Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

BODY STRUCTURES THAT HELP ANIMALS ADAPT AND SURVIVE .pptx

Jan. 31, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Ang Pambansang Pamahalaan at Kapangyarihan ng Sangay Nito.pptx
Ang Pambansang Pamahalaan at Kapangyarihan ng Sangay Nito.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Introduction to IELTS Exam 2023
Voyage Consultant
Bioelementos primarios
AndyPerez53
types of writing
kashyapjoshi36
detailed-lesson-plan-math-9.pdf
CleofeAttosTomasUndo
Web 1.02.03.0 Good.ppt
BalasundaramSr
Media and Information resources ppt week 3.pptx
ChristianjayrBalcita1
Adverse Drug Reaction.pptx
Bimal Magar
5.1.1 Women of Independence (PLEA).docx
Diana Paola Garzón Díaz
1 of 12 Ad

BODY STRUCTURES THAT HELP ANIMALS ADAPT AND SURVIVE .pptx

Jan. 31, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Animals have body structures that help them adapt to their environment. ADAPTATION is
the structure or behavior that helps an organism survive in its environment.
HABITAT is an ecological or environmental area that is inhabited by a particular species of
animal, plant, or other type or organisms. Fish are covered with scales for protection from disease and
from other animals that live in water. Shrimps and lobsters are covered with outside skeleton or
exoskeleton while other animals like clams and mussels are covered with shells. Some animals are
covered with fur to keep them warm like monkey, lion, horse, and cheetah. Some animals that found in
the locality are carabao, cow, goat, dog and cat. Others are covered with feathers for flying like chicken,
eagle, peacock, and duck. Some have smooth skin for breathing like earthworm. Most body coverings
of animals are for protection.
Animals move differently depending on their habitat and their body structures. Some animals have
legs for walking and some have wings for flying. Animals that live on land move in different ways.
Some walk, hop and jump. Most animals that live in water swim. But some aquatic animals have legs,
too, for walking like crustaceans, shrimps, prawns, and crabs. Animals that can live both in water and
on land can either walk, hop, jump, or swim. Some animals used the following body structures to adapt
and survive: horns, tails, claws, paws, fangs, pincers, beaks, sticky tongue, movable jaws, sucking tubes,
and teeth.
These are the important information about the body structures that help animals adapt and survive
in their particular habitat.

Animals have body structures that help them adapt to their environment. ADAPTATION is
the structure or behavior that helps an organism survive in its environment.
HABITAT is an ecological or environmental area that is inhabited by a particular species of
animal, plant, or other type or organisms. Fish are covered with scales for protection from disease and
from other animals that live in water. Shrimps and lobsters are covered with outside skeleton or
exoskeleton while other animals like clams and mussels are covered with shells. Some animals are
covered with fur to keep them warm like monkey, lion, horse, and cheetah. Some animals that found in
the locality are carabao, cow, goat, dog and cat. Others are covered with feathers for flying like chicken,
eagle, peacock, and duck. Some have smooth skin for breathing like earthworm. Most body coverings
of animals are for protection.
Animals move differently depending on their habitat and their body structures. Some animals have
legs for walking and some have wings for flying. Animals that live on land move in different ways.
Some walk, hop and jump. Most animals that live in water swim. But some aquatic animals have legs,
too, for walking like crustaceans, shrimps, prawns, and crabs. Animals that can live both in water and
on land can either walk, hop, jump, or swim. Some animals used the following body structures to adapt
and survive: horns, tails, claws, paws, fangs, pincers, beaks, sticky tongue, movable jaws, sucking tubes,
and teeth.
These are the important information about the body structures that help animals adapt and survive
in their particular habitat.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Ang Pambansang Pamahalaan at Kapangyarihan ng Sangay Nito.pptx
ReymartMadriaga8
0 views
7 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
16k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.9k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.2k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.2k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Introduction to IELTS Exam 2023
Voyage Consultant
0 views
Bioelementos primarios
AndyPerez53
0 views
types of writing
kashyapjoshi36
0 views
detailed-lesson-plan-math-9.pdf
CleofeAttosTomasUndo
0 views
Web 1.02.03.0 Good.ppt
BalasundaramSr
0 views
Media and Information resources ppt week 3.pptx
ChristianjayrBalcita1
0 views
Adverse Drug Reaction.pptx
Bimal Magar
0 views
5.1.1 Women of Independence (PLEA).docx
Diana Paola Garzón Díaz
0 views
Lec.-3 (1).pdf
saptarshichatterjee33
0 views
infographickhushi.docx
khushi456483
0 views
[ENCORE webinar] Artificial Intelligence for mapping skills of the future
EADTU
0 views
Recitation.pptx
PaulineMae5
0 views
Contingency.pptx
LucaDelbello2
0 views
Software Risk Management.pptx
Priyajit Sen
0 views
Cinder plot notes.pdf
JuanM58890
0 views
Scholars Band | Resume Tips for New Graduates
ScholarsBand
0 views
Differentiation-Deviser
AgnieszkaSocho
0 views
Ch 8 - Accounting for Receivables.ppt
TutorialOnline2
0 views
Software Project Planning.pptx
Priyajit Sen
0 views
NRP.pptx
ssuser2f2565
0 views
Introduction to IELTS Exam 2023
Voyage Consultant
0 views
11 slides
Bioelementos primarios
AndyPerez53
0 views
7 slides
types of writing
kashyapjoshi36
0 views
41 slides
detailed-lesson-plan-math-9.pdf
CleofeAttosTomasUndo
0 views
14 slides
Web 1.02.03.0 Good.ppt
BalasundaramSr
0 views
49 slides
Media and Information resources ppt week 3.pptx
ChristianjayrBalcita1
0 views
25 slides

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.1k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.4k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Advertisement

BODY STRUCTURES THAT HELP ANIMALS ADAPT AND SURVIVE .pptx

  1. 1. BODY STRUCTURES THAT HELP ANIMALS ADAPT AND SURVIVE IN THEIR PARTICULAR HABITAT
  2. 2. •Animals have body structures that help them adapt to their environment
  3. 3. ADAPTATION is the structure or behavior that helps an organism survive in its environment.
  4. 4. HABITAT is an ecological or environmental area that is inhabited by a particular species of animal, plant, or other type or organisms.
  5. 5. Fish are covered with scales for protection from disease and from other animals that live in water.
  6. 6. Shrimps and lobsters are covered with outside skeleton or exoskeleton
  7. 7. other animals like clams and mussels are covered with shells.
  8. 8. Some animals are covered with fur to keep them warm like monkey, lion, horse, and cheetah
  9. 9. Some animals that found in the locality are carabao, cow, goat, dog and cat.
  10. 10. Others are covered with feathers for flying like chicken, eagle, peacock, and duck.
  11. 11. Some have smooth skin for breathing like earthworm. Most body coverings of animals are for protection.
  12. 12. Animals move differently depending on their habitat and their body structures. Some animals have legs for walking and some have wings for flying. Animals that live on land move in different ways. Some walk, hop and jump. Most animals that live in water swim. But some aquatic animals have legs, too, for walking like crustaceans, shrimps, prawns, and crabs. Animals that can live both in water and on land can either walk, hop, jump, or swim. Some animals used the following body structures to adapt and survive: horns, tails, claws, paws, fangs, pincers, beaks, sticky tongue, movable jaws, sucking tubes, and teeth.

×