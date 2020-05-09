Gentiourinary system ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY & ASSESSMENT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE GENITO-URINARY SYSTEM G. RAJA 1ST YEAR MSC (NURSING) MSAJ COLLEGE OF NURSING
THE ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY OF URINARY SYSTEM
ANATOMY OF URINARY SYSTEM
ANATOMY The urinary system comprises the kidneys, ureters , bladder, and urethra
KIDNEYS The kidneys are a pair of brownish-red structures located retro peritoneally (behind and outside the peritoneal ca...
KIDNEYS An adult kidney weighs 120 to 170 g (about 4.5 oz) and is 12 (about 4.5 inches) long, 6 cm wide, and 2.5 cm thick....
The kidney consists of two distinct regions: Renal Parenchyma Renal Pelvis
Renal Parenchyma The renal parenchyma is divided into the cortex and the medulla. CORTEX: The cortex contains the glomerul...
Renal Pelvis The hilum, or pelvis, is the concave portion of the kidney through which the renal artery enters and the ren...
KIDNEY: The glomerular membrane normally allows filtration of fluid and small molecules yet limits passage of larger molec...
The glomerulus is composed of three filtering layers: the capillary endothelium, the basement membrane, and the epithelium.
Kidneys • Urine formation • Excretion of waste products • Regulation of electrolytes • Regulation of acid–base balance • C...
Nephrons Each kidney contains about 1 million nephrons, the functional units of the kidney. Each kidney is capable of prov...
Nephrons: The nephron consists of a glomerulus containing afferent and efferent arterioles, Bowman’s capsule, proximal tub...
Nephrons are struturally divided into two types: cortical juxtamedullary
Ureters Urine, which is formed within the nephrons, flows into the ureter, along fibromuscular tube that connects each kid...
Ureters There are three narrowed areas of each ureter: ureteropelvic junction ureteral segment ureterovesical junction
Ureters: ureterovesical junction The angling of the uretero vesica lnjunction is the primary means of providing antegrade...
During voiding (micturition), increased intravesical pressure keeps the uretero vesical junction closed and keeps urine w...
Did YOU know? “The left ureter is slightly shorter than the right”
Ureters The lining of the ureters is made up of transitional cell epithelium called urothelium. As in the bladder, the uro...
Ureters Ureters functions as tubes that actively convey urine from the kidneys to the bladder. Size. The ureters are two s...
BLADDER
Bladder Adult bladder capacity is about 300 to 600 mL of urine. In infancy, the bladder is found within the abdomen. In ad...
adventitia detrusor lamina propria urothelium Bladder The wall of the bladder comprises four layers:
. URETHRA
Urethra The urethra arises from the base of the bladder: In the male, it passes through the penis; in the female, it opens...
Anatomy of the Upper and Lower Urinary Tracts FUNCTION: The urinary system—the structures of which precisely maintainthe i...
PHYSIOLOGY OF THE URINARY SYSTEM
PHYSIOLOGY OF THE URINARY SYSTEM Every day, the kidneys filter gallons of the fluid from the bloodstream. The normal physi...
URINE FORMATION Urine formation is a result of the three processes: Glomerular filtration. Water and solutes smaller than...
Characteristics of Urine In 24 hours, the marvelously complex kidneys filter some 150 to 180 liters of blood plasma throug...
Micturition or voiding Micturition or voiding is the act of emptying the bladder. Accumulation. Ordinarily, the bladder co...
GENITOURINARY ASSESSMENT
Urinary System - Male and Female • Frequency of urination • Amount of urine (large or small) • Urgency (client’s sense tha...
•Sexual history and practices, including risk behaviours and contraception (unprotected oral, anal or vaginal intercourse,...
Male-specific GU related symptoms • Difficulty in starting or stopping urinary stream • Voluntary bearing down (straining)...
Other Associated Symptoms • Fever, chills, rigors, malaise • Nausea, vomiting • Diarrhea, constipation • Decrease in appet...
Female-specific GU related symptoms • Urinary symptoms, (pain, burning, malaise, abdominal pain, back pain, fever) • Ureth...
Medical History (Specific to Genitourinary System) • Cystitis, pyelonephritis • Renal disease • Congenital structural abno...
Personal and Social History (Specific to Genitourinary System) • Personal hygiene, toileting habits • Sexual practices (ri...
PHYSICAL ASSESSMENT General • Apparent state of health • Appearance of comfort or distress • Color (e.g., flushed, pale) •...
Genitourinary System – Male Inspection • Abdominal or flank surgical scars • Edema (facial, peripheral) • Penis, scrotum a...
Percussion • Costovertebral angle tenderness • Bladder distension Note: Remember to also examine the following areas as pa...
Genitourinary System - female Inspection • External genitalia: labia majora and labia minora: lesions, ulcerations, masses...
Palpation • Lymph nodes: enlargement, tenderness, mobility and consistency (supraclavicular, infraclavicular, axilla, epit...
Percussion • Costovertebral angle tenderness • Bladder distension
CLINICAL REASONING AND CLINICAL JUDGMENT The first step is to distinguish between GU symptoms requiring urgent attention a...
DIAGNOSTIC TESTS The certified practice nurse may consider the following diagnostic tests to support clinical decision-mak...
