KRITIKA KHATTAR ECOSYSTEM ACTIVITY

ECOSYSTEM WHAT IS ECOSYSTEM ?  All plants , animals and human beings depend on their immediate surroundings . Often they...
Main Types Of Ecosystem ` 1) FOREST ECOSYSTEM 2) GRASSLAND ECOSYSTEM 3) AQUATIC ECOSYSTEM 4) MOUNTAINS ECOSYSTEM 5) RAINFO...
AQUATIC ECOSYSTEM
BIOTIC FACTORS OF AQUATIC ECOSYSTEM  BIOTIC FACTORS OF AQUATIC ECOSYSTEM means the living creatures in an aquatic ecosyst...
ABOUT THE ANIMALS  The animals living in aquatic ecosystem are called aquatic animals .  The aquatic animals either brea...
AQUATIC PLANTS  Aquatic plants are the plants that have adapted themselves to live in AQUATIC environment .  They are al...
SPECIES OF AQUATIC ANIMALS  There are over 1 million species present in AQUATIC ECOSYSTEM .  There are 32,000 species of...
SPECIES OF AQUATIC PLANTS  There are mainly 4 types of aquatic plants .  They are : ALGAE , FLOATING , SUBMERGED AND EME...
 Submerged plants are rooted to water floor and most of their vegetation is located underwater. The leaves of the plants ...
MADE BY :  KRITIKA – GROUP LEADER  NIVIKA MANNIk  kashvi
Environment
Apr. 18, 2021

IN THIS PRESENTATION I HAVE SHOWN ABOUT AQUATIC ECOSYSTEM . AND SOME INFORMATION ABOUT ECOSYSTEM

