Plain language and artificial intelligence

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Plain Language + Artificial Intelligence = Sophisticated Professional? ROMINA MARAZZATO SPARANO
Agenda 1. Brief Overview of AI 2. Brief Overview of Plain Language 3. The Translator in the Middle: Professionalization
Some problems lend themselves more easily to A.I. solutions than others. So hate speech is one of the hardest, because det...
Plain Language Australia
“Artificial Intelligence” > Based on Neural Networks
> Escher-like Space
Artificial Intelligence  Algorithms & Logic  Flow Charts  Formulas
Sets of instructions
“Artificial Intelligence”  NLP: Natural Language Processing > Parts of Speech > Parsing Trees > Lego-like processing… if ...
“Artificial Intelligence”  Machine Learning > Statistical processing after tagging  Deep Learning > Semantic webs with t...
“Artificial Intelligence”  Multidimensional space “translated” into networks & vectors  Learn through experience “transl...
Neural Networks Analogy Task by machine Man is to Woman like  King is to….  Einstein is to scientist like  Messi is to…...
Writing Task True Love: variation of Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina” written in the style of a Japanese author
 Locating  Understanding  Acting upon … relevant information Plain Language is about…
the idiomatic and grammatical use of language that most effectively presents ideas to the reader
 Citizen Information  Service Access  Consumer Needs Government Bureaucracy Legal Jargon Corporate Filler Citizen I...
Plain Language Strategies PL Text :: APT3 Text Content Purpose Text Design Text Flow
Consider your reader  questions, interests, needs Beware the Curse of Knowledge!  contextualize appropriately
 Address your readers needs from their point of view  Children, Disabilities, 2nd Language  General Public  Specialists
Purpose Lead with your topic  scaffolding for learning & action Plan a clear destination  set goals & expectations
Text Flow Organize your information  headlines, sections, lists … Structure your ideas  hierarchy, sequence, Q&A …
Text Content Use grammar sense!  length, word order, parsing Build your discourse  cohesion, coherence
Name Piling Buried cable technician Gamma-aminobutiric acid
Text DesignText Design Catch your readers’ eye  Formatting, space, visual elements Use data visualization  Infographic...
Patient instructions
Recap  Definition  Strategies: APT3  Audience: … Needs & Context  Purpose: … Topic & Relevance  Text Flow: … Sections...
JUDGE: The charge here is theft of frozen chickens. Are you the defendant? DEFENDANT: No, sir, I'm the guy who stole the c...
Subject Matter Writers Readers LegaleseLearning Disabilities I Immigration & 2nd language AcademeseLimited Schooling Burea...
Written Language & the Brain The brain constructs the message differently for reading and listening
Locating information | Low level Inference | High-level Inference verbatim | | & Interpretation TOMATO SOUP $1.15 Weight: ...
Plain Language in the Sciences?  25% of adults do not understand Earth orbit  30% of adults do not understand how scienc...
 Plain Language … does it work?  Satisfaction  Safety  Savings & Productivity  Access  Compliance
Before After FDA
LongVersion ShortVersion
History Who? When? Where?
Chrissie Maher 1979
1969 NYC Consumer Affairs 1973 Bess Myerson You can delay enforcing any of your rights under this note without losing them.
Quintilian ~70 CE Henry V ~1420 CE Alphonse X ~1250 CE You should put the reader in such a position that he can not misund...
PL Action & Information Network Kathryn Catania Katherine Spivey
Who?
Who? “Brexit means Brexit and we’re going to make a Titanic success of it.” British Politician
Overview  Locate  Understand  Use … relevant info  Needs  Context  Parsing  Coherence Text Content  Formatting  D...
Questions? Thank you!!! romina@languagecompass.com
https://tremary.deviantart.com/art/How-dare-you-to-change-Wondy-272890827 https://www.123rf.com/profile_dedmazay https://w...
https://www.123rf.com/profile_dogstock https://www.123rf.com/profile_scanrail https://www.oecd.org/edu/skills-beyond-schoo...
Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA http://www.kolotv.com/content/news/Health-insurance-signup-period-cut-in-half...
Associated Press via https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/bess-myerson-a- miss-america-tarnished-by-scandal-die...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plain language and artificial intelligence

43 views

Published on

In the framework of AAIT 18, where we discussed the level of awareness of T&I as a profession, I presented the idea that translators are mediators between clear communication and technology. 'Artifical Intelligence' is perhaps inadvertently omnipresent in our lives, from "intelligent' vacuum cleaners to Tolstoi write-alikes. And then there is the push for clear communication heralded by the Plain Language movement. Plain Language seems to suggest language that is machine translatable. However, I advocate for Plain Language 2.0: clear communication with style. Yes, machines can do a great deal but infusing communication with relevant flair and without sacrificing clarity is still a human endeavor, that's where sophisticated professionals come in.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plain language and artificial intelligence

  1. 1. Plain Language + Artificial Intelligence = Sophisticated Professional? ROMINA MARAZZATO SPARANO
  2. 2. Agenda 1. Brief Overview of AI 2. Brief Overview of Plain Language 3. The Translator in the Middle: Professionalization
  3. 3. Some problems lend themselves more easily to A.I. solutions than others. So hate speech is one of the hardest, because determining if something is hate speech is very linguistically nuanced, right? "It's -- you need to understand, you know, what is a slur and what -- whether something is hateful not just in English, but the majority of people on Facebook use it in languages that are different (...) "Hate speech -- I am optimistic that, over a 5- to 10-year period, we will have A.I. tools that can get into some of the nuances -- the linguistic nuances of different types of content to be more accurate in flagging things for our systems. "But, today, we're just not there on that. So a lot of this is still reactive. People flag it to us. We have people look at it. We have policies to try to make it as not subjective as possible. But, until we get it more automated, there is a higher error rate than I'm happy with. Zuckerberg Statement Excerpt
  4. 4. Plain Language Australia
  5. 5. “Artificial Intelligence” > Based on Neural Networks
  6. 6. > Escher-like Space
  7. 7. Artificial Intelligence  Algorithms & Logic  Flow Charts  Formulas
  8. 8. Sets of instructions
  9. 9. “Artificial Intelligence”  NLP: Natural Language Processing > Parts of Speech > Parsing Trees > Lego-like processing… if not too fancy
  10. 10. “Artificial Intelligence”  Machine Learning > Statistical processing after tagging  Deep Learning > Semantic webs with tagging capabilities Knowledge Graph: billions of nodes!
  11. 11. “Artificial Intelligence”  Multidimensional space “translated” into networks & vectors  Learn through experience “translated” into data processing  Perception “translated” into incorporation of visual/auditory processing (input & output)
  12. 12. Neural Networks Analogy Task by machine Man is to Woman like  King is to….  Einstein is to scientist like  Messi is to…  Mozart is to…  Picasso is to… Japan is to sushi like  Germany is to  France is to  Queen  Midfielder  Violinist  Painter  Bratwurst  Tapas
  13. 13. Writing Task True Love: variation of Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina” written in the style of a Japanese author
  14. 14.  Locating  Understanding  Acting upon … relevant information Plain Language is about…
  15. 15. the idiomatic and grammatical use of language that most effectively presents ideas to the reader
  16. 16.  Citizen Information  Service Access  Consumer Needs Government Bureaucracy Legal Jargon Corporate Filler Citizen Information Service Access Consumer Needs Literacy & Diversity Science Communication & Policymaking  Research & Development  Plain Language 1.0  Plain Language 2.0  Gobbledygook
  17. 17. Plain Language Strategies PL Text :: APT3 Text Content Purpose Text Design Text Flow
  18. 18. Consider your reader  questions, interests, needs Beware the Curse of Knowledge!  contextualize appropriately
  19. 19.  Address your readers needs from their point of view  Children, Disabilities, 2nd Language  General Public  Specialists
  20. 20. Purpose Lead with your topic  scaffolding for learning & action Plan a clear destination  set goals & expectations
  21. 21. Text Flow Organize your information  headlines, sections, lists … Structure your ideas  hierarchy, sequence, Q&A …
  22. 22. Text Content Use grammar sense!  length, word order, parsing Build your discourse  cohesion, coherence
  23. 23. Name Piling Buried cable technician Gamma-aminobutiric acid
  24. 24. Text DesignText Design Catch your readers’ eye  Formatting, space, visual elements Use data visualization  Infographics, pattern libraries
  25. 25. Patient instructions
  26. 26. Recap  Definition  Strategies: APT3  Audience: … Needs & Context  Purpose: … Topic & Relevance  Text Flow: … Sections & Structure  Text Content: … Parsing & Coherence  Text Design … Formatting & Data Visualization Purpose Text Flow Text Content Text Design
  27. 27. JUDGE: The charge here is theft of frozen chickens. Are you the defendant? DEFENDANT: No, sir, I'm the guy who stole the chickens.* •preponderance of the evidence = “slow and careful pondering of the evidence” •speculate = ? burden of proof = ? *Disorder in the Coutroom, Sevilla.
  28. 28. Subject Matter Writers Readers LegaleseLearning Disabilities I Immigration & 2nd language AcademeseLimited Schooling Bureaucratese
  29. 29. Written Language & the Brain The brain constructs the message differently for reading and listening
  30. 30. Locating information | Low level Inference | High-level Inference verbatim | | & Interpretation TOMATO SOUP $1.15 Weight: 3.5 oz Packaged on: 5/17/12 ORANGE JUICE $2.99 Weight: 64 oz Packaged on: 11/8/12 BEEF JERKY $6.29 Weight: 16 oz Packaged on: 2/24/12 PEANUT BUTTER $3.36 Weight: 28 oz Packaged on: 3/24/12
  31. 31. Plain Language in the Sciences?  25% of adults do not understand Earth orbit  30% of adults do not understand how science works  50% of major bills have a major scientific component  66% of reporters cannot interpret scientific results  Juries evaluate technical evidence (DNA-based, etc.)  Scientists do not reach one another  73% more citations if reported by The New York Times  Taxpayers do not have access to publicly funded research 1 year From National Science Foundation, National Center for Biotechnology Information& Pew Research
  32. 32.  Plain Language … does it work?  Satisfaction  Safety  Savings & Productivity  Access  Compliance
  33. 33. Before After FDA
  34. 34. LongVersion ShortVersion
  35. 35. History Who? When? Where?
  36. 36. Chrissie Maher 1979
  37. 37. 1969 NYC Consumer Affairs 1973 Bess Myerson You can delay enforcing any of your rights under this note without losing them.
  38. 38. Quintilian ~70 CE Henry V ~1420 CE Alphonse X ~1250 CE You should put the reader in such a position that he can not misunderstand you. 2010 CE
  39. 39. PL Action & Information Network Kathryn Catania Katherine Spivey
  40. 40. Who?
  41. 41. Who? “Brexit means Brexit and we’re going to make a Titanic success of it.” British Politician
  42. 42. Overview  Locate  Understand  Use … relevant info  Needs  Context  Parsing  Coherence Text Content  Formatting  Data Visualization Text Design  Sections  Logical Structure Text Flow  Readers:  Needs & Interests  Writers:  Jargon & Logic  Topic  Relevance Purpose
  43. 43. Questions? Thank you!!! romina@languagecompass.com
  44. 44. https://tremary.deviantart.com/art/How-dare-you-to-change-Wondy-272890827 https://www.123rf.com/profile_dedmazay https://www.123rf.com/profile_macrovector Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division LC-USZ62-25338 DLC https://www.123rf.com/profile_doomko https://www.123rf.com/profile_studiostoks https://www.123rf.com/profile_omnimoney Bettmann Archive / Getty Images http://www.history.com/topics/british-history/henry-v-england Image Attributions
  45. 45. https://www.123rf.com/profile_dogstock https://www.123rf.com/profile_scanrail https://www.oecd.org/edu/skills-beyond-school/41529765.pdf https://cdn1.sph.harvard.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2012/10/WebMedium- 1024x950.jpg https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2656019/ https://www.123rf.com/profile_shawlinmohd http://www.mcescher.com/gallery/recognition-success/bond-of-union/ http://fsxaibureau.com/manufacturing/airbus/airbus-a320/ https://www.biografiasyvidas.com/biografia/a/alfonso_x.htm https://www.123rf.com/profile_kbuntu
  46. 46. Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA http://www.kolotv.com/content/news/Health-insurance-signup-period-cut-in-half- 446964803.html https://www.123rf.com/profile_miceking https://www.123rf.com/profile_1001holiday' https://www.123rf.com/profile_dipressionist' http://api-university.com/blog/what-is-api-design/ https://www.123rf.com/profile_marina99 https://www.123rf.com/profile_rawpixel https://www.123rf.com/profile_kovaleff https://www.bupa.co.uk/health-information/directory/h/healthy-eating
  47. 47. Associated Press via https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/bess-myerson-a- miss-america-tarnished-by-scandal-dies-at-90/2015/01/05/4d0373a4-94fe-11e4-8005- 1924ede3e54a_story.html?utm_term=.5bf794b3f3ea http://turning-point.us/credit/plain-english-crusade/ http://www.loc.gov/pictures/item/2017693169/ Photo: DON HOGAN CHARLES / New York Times https://ed.ted.com/lessons/what-makes-a-hero-matthew-winkler https://catalog.archives.gov/id/7788338 https://www.123rf.com/profile_lculig All Logos and Trademarks and the property of their respective owners and are used in this presentation for educational purposes https://www.nationalgeographic.com/content/dam/environment/photos/000/002/200.ng sversion.1491444014261.adapt.1900.1.jpg

×