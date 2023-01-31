BODY STRUCTURES THAT HELP ANIMALS ADAPT AND SURVIVE .pptx

Animals have body structures that help them adapt to their environment. ADAPTATION is

the structure or behavior that helps an organism survive in its environment.

HABITAT is an ecological or environmental area that is inhabited by a particular species of

animal, plant, or other type or organisms. Fish are covered with scales for protection from disease and

from other animals that live in water. Shrimps and lobsters are covered with outside skeleton or

exoskeleton while other animals like clams and mussels are covered with shells. Some animals are

covered with fur to keep them warm like monkey, lion, horse, and cheetah. Some animals that found in

the locality are carabao, cow, goat, dog and cat. Others are covered with feathers for flying like chicken,

eagle, peacock, and duck. Some have smooth skin for breathing like earthworm. Most body coverings

of animals are for protection.

Animals move differently depending on their habitat and their body structures. Some animals have

legs for walking and some have wings for flying. Animals that live on land move in different ways.

Some walk, hop and jump. Most animals that live in water swim. But some aquatic animals have legs,

too, for walking like crustaceans, shrimps, prawns, and crabs. Animals that can live both in water and

on land can either walk, hop, jump, or swim. Some animals used the following body structures to adapt

and survive: horns, tails, claws, paws, fangs, pincers, beaks, sticky tongue, movable jaws, sucking tubes,

and teeth.

These are the important information about the body structures that help animals adapt and survive

in their particular habitat.