9.99 10.7 15.27 33.0 Sinaloa 54.0 32.6 31.9 22.65 23.1 26.56 32.2 Sonora 19.8 20.3 19.7 14.54 20.2 30.56 40.8 Tabasco 55.3 29.5 33.3 16.44 17.8 27.76 38.3 Tamaulipas 26.6 20.1 17.6 13.58 13.5 21.72 38.5 Tlaxcala 9.1 11.9 13.06 13.7 23.91 42.7 Veracruz 44.8 35.8 33.9 29.61 28.8 35.21 46.5 Yucatán 21.8 12.3 6.6 5.79 5.0 7.56 17.1 Zacatecas 6.9 4.2 5.8 4.19 5.3 8.29 23.3 Total 25.9** 17.2 15.3 13.26 15.2 22.69 37.1 * inegi ** No incluye los Estados sin datos Proportion cohabiting among women 25-29 in union. 1930-2010
  37. 37. Special note : Cross-sectional cohabitation profiles by education 1. Often cohabitation profiles exhibit a negative relationship with education or social class (especially Eastern Europe, Latin America), which has been taken as evidence of a pattern unrelated to the SDT but related to poorer groups being unable to afford marriage ( i.e. the “pattern of disadvantage”) 2. Cross-sectional profiles can be very misleading if no time sequence is being presented. 3. Historical negative slopes with education can prevail ( seen in a single cross-section), but the real test is whether OVER TIME solely the lower educated have witnessed an increase or whether also the best educated have joined the process and have caught up.
  38. 38. Percent currently cohabiting among women aged 25-29 in all unions, by country, census round and educational attainment. Round: 1970 and 2000 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% <Primary Primary Secundary >Secundary Argentina(AR) Brazil (BR) Chile(CL) Colombia(CO) CostaRica (CR) Ecuador(EC) Mexico(MX) Panama (PA) Peru(PE) PuertoRico (PR) Venezuela(VE) MX PR CL EC BR CR AR VE PA PE CO
  39. 39. 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 Pe Percentages childless women 25-29, Latin American countries, 1970-2011 Argentina Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Ecuador El Salvador Mexico Nicaragua Panama Peru Puerto Rico Uruguay Venezuela 0 5 10 15 20 25 1970-77 1978-85 1990-97 1998-20052006-2011 Percent Percent childless women 25-29 ever in a union, Latin American countries 1970-2011. Argentina Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia CostaRica Ecuador El Salvador Mexico Nicaragua Panama Peru Puerto Rico Uruguay Venezuela Parity distributions corrected for percentages “missing” via Vincent-El Badry method.

