Preetha Chatterjee Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats
Use of online developer chat services is increasing
User1: hi guys, i was trying to write a dataframe to txt files and managed to write 11 files successfully. Halfway through...
Similar Knowledge has been Mined from Other Software Artifacts to Improve Software Tools 4 Emails and bug reports: • Re-do...
Developer Chats as a Knowledge Source Why archive information from chats? • Transient content • Informal and unstructured ...
Developer Conversation - 1 6 Author Utterance Alexia Hi, I have a file with following contents 1234 alphabet /vag/one/arun...
Developer Conversation - 2 7 Author Utterance Cody Hello guys I got a huge problem Holli Cody: ask away Cody We’ve been as...
Comparing Developer Conversations of Varying Quality 8 Author Utterance Cody Hello guys I got a huge problem Holli Cody: a...
Focus of this Dissertation 9 • RQ0: How much archival-quality information exists in developer chats? • RQ1: How accurately...
10 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exists i...
11 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exists i...
Study Questions 12 How prevalent was the information that has been successfully mined from Stack Overflow Q&A forum to sup...
Comparing Prevalence of information 13 Q & A Conversations Q & A Posts Similar Intent of Learning and Sharing Information ...
Challenges in Automatic Mining of Chats 14 Measure Results Participant frequency 1 < 2 < 34 Questions with no answer 15.75...
15 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exist in...
Author Time Utterance Utterance Type Clara 12:51 pm Hi guys. How can we delete all line breaks from .docx file? I’m using ...
Task2: Properties of Archival-Quality Information 17 Properties of archival- worthy knowledge Feature Extraction Supervise...
Evaluation for RQ1 18 MEASURES: PRECISION, RECALL AND F-MEASURE EQ. How effective is my approach in determining archival w...
19 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exist in...
Author Utterance Alexia Hi, I have a file with following contents 1234 alphabet /vag/one/arun > 1454 bigdata /home/two/ogr...
Reduce Granularity of Archival Quality Information 21 Identify seeds of archival-quality info Seeds Expand seeds with nece...
Author Utterance Alexia Hi, I have a file with following contents 1234 alphabet /vag/one/arun > 1454 bigdata /home/two/ogr...
Author Utterance Alexia Hi, I have a file with following contents 1234 alphabet /vag/one/arun > 1454 bigdata /home/two/ogr...
Evaluation for RQ2 24 MEASURES: PRECISION, RECALL AND F-MEASURE EQ. How accurate is my approach in reducing granularity of...
25 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exist in...
Case Study Questions 26 CSQ1. How much information in the Slack archive and Stack Overflow is duplicate? What kinds of inf...
27 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exist in...
Foreseen Dissertation Contributions 28 A technique to automatically disentangle conversations in software developer chats....
29 preethac@udel.edu @PreethaChatterj P. Chatterjee, M. A. Nishi, K. Damevski, V. Augustine, L. Pollock and N. A. Kraft, "...
Software developers are increasingly having conversations about software development via online chat services. Many of those chat communications contain valuable information, such as code descriptions, good programming practices, and causes of common errors/exceptions. However, the nature of chat community content is transient, as opposed to the archival nature of other developer communications such as email, bug reports and Q&A forums. As a result, important information and advice are lost over time.

The focus of this dissertation is Extracting Archival Information from Software-Related Chats, specifically to (1) automatically identify conversations which contain archival-quality information, (2) accurately reduce the granularity of the information reported as archival information, and (3) conduct a case study to investigate how archival quality information extracted from chats compare to related posts in Q&A forums. Archiving knowledge from developer chats that could be used potentially in several applications such as: creating a new archival mechanism available to a given chat community, augmenting Q&A forums, or facilitating the mining of specific information and improving software maintenance tools.

  1. 1. Preetha Chatterjee Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats
  2. 2. Use of online developer chat services is increasing
  3. 3. User1: hi guys, i was trying to write a dataframe to txt files and managed to write 11 files successfully. Halfway through, I encountered this error: User2: Hello guys, how can I write this in python so it will work as in console? I'm helpless User3: @User1 Don't reinvent the wheel... have a look at the `smtplib` library for sending mail. @User2 The `"a"` means you're opening an existing file for append. Does it exist? You also seem to be mixing forward and backward slashes... better practice is to use `os.path.join` to be OS-independent. Chats Contain Valuable Knowledge The functionality of the code Indication of an error in the code API functionalities Cause of the error presented earlier Good programming practice
  4. 4. Similar Knowledge has been Mined from Other Software Artifacts to Improve Software Tools 4 Emails and bug reports: • Re-documenting source code [Panichella 2012] • Recommending mentors in software projects [Canfora 2012] Tutorials: API learning [Jiang 2017, Petrosyan 2015] Q & A forums: • IDE recommendation [Rahman 2014, Cordeiro 2012, Ponzanelli 2014, Bacchelli 2012] • Learning and recommendation of API [Chen 2016, Rahman 2016, Wang 2013] • Automatic generation of comments [Wong 2013, Rahman 2015] • Building thesaurus of software-specific terms [Tian 2014, Chen 2017]
  5. 5. Developer Chats as a Knowledge Source Why archive information from chats? • Transient content • Informal and unstructured nature • Noise and useful information Archiving information is beneficial only if we can preserve knowledge that could be useful for future reference, and thus serve as a good resource for software engineers and/or mining tools. 5 Previous analyses of chats • Learn developer behaviors [Elliot 2003, Shihab 2009, Yu 2011, Lin 2016] • Extract rationales [Alkadhi 2017, 2018], feature requests [ Shi 2020] • Build Chatbots [Lebeuf 2017, Paikari 2018, Wood 2018]
  6. 6. Developer Conversation - 1 6 Author Utterance Alexia Hi, I have a file with following contents 1234 alphabet /vag/one/arun > 1454 bigdata /home/two/ogra > 5684 apple /vinay/three/dire, , but i want the output to be like 1234 alphabet one > 1454 bigdata two > 5684 apple three Elaina sed −r ’s|(.+)/[ˆ/]+/([ˆ/]+)/.+|12|g’ Corina Even though I dont have anything to do with this question, could you explain the logic behind the answer? The formatting sentence seem so random Elaina ‘sed -r‘ is an extended mode, so that + is enabled (matches one or more characters, unlike * that matches zero or more); s///g or s|||g or any symbol instead of | is how a basic replacing expression is constructed. The first field is what to match, the second is what to replace it with.;(.+) /[ˆ/]+/([ˆ/]+) /.+ (.+)/ matches anything from the start until the first / and puts found characters in the first group (1); [ˆ/]+/ matches anything that is not a slash, and then a slash (‘vag/‘ or ‘home/‘); ([ˆ/]+)/ matches the same thing, but puts the stuff found in-between slashes in the second group 2; and then .+ matches whatever comes next to the end of line; and the second field tells sed to replace the line with 12, so our saved groups side-by-side: the first group was everything before the first slash, and the second group was the stuff between 2nd and 3rd slashes Corina Ah ok, thanks a lot for the explanation!
  7. 7. Developer Conversation - 2 7 Author Utterance Cody Hello guys I got a huge problem Holli Cody: ask away Cody We’ve been ask as assignment the implementation of Dijkstra’s and Bellman Ford’s algorithm for calculating the shortest path in a given graph Holli So what’s the issue?; run into a problem? Cody I don’t really know how to start and that’s my problem … …. Darrin Cody: how much experience do you have writing code?; for example, there are quite a number of existing examples of the algorithms you’re talking about Cody basic i’m just starting Darrin ok; can you describe the steps on how you execute the algorithm?; and do you understand why those steps are necessary?; if so, then the next step you take is translating your written description of the process into pseudocode; once you have a reasonable sequence of actions, you then implement the pseudocode in your language of choice; frankly, the first two items are always the most difficult; because it requires you to understand the problem domain; once you understand it, making it work is usually much less effort Rachel Cody: oof graph theory for a beginner. do you understand how those algorithms work, ? Cody Yes I understand how those work Darrin just having trouble translating described steps to code?
  8. 8. Comparing Developer Conversations of Varying Quality 8 Author Utterance Cody Hello guys I got a huge problem Holli Cody: ask away Cody We’ve been ask as assignment the implementation of Dijkstra’s and Bellman Ford’s algorithm for calculating the shortest path in a given graph Holli So what’s the issue?; run into a problem? Cody I don’t really know how to start and that’s my problem … …. Darrin Cody: how much experience do you have writing code?; for example, there are quite a number of existing examples of the algorithms you’re talking about Cody basic i’m just starting Darrin ok; can you describe the steps on how you execute the algorithm?; and do you understand why those steps are necessary?; if so, then the next step you take is translating your written description of the process into pseudocode; once you have a reasonable sequence of actions, you then implement the pseudocode in your language of choice; frankly, the first two items are always the most difficult; because it requires you to understand the problem domain; once you understand it, making it work is usually much less effort Rachel Cody: oof graph theory for a beginner. do you understand how those algorithms work, ? Cody Yes I understand how those work Darrin just having trouble translating described steps to code? Author Utterance Alexia Hi, I have a file with following contents 1234 alphabet /vag/one/arun > 1454 bigdata /home/two/ogra > 5684 apple /vinay/three/dire, , but i want the output to be like 1234 alphabet one > 1454 bigdata two > 5684 apple three Elaina sed −r ’s|(.+)/[ˆ/]+/([ˆ/]+)/.+|12|g’ Corina Even though I dont have anything to do with this question, could you explain the logic behind the answer? The formatting sentence seem so random Elaina ‘sed -r‘ is an extended mode, so that + is enabled (matches one or more characters, unlike * that matches zero or more); s///g or s|||g or any symbol instead of | is how a basic replacing expression is constructed. The first field is what to match, the second is what to replace it with.;(.+) /[ˆ/]+/([ˆ/]+) /.+ (.+)/ matches anything from the start until the first / and puts found characters in the first group (1); [ˆ/]+/ matches anything that is not a slash, and then a slash (‘vag/‘ or ‘home/‘); ([ˆ/]+)/ matches the same thing, but puts the stuff found in-between slashes in the second group 2; and then .+ matches whatever comes next to the end of line; and the second field tells sed to replace the line with 12, so our saved groups side-by-side: the first group was everything before the first slash, and the second group was the stuff between 2nd and 3rd slashes Corina Ah ok, thanks a lot for the explanation! Good Archival-Quality Conversation Poor Archival-Quality Conversation
  9. 9. Focus of this Dissertation 9 • RQ0: How much archival-quality information exists in developer chats? • RQ1: How accurately can we automatically identify conversations containing archival-quality information? • RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival-quality information? • RQ3: Case Study: How do extracted archival-quality information from Slack chats compare to related Stack Overflow posts?
  10. 10. 10 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exists in developer chats? RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival-quality information? RQ3: Case Study: How extracted archival- quality information from Slack compare to Stack Overflow? RQ1: How accurately can we automatically identify conversations containing archival- quality information? Investigate prevalence of archival-quality information Investigate characteristics that inhibit automatic mining Disentangle developer chat conversations Determine archival- quality conversations Identify properties of archival-quality info Identify seeds of archival-quality info Expand seeds with necessary context Determine nuggets of archival-quality info Investigate duplicate information Investigate complementary information Developer chat history Chat Archive Investigate contradictory information
  11. 11. 11 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exists in developer chats? RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival-quality information? RQ3: Case Study: How extracted archival- quality information from Slack compare to Stack Overflow? RQ1: How accurately can we automatically identify conversations containing archival- quality information? Investigate prevalence of archival-quality information Investigate characteristics that inhibit automatic mining Disentangle developer chat conversations Determine archival- quality conversations Identify properties of archival-quality info Identify seeds of archival-quality info Expand seeds with necessary context Determine nuggets of archival-quality info Developer chat history Chat Archive Investigate duplicate information Investigate complementary information Investigate contradictory information
  12. 12. Study Questions 12 How prevalent was the information that has been successfully mined from Stack Overflow Q&A forum to support software engineering tools in developer Q&A chats such as Slack? Did Slack Q&A chats have characteristics that might inhibit automatic mining of information to support software engineering tools? RQ0: How much archival-quality information exists in developer chats? P. Chatterjee, K. Damevski, L. Pollock, V. Augustine, and N. A. Kraft, " Exploratory Study of Slack Q&A Chats as a Mining Source for Software Engineering Tools," MSR 2019
  13. 13. Comparing Prevalence of information 13 Q & A Conversations Q & A Posts Similar Intent of Learning and Sharing Information among Developers Much of the information mined from Stack Overflow is available on Slack channels. API mentions are available in larger quantities on Slack Q&A channels. Links are rarely available on both Slack and Stack Overflow Q&A. RQ0: How much archival-quality information exists in developer chats?
  14. 14. Challenges in Automatic Mining of Chats 14 Measure Results Participant frequency 1 < 2 < 34 Questions with no answer 15.75% Answer frequency 0<1<5 Questions with no accepted answer 52.25% NL text context per code snippet 0 < 2 < 13 Incomplete sentences 12.63% Noise in document 10.5% Knowledge construction 61.5% crowd; 38.5% participatory Accepted answers are available in conversations, but require more effort to discern. RQ0: How much archival-quality information exists in developer chats? Low percentage of noise and incomplete sentences.
  15. 15. 15 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exist in developer chats? RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival-quality information? RQ3: Case Study: How extracted archival- quality information from Slack compare to Stack Overflow? RQ1: How accurately can we automatically identify conversations containing archival- quality information? Investigate prevalence of archival-quality information Investigate characteristics that inhibit automatic mining Disentangle developer chat conversations Determine archival- quality conversations Identify properties of archival-quality info Identify seeds of archival-quality info Expand seeds with necessary context Determine nuggets of archival-quality info Developer chat history Chat Archive Investigate duplicate information Investigate complementary information Investigate contradictory information
  16. 16. Author Time Utterance Utterance Type Clara 12:51 pm Hi guys. How can we delete all line breaks from .docx file? I’m using python-docx library. In docx - I store some Jinja2 template, which later I’m rendering with some data. Question Cyrus 1:32 pm Not sure if I should ask here or job board, I wanted to expand my github and use it as a portfolio of sorts, are there certain types of projects that are good to have in there to show my comptency? Question Judith 1:49 pm no one has real time to browse through your repo i would think. So if you want a position that uses django/react then do a project that does so. If you’re trying to get into scraping, do a scraping project etc Answer Judith 1:53 pm Clara: yes just open the file and remove all the line breaks. They are essentially the special character ‘n‘ Answer Task1: Disentangle developer chat conversations 16 Elsner and Charniak 2008 • timestamp • author information • occurrence of similar words • cue words (e.g., hello, yes, no) • technical jargon Micro-averaged F-measure: 0.66 Chatterjee et al. 2020 • larger window of messages • last five messages regardless of elapsed time • emoji or code blocks • technical words Micro-averaged F-measure : 0.80 RQ1: How accurately can we automatically identify conversations containing archival-quality information? P. Chatterjee, K. Damevski, N. A. Kraft , L. Pollock, "Software-related Slack Chats with Disentangled Conversations," MSR 2020
  17. 17. Task2: Properties of Archival-Quality Information 17 Properties of archival- worthy knowledge Feature Extraction Supervised machine learning ML algorithms Determine archival worthiness Classification RQ1: How accurately can we automatically identify conversations containing archival-quality information?
  18. 18. Evaluation for RQ1 18 MEASURES: PRECISION, RECALL AND F-MEASURE EQ. How effective is my approach in determining archival worthy conversations? RQ1: How accurately can we automatically identify conversations containing archival-quality information? Creation of Gold Set - Human Judges
  19. 19. 19 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exist in developer chats? RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival-quality information? RQ3: Case Study: How extracted archival- quality information from Slack compare to Stack Overflow? RQ1: How accurately can we automatically identify conversations containing archival- quality information? Investigate prevalence of archival-quality information Investigate characteristics that inhibit automatic mining Disentangle developer chat conversations Determine archival- quality conversations Identify properties of archival-quality info Identify seeds of archival-quality info Expand seeds with necessary context Determine nuggets of archival-quality info Developer chat history Chat Archive Investigate duplicate information Investigate complementary information Investigate contradictory information
  20. 20. Author Utterance Alexia Hi, I have a file with following contents 1234 alphabet /vag/one/arun > 1454 bigdata /home/two/ogra > 5684 apple /vinay/three/dire, , but i want the output to be like 1234 alphabet one > 1454 bigdata two > 5684 apple three Elaina sed −r ’s|(.+)/[ˆ/]+/([ˆ/]+)/.+|12|g’ Corina Even though I dont have anything to do with this question, could you explain the logic behind the answer? The formatting sentence seem so random Elaina ‘sed -r‘ is an extended mode, so that + is enabled (matches one or more characters, unlike * that matches zero or more); s///g or s|||g or any symbol instead of | is how a basic replacing expression is constructed. The first field is what to match, the second is what to replace it with.;(.+) /[ˆ/]+/([ˆ/]+) /.+ (.+)/ matches anything from the start until the first / and puts found characters in the first group (1); [ˆ/]+/ matches anything that is not a slash, and then a slash (‘vag/‘ or ‘home/‘); ([ˆ/]+)/ matches the same thing, but puts the stuff found in-between slashes in the second group 2; and then .+ matches whatever comes next to the end of line; and the second field tells sed to replace the line with 12, so our saved groups side-by-side: the first group was everything before the first slash, and the second group was the stuff between 2nd and 3rd slashes Corina Ah ok, thanks a lot for the explanation! An Example 20 RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival- quality information?
  21. 21. Reduce Granularity of Archival Quality Information 21 Identify seeds of archival-quality info Seeds Expand seeds with necessary context Context Determine nuggets of archival-quality info Seeds + Context = Nuggets RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival- quality information?
  22. 22. Author Utterance Alexia Hi, I have a file with following contents 1234 alphabet /vag/one/arun > 1454 bigdata /home/two/ogra > 5684 apple /vinay/three/dire, , but i want the output to be like 1234 alphabet one > 1454 bigdata two > 5684 apple three Elaina sed −r ’s|(.+)/[ˆ/]+/([ˆ/]+)/.+|12|g’ Corina Even though I dont have anything to do with this question, could you explain the logic behind the answer? The formatting sentence seem so random Elaina ‘sed -r‘ is an extended mode, so that + is enabled (matches one or more characters, unlike * that matches zero or more); s///g or s|||g or any symbol instead of | is how a basic replacing expression is constructed. The first field is what to match, the second is what to replace it with.;(.+) /[ˆ/]+/([ˆ/]+) /.+ (.+)/ matches anything from the start until the first / and puts found characters in the first group (1); [ˆ/]+/ matches anything that is not a slash, and then a slash (‘vag/‘ or ‘home/‘); ([ˆ/]+)/ matches the same thing, but puts the stuff found in-between slashes in the second group 2; and then .+ matches whatever comes next to the end of line; and the second field tells sed to replace the line with 12, so our saved groups side-by-side: the first group was everything before the first slash, and the second group was the stuff between 2nd and 3rd slashes Corina Ah ok, thanks a lot for the explanation! Example Revisited 22 RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival- quality information? Seed Seed Context
  23. 23. Author Utterance Alexia Hi, I have a file with following contents 1234 alphabet /vag/one/arun > 1454 bigdata /home/two/ogra > 5684 apple /vinay/three/dire, , but i want the output to be like 1234 alphabet one > 1454 bigdata two > 5684 apple three Elaina sed −r ’s|(.+)/[ˆ/]+/([ˆ/]+)/.+|12|g’ Corina Even though I dont have anything to do with this question, could you explain the logic behind the answer? The formatting sentence seem so random Elaina ‘sed -r‘ is an extended mode, so that + is enabled (matches one or more characters, unlike * that matches zero or more); s///g or s|||g or any symbol instead of | is how a basic replacing expression is constructed. The first field is what to match, the second is what to replace it with.;(.+) /[ˆ/]+/([ˆ/]+) /.+ (.+)/ matches anything from the start until the first / and puts found characters in the first group (1); [ˆ/]+/ matches anything that is not a slash, and then a slash (‘vag/‘ or ‘home/‘); ([ˆ/]+)/ matches the same thing, but puts the stuff found in-between slashes in the second group 2; and then .+ matches whatever comes next to the end of line; and the second field tells sed to replace the line with 12, so our saved groups side-by-side: the first group was everything before the first slash, and the second group was the stuff between 2nd and 3rd slashes Corina Ah ok, thanks a lot for the explanation! Example Revisited 23 RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival- quality information?
  24. 24. Evaluation for RQ2 24 MEASURES: PRECISION, RECALL AND F-MEASURE EQ. How accurate is my approach in reducing granularity of archival-quality information in developer chats? RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival- quality information? Creation of Gold Set - Human Judges
  25. 25. 25 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exist in developer chats? RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival-quality information? RQ3: Case Study: How extracted archival- quality information from Slack compare to Stack Overflow? RQ1: How accurately can we automatically identify conversations containing archival- quality information? Investigate prevalence of archival-quality information Investigate characteristics that inhibit automatic mining Disentangle developer chat conversations Determine archival- quality conversations Identify properties of archival-quality info Identify seeds of archival-quality info Expand seeds with necessary context Determine nuggets of archival-quality info Developer chat history Chat Archive Investigate duplicate information Investigate complementary information Investigate contradictory information
  26. 26. Case Study Questions 26 CSQ1. How much information in the Slack archive and Stack Overflow is duplicate? What kinds of information is duplicate? CSQ2. How much information in the Slack archive and Stack Overflow is complementary? What kinds of information is complementary? CSQ3. Can we determine if information in the Slack archive and Stack Overflow contradict each other? QUALITATIVE ANALYSIS RQ3: Case Study: How extracted archival-quality information from Slack compare to Stack Overflow?
  27. 27. 27 Extracting Archival-Quality Information from Software-Related Chats RQ0: How much archival-quality information exist in developer chats? RQ2: How much can we accurately reduce the granularity of archival-quality information? RQ3: Case Study: How extracted archival- quality information from Slack compare to Stack Overflow? RQ1: How accurately can we automatically identify conversations containing archival- quality information? Investigate prevalence of archival-quality information Investigate characteristics that inhibit automatic mining Disentangle developer chat conversations Determine archival- quality conversations Identify properties of archival-quality info Identify seeds of archival-quality info Expand seeds with necessary context Determine nuggets of archival-quality info Investigate duplicate information Investigate complementary information Developer chat history Chat Archive Investigate contradictory information
  28. 28. Foreseen Dissertation Contributions 28 A technique to automatically disentangle conversations in software developer chats. Identification of properties of archival quality information in developer chat communications. An approach based on text processing and machine learning to extract archival quality information in chat conversations. A knowledge archive of developer conversations, suitable for research beyond this project. A case study to compare the archived information from developer chat conversations to another archival-based software artifact, Q&A forums.
  29. 29. 29 preethac@udel.edu @PreethaChatterj P. Chatterjee, M. A. Nishi, K. Damevski, V. Augustine, L. Pollock and N. A. Kraft, "What information about code snippets is available in different software-related documents? An exploratory study," SANER 2017 P. Chatterjee, K. Damevski, L. Pollock, V. Augustine, and N. A. Kraft, " Exploratory Study of Slack Q&A Chats as a Mining Source for Software Engineering Tools," MSR 2019 Questions? Extracting Archival Knowledge from Software Related Chats Technique to disentangle conversations. Identification of properties of archival quality information. Approach to extract archival quality information in chat conversations. Knowledge archive of developer conversations. Case study to compare archived information. Disclaimer: Images used in these slides are used for educational purposes only. Images are copyright to owners. P. Chatterjee, K. Damevski, N. A. Kraft, and L. Pollock, "Software-related Slack Chats with Disentangled Conversations ," MSR 2020 Preprint: https://tinyurl.com /usu9n2k

