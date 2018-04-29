Plain language and artificial intelligence

In the framework of AAIT 18, where we discussed the level of awareness of T&I as a profession, I presented the idea that translators are mediators between clear communication and technology. 'Artifical Intelligence' is perhaps inadvertently omnipresent in our lives, from "intelligent' vacuum cleaners to Tolstoi write-alikes. And then there is the push for clear communication heralded by the Plain Language movement. Plain Language seems to suggest language that is machine translatable. However, I advocate for Plain Language 2.0: clear communication with style. Yes, machines can do a great deal but infusing communication with relevant flair and without sacrificing clarity is still a human endeavor, that's where sophisticated professionals come in.