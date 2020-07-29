Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chap 005 Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income This is a basic way of understanding how different parts of the economic system fit together. • Th...
Households and Firms – Households – Individuals or people living together as decision-making units. – Households mean fami...
Real Flow & Money Flow We have explained the working of firms and households separately and have found that in an economy ...
Families do not immediately spend all of their income on consumer items. They save a part of it. These savings are a type ...
Measurement Of National Income (GDP) • Measurement of national income is very difficult task. Income is produced at millio...
Income Method (or National Income or GDP at factor cost) — This method is derived from the concept of national income as “...
Example: We assume that the people of a country receive their incomes in the following forms. Sources of Income Amount (Rs...
Precautions • The following precautions are necessary to apply this method – Transfer payments such as pensions, gifts, za...
Expenditure Method (or National Income or GDP at Market Prices) Expenditure approach sums up the total expenditure in a co...
Expenditure Method cont’d If we use symbols, we can write: Y=C+I+G+(X-M) – Y= National Income – C= Consumption – I= Invest...
Example: it is generally assumed that total expenditure in a country can be groped under four items. Item of expenditure A...
Precautions The precautions to be taken in this method are: • Care is taken that every expenditure is counted only once. •...
Production or Value added Approach This method is based on the concept of national income as “total market value of final ...
Example: This method is explained by the following example. A country’s economy has been divided into seven sectors. Produ...
Precautions When calculating national income m everything must be counted once. Most of the products go through a number o...
• From the example, it becomes clear that either we should count the value of final product(shirt) only or we should take ...
Conclusion It should be noted that if proper precautions rae observed, the sum of values of all final productions, the sum...
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Circular Flow of Income
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Circular Flow of Income

21 views

Published on

all explanations

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Circular Flow of Income

  1. 1. Chap 005 Circular Flow of Income
  2. 2. Circular Flow of Income This is a basic way of understanding how different parts of the economic system fit together. • The circular flow of income shows connections between different sectors of our economic system. • It revolves around: flows of goods and services and factors of production between firms and households. • Businesses produce goods and services and in the process of doing so, incomes are generated for factors of production (land, labour, capital and enterprise) – for example wages and salaries going to people in work. • To explain it we take a simple model of economy, which consists of two sides, – firms – households.
  3. 3. Households and Firms – Households – Individuals or people living together as decision-making units. – Households mean families or those individuals who are independent in spending their incomes. – Firms – Institutions that organize production of goods and services. Markets – A market is any arrangement that brings buyers and sellers together and enables them to get information and do business with each other. – Factor (resource) markets are markets in which factors of production are bought and sold. – Goods (Product) markets are markets in which goods and services are bought and sold.
  4. 4. Real Flow & Money Flow We have explained the working of firms and households separately and have found that in an economy two types of flows take place. Real flow & Money Flow a. Real Flow Factor Services of labour, land, and capital going from households to firms, and products of firms as physical goods or services flowing to households. The anti-clockwise outer circle is a real flow in the sense that it shows the flow of goods from producing units to consuming units and flow of factor services. b. Money Flow Firms making payments to households for factor services and households spending money to buy goods from firms. The inner circle is a monetary flow. Money flows from households to firms against purchase of goods and then from firms to households as payments for factor services. • In each market there is a MONEY FLOW (payment) • And a REAL FLOW (good, service or factor of production for which a payment is made) The important fact about these flows is that they are never isolated. They are inter- related. When shown together in a diagram we get an interesting picture of national income in which production and consumption activities go on in a circular flow.
  5. 5. Families do not immediately spend all of their income on consumer items. They save a part of it. These savings are a type of leakage in income stream. At the same time firms make investments (spend on machinery etc.). This investment spending is a kind of injection in the income stream.
  6. 6. Measurement Of National Income (GDP) • Measurement of national income is very difficult task. Income is produced at millions of places and by millions of people working at fields, factories, shops, offices or construction sites etc. and there are thousands of ways or activities through which people can receive income. Therefore, exact measurement is not possible. Only a good estimate can be made. • For every rupee of output produced, a rupee of income is created and this rupee either goes to consumer spending or saving or tax payments. • This fact leads us to three alternative ways of measurement of national income. 1. 2. 3.
  7. 7. Income Method (or National Income or GDP at factor cost) — This method is derived from the concept of national income as “the sum total of the incomes of all the persons of a country during one year.” — The total income earned by the factors of production owned by a country’s citizens. — Measuring GDP using the income approach means to sum up the incomes that firms pay households for the factors of production they hire, for example, labour, land, capital and entrepreneurs.
  8. 8. Example: We assume that the people of a country receive their incomes in the following forms. Sources of Income Amount (Rs.in Billions) Wages & Salaries(earned by workers and employees 200 Rent (of houses and lands) 30 Interest(Received on loans) 20 Profits of corporate sector(i.e. joint stock companies) 50 Proprietor’s Income(earned by small business organizers) 60 Indirect business taxes(taken away by the government) 40 National Income 400 The advantage of measuring national income through this method is that we come to know the distribution of national income among various group of society such as landlords, capitalists, workers and businessmen
  9. 9. Precautions • The following precautions are necessary to apply this method – Transfer payments such as pensions, gifts, zakat and scholarships are not included. Transfer payments no doubt are source of personal incomes for some people but they do not make any addition to national income in true sense. These are payments received without performing any productive work. – Incomes from illegal sources like smuggling, theft and bribery are ignored.
  10. 10. Expenditure Method (or National Income or GDP at Market Prices) Expenditure approach sums up the total expenditure in a country (there are four groups that purchase final goods and services, namely, households, firms, government and overseas consumers). The expenditure of these four groups can be divided into four categories, namely: — Personal Consumption Expenditures (Consumer Goods and Services), This includes all consumer’s expenditure on good and services. — Gross Investment Expenditure (Business Goods and Services ), This is expenditure on fixed assets(buildings, machinery, equipment, vehicles etc.) and changes in value stock of goods. — Government expenditure: (Government purchases of final goods and services.) This includes expenditure on defense, police, education and other services. — Exports minus Imports: (Net Exports or imports of Goods and services) This is because imports do not represent our domestic production, expenditure on imports is excluded. Instead value of exports is included.
  11. 11. Expenditure Method cont’d If we use symbols, we can write: Y=C+I+G+(X-M) – Y= National Income – C= Consumption – I= Investment – G= Government Expenditure – X= Exports – M= Imports • GDP = Gross Private Consumption Expenditures (C) + Gross Private Investment (I) + Government Purchases (G) + Exports (X) – Imports (M)
  12. 12. Example: it is generally assumed that total expenditure in a country can be groped under four items. Item of expenditure Amount(Billion Rupees) Private consumption expenditure 250 Gross domestic investment 50 Government Purchases 90 Exports minus imports 10 National Income 400
  13. 13. Precautions The precautions to be taken in this method are: • Care is taken that every expenditure is counted only once. • Expenditure on second hand goods is to be excluded. Such sales either do not reflect current production or involve double counting. Thus purchase of an old house or old car is not included.
  14. 14. Production or Value added Approach This method is based on the concept of national income as “total market value of final (a final product is a good or service that is purchased by the ultimate user, and not intended for resale or further processing) goods and services produced in a country during one year. Thus method of computing GDP/GNP that measures the economy based on the contribution of industries and sectors to the value of the final goods. • Primary Sector: Agriculture, Fishery, and Forestry (AFF)comprises produce such as corn, coconut, copra, sugarcane, livestock, poultry, agricultural services, fishery, and forestry. • Secondary Sector: Industry (I) comprises main sectors mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, and electric, gas, and water. • Tertiary Sector: Services (S) comprises the following sectors: transportation, communications, and storage, trade, finance, ownership dwellings and real estate, private services, and government services
  15. 15. Example: This method is explained by the following example. A country’s economy has been divided into seven sectors. Production Sector Net Value Added(Billion Rs) Agriculture (includes livestock like poultry, dairy products, fruits and forestry) 120 Manufacturing 80 Trade 50 Transport & communication 40 Construction 30 Electricity , gas 20 Services(Defense, public administration, education, health) 60 National Income 400 Product method is useful to know the relative importance of various sectors of the economy. The above table shows that agriculture makes the greatest contribution to national income of this country.
  16. 16. Precautions When calculating national income m everything must be counted once. Most of the products go through a number of stages in the process of production. They maybe sold a number of times before reaching the hands of the final user. Unless we are careful we may make mistake and count some things more than once. For example bread is counted but flour that was used for bread is not counted. • The following precautions are observed in this method. i. Double Counting is avoided because it causes over estimation of national income. • Example: production of a shirt Stage of production Sale price of product in the market Value-added at each stage* Cotton Rs. 40 Rs. 40 Yarn(thread) Rs. 70 Rs. 30 Cloth Rs. 115 Rs. 45 Shirt at tailor shop Rs. 165 Rs. 50 Shirt sold to consumer Rs. 200 Rs. 35 Total Rs. 590 Rs. 200
  17. 17. • From the example, it becomes clear that either we should count the value of final product(shirt) only or we should take the value added at each stage of production. If along with final product, the value of intermediate goods (yarn, cloth, etc.) is included it would mean double (or multiple counting). ii. Non-marketed production and unpaid services* is not included in the estimation of national income. This is because of difficulty in finding their correct value, e.g. services of housewives, self- gardening or self -shaving are difficult to estimate in quantity and in money value. *A lot of output is produced by our households such as baking, clothes making, laundry etc. Most of these services are performed by housewives. We do not include such output in national accounts---not because that we do not recognize the importance of women’s work but because of our inability to find its correct money value. A restaurant meal appears in GNP. But when you prepare an even better meal at home, only the ingredients bought from the store are included. Thus GNP does not include some important items, simply because they do not go through the market and cannot be correctly measured. iii. In order to measure all current output, we must include the market value of any addition to inventories, i.e. the value of unsold goods or the goods which are in the process of production.
  18. 18. Conclusion It should be noted that if proper precautions rae observed, the sum of values of all final productions, the sum of all incomes and the sum of all expenditures will be the same. Thus the following identity holds. NATIONAL OUTPUT=NATIONAL INCOME=NATIONAL EXPENDITURE Output (O)= Income(Y)= Expenditure (E)

×