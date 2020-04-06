Saivism and Smartism

Successfully reported this slideshow.
சைவைமயத்சைத் ைசைத்தைோங்கச்சைய்ய தவண்டோமோ? மருத்துவர். ைிவஶ்ரீ .ஈைோன பிரைோபன் தைைிகர் ைசைவர் - இைங்சக சைவசெறிக் கைகம்
சைவைமயக்குருமார் இந்துகுருமார் சைவ வித்தியாைாசை இந்துக் கல்லூரி சைவமக்கள் இந்துமக்கள் இந்து மாநாடு சைவக்ககாயில் இந்துக்ககோ...
அனைத்னையும் இந்துவென்று மோற்றிக் வகோண்டது 1)ைரியோ? பிசையோ? 2)விசைவு என்ன?
சைவைமயம் இந்துமைம் பைிெோக்கியம் போசெோக்கியம் இந்துமைம் - ைரியோ? பிசையோ?
 1906இல் அமமரிக்காவுக்கு அசைக்கப்பட்டிருந்த சேர்.ப ொன். இரொமநொதனை கப்பலில் ைந்தித்த அமமரிக்கர் ஒருவர் "ஐயா நீங்கள் இந்துவ...
சைவ மங்சகயர் கல்லூரி இந்து கைடிஸ் ககாகைஜ் னசெத்ைின் ஆங்கிலப்பைமோககெ ஆரம்பகோலத்ைில் பயன்படுத்ைப்பட்டது.
இன்று இந்துமைவமன்பது எைனைக் குறிக்கின்றது?
இந்து னசெ சமயம் ஸ்மோர்த்ை சமயம் சோக்ைம் பிற மரபோை பிரிவுகள் துனெை னெணெம் (மத்ெர்) வகௌடிய னெணெம் வைன்கனல ெடகனல னெணெம் ெிஷிட...
இன்று இந்துமைசமன்ற சபயரில் எச்ைமயம் வைர்கிறது?? 1)மரபுச் சுமோர்த்ைம் 2)நெ ீை ஸ்மோர்த்ைம்(புத்ைிந்துக்கள்) 3)வகௌடிய னெணெம் ...
ஸ்மோர்த்ைமோ? அதுசவன்ன? அைற்கும் சைவத்துக்குமோன தவறுபோசடன்ன?
னசெசமயம் - முழுமுதற்கடவுள் ? சிவப ருமொசை முழுமுதற்கடவுள். ொர்வதி,முருகன்,பிள்னையொர்,னவரவர், வீர த்திரர்,ேம்பு ட்ேத் திருமொ...
ஸ்மோர்த்ைசமயம் - முழுமுைற் கடவுள்? முழுமுதற்பதய்வம் என்ற ஒன்றில்னை. பிரமோணம் : தங்களுக்பகன்று ஆேொர்யொள்(ஆதிேங்கரர்) இதுதொன...
அனுமொன் முதலிய சதவனதகளும் சிவப ருமொன்,திருமொல், ொர்வதி,முருகன்,பிள்னையொர் முதலிசயொரும் சதவனதத்பதய்வங்கசையொம். இவர்களுக்குள...
இவர்கைின் இக்கருத்சை ெிறுவ, இவர்கள் தமற்சகோள்ளும் ைைி ைிவஞோனைித்ைியோரிைிருந்து யோசைோருசைய்வம் சகோண்டீர் என்னுமம் போடல்! ஆன...
யோசைோரு சைய்வம் சகோண்டீர் அத்சைய்வ மோகிஆங்தக மோசைோரு போகனோர்ைோம் வருவர் மற்றத் சைய்வங்கள் தவைசனப்படும் இறக்கும் பிறக்கும் ...
இங்குெோம் ைிைர்க்குப் பூசை இயற்றினோல் இவர்க தைோவந்(து) அங்குவோன் ைருவோர் அன்தறல் அத் சைய்வம் எல்ைோம் இசறவன் ஆசணயினோல் ெிற்...
கோண்பவன் ைிவதன ஆனோல் அவனடிக்கு அன்பு சைய்சக மோண்பறம் அரன் ைன் போைம் மறந்துசைய் அறங்க சைல்ைோம் வ ீண்சையல் இசறவன் சைோன்ன விை...
னசெசமயம் (னசெ சித்ைோந்ைம்) - வகோள்னக? முப்வபோருள் உண்னம
ஸ்மோர்த்ைமைம் - வகோள்னக? ககவைாத்துவிதம்
சைவைமயம் சித்ைோந்ை னசெம் 1)போசுபைம் 2)மோெிரைம் 3)கோபோலம் 4)ெோமம் 5)னபரெம் 6)ஐக்கியெோை னசெம் 1)போடோணெோை னசெம் 2)கபைெோை னசெம...
சைவைமயம் சுத்ைசைவம் அசுத்ை சைவம் கடுஞ்சுத்ைசைவம் மோர்க்க சைவம்
னசெசமயம் னெைீக சுத்ைோத்துெிை னசெசித்ைோந்ை சமயம் வ ீரசைவம் + இைிங்கோயைம் கோஷ்மீரக னசெம் நோைனசெம் சித்ைர் மோர்க்கம் ைைித்ைமி...
ஸ்மோர்த்ைமைம் உபாைனாமதய்வம் ஸ்மார்த்த மைௌரர் ஸ்மார்த்த காணபத்தியர் விஷ்ணு ஸ்மார்த்த ைாக்தர் சுமார்த்த சவணவர் சுமார்த்த சைவ...
 ைிருமுருகோற்றுப்பனட போடிய நக்கீரர்  கந்ைபுரோணம் போடிய கச்சியப்பசிெோச்சோரியர்  அருணகிரிநோைர்  போம்பன் சுெோமிகள்  சிெக...
பிரமோணம்: ஆரியமும் ைமிழும் உடதன சைோல்ைிக் கோரிசக யோர்க்குக் கருசணசைய் ைோதன - ைிருமந்ைிரம் –ஆகமச்ைிறப்பு வோனவன்கோண் வோனவர்க...
ஸ்மோர்த்ைமைம்-வமோழிக்வகோள்னக? ைமஸ்கிருைம் மட்டுதம தைவபோசை
சங்கை கெைோகம மந்ைிரம் ஆசீர்ெோைம் : சங்கை கெைோகம மந்ைிரம் ைமிழ்த் ைிருமுனறகள் சங்கை கெைோகம மந்ைிரம் ஆசீர்ெோைம் : சங்கை கெைோ...
னேவொையப்பூனேகளில் சவதங்களுக்கு அடுத்ததொக திருமுனறகசை ஓதத்தகுந்தை. சவதங்களுக்கும் திருமுனறகளுக்கும் இனடயில் ஸ்மொர்த்தமத ஆதி...
சதவொரம் அருளிப் ொட, திருவொேகம் அருளிப் ொட முைைியன ஆதியொகச்பேொல்லும் மரபு ஞ்ேபுரொண அவதொரொய என் தொல் இன்று பிரதியீடு பேய்யப்...
பிரமோணம்: “ க்த ஸ்சதொத்திரம் ொடத் ச்ேொத் ஆசிஷம் ேம்யக ஆேசரத்” அசகொர சிவொச்ேொரியொர் த்ததி -ஆசீர்வொதப் டைம் 25ம் சுசைொகம் சவ...
சைவைமயம் திருநீறு சிவேம் ந்தமொைது.சிவசின்ைம் ஸ்மோர்த்ைசமயம் திருநீறுக்கு சிவேம் ந்தம் இல்னை. சவதப்பிரமொணம் என் தொல் சிவப ர...
சைவைமயம் ஸ்மோர்த்ைைமயம் கெைம் சிெவபருமோைோல் அருளப்பட்டனெ. யோரோலும் அருளப்பட்?????டோது, இயற்னகயிகலகய ைோகையுள்ளது. சிெோகமங்க...
சைவைமயம் ஸ்மோர்த்ைைமயம் சமயோச்சோரிய அந்ைணர் சிவாச்ைாரியர்/ சிவகவதியர்/ சிவப்பிராமணர்/ ஆைினசெர் பிராமணர் = மபாதுப்மபயர் ஸ்ம...
சைவைமயம் ஸ்மோர்த்ைைமயம் சிெ= பிரம்ம= ைிவ என்பது ஈவரழுத்துப் பஞ்சோட்சரமோகும். சிெ என்பது சோந்ைியைீை கனலனயச் சோர்ந்ைது. சிென...
அனுவர்க்கத்கதவசதகளுக்குத் தனிக்ககாயில்கள் உருவாக்கம். சிவமபருமான்,பார்வதி,பிள்சையார், ைம்புபட்ைத்திருமால்,முருகன் முதலிகயா...
வகௌடிய னெணெரோை ககரரோமோ ககரகிருஷ்ணோ கூட்டத்ைோர் 1)ககரரோமோ ககரகிருஷ்ணோ > எட்வடழுத்து மந்ைிரம் 2)கிருஷ்ணர் நோரோயணருக்கும் கமற...
உடனடி உபோயம் என்ன? சைவைமயக்குருமார்இந்துகுருமார் னசெக்கல்லூரிஇந்துக் கல்லூரி இந்து கற்னககள் பீடம் னசெசமய இந்து கற்னககள் பீ...
இந்து ????மைம் அல்ை! இந்து என்பது ஒருசபோதுக் கைோச்ைோரப்சபயர்! மைசமன்பது சைவைமயதம!!!!! உடனடி உபோயத்ைினோல் ஏற்படுத்ைதவண்டிய ...
இந்துமைவமன்ற வபயரில் இன்று ெளர்ந்துெருெது னசெசமயமோ? ஸ்மோர்த்ைமும் ஏனையனெயுமோ? சிந்ைிப்கபோம்!!! னசெசமயம் ைனழத்கைோங்கச்வசய்ய...
  1. 1. சைவைமயத்சைத் ைசைத்தைோங்கச்சைய்ய தவண்டோமோ? மருத்துவர். ைிவஶ்ரீ .ஈைோன பிரைோபன் தைைிகர் ைசைவர் - இைங்சக சைவசெறிக் கைகம்
  2. 2. சைவைமயக்குருமார் இந்துகுருமார் சைவ வித்தியாைாசை இந்துக் கல்லூரி சைவமக்கள் இந்துமக்கள் இந்து மாநாடு சைவக்ககாயில் இந்துக்ககோயில் சைவ மாநாடு சைவைமயம் இந்து மதம் சைவ மன்றம் இந்து மன்றம்
  3. 3. அனைத்னையும் இந்துவென்று மோற்றிக் வகோண்டது 1)ைரியோ? பிசையோ? 2)விசைவு என்ன?
  4. 4. சைவைமயம் இந்துமைம் பைிெோக்கியம் போசெோக்கியம் இந்துமைம் - ைரியோ? பிசையோ?
  5. 5.  1906இல் அமமரிக்காவுக்கு அசைக்கப்பட்டிருந்த சேர்.ப ொன். இரொமநொதனை கப்பலில் ைந்தித்த அமமரிக்கர் ஒருவர் "ஐயா நீங்கள் இந்துவா?" எனக் ககட்டகபாது சிரித்துவிட்டு நாங்கள் சிவமபருமாசன வழிபடுபவர்கள்.அக்கருத்தில் நாங்கள் சைவர்கள்.விபரம் அறியாத மவளிநாட்டவர்கள் எங்கசை இந்துக்கள் என்கிறார்கள் அதற்காக நாங்கள் அப்மபயருக்கு உரியவர் ஆகமாட்கடாம்" என்றார். பிரமாணம் :சீமாட்டி லீைாவதி இராமநாதன் எழுதிய "Eastern pictures to Western Students" நூல்.  அவமரிக்கோெில் வபருவெற்றியீட்டி 1987இல் இலங்னக ெந்ை சுவோமி விதவகோனந்ைர் "இந்து என்ற வபயர்க்குப் பைில் னசென் எைக் கூறகெண்டும்" என்றோர். சுெோமிக்கு உெனகயளிக்கும் எை எண்ணி இந்துமைம்....இந்து....என்று கபச்சோளர்கள் கபசியகபோகை சுெோமி இவ்ெண்ணம் வைரிெித்ைோர். பிரமாணம் : Lectures from Colombo to Almora, Advaita Ashram, Delhi, 1995 . 14th edition
  6. 6. சைவ மங்சகயர் கல்லூரி இந்து கைடிஸ் ககாகைஜ் னசெத்ைின் ஆங்கிலப்பைமோககெ ஆரம்பகோலத்ைில் பயன்படுத்ைப்பட்டது.
  7. 7. இன்று இந்துமைவமன்பது எைனைக் குறிக்கின்றது?
  8. 8. இந்து னசெ சமயம் ஸ்மோர்த்ை சமயம் சோக்ைம் பிற மரபோை பிரிவுகள் துனெை னெணெம் (மத்ெர்) வகௌடிய னெணெம் வைன்கனல ெடகனல னெணெம் ெிஷிட்டோத்துெிை னெணெம் (இரோமனுஜர்) புத்ைிந்துக்கள் ககரரோமோ ககரகிருஷ்ணோ அனமப்பிைர் மறுசீரனமக்கப்பட்ட ஸ்மோர்த்ைம் 1)இரோமகிருஷ்ணமிஷன் 2)சின்மயோமிஷன் 3)ஆரியசமோஜம் 4)சீரடிபோபோ/சோய்போபோ/அம்மோபகெோன்/மோைோ அமிர்த்ைோைந்ைமோயி/ஜக்குெோசுகைவ் முைலிகயோர்
  9. 9. இன்று இந்துமைசமன்ற சபயரில் எச்ைமயம் வைர்கிறது?? 1)மரபுச் சுமோர்த்ைம் 2)நெ ீை ஸ்மோர்த்ைம்(புத்ைிந்துக்கள்) 3)வகௌடிய னெணெம் 4)ஏனையனெ 5)னசெசமயம்
  10. 10. ஸ்மோர்த்ைமோ? அதுசவன்ன? அைற்கும் சைவத்துக்குமோன தவறுபோசடன்ன?
  11. 11. னசெசமயம் - முழுமுதற்கடவுள் ? சிவப ருமொசை முழுமுதற்கடவுள். ொர்வதி,முருகன்,பிள்னையொர்,னவரவர், வீர த்திரர்,ேம்பு ட்ேத் திருமொல் முதலிசயொர் சிவவடிவங்கள். பிரமோணம் : கெைசிெோகமங்கள்,ைிருமுனறகள், சித்ைோந்ை சோத்ைிரங்கள், பண்டோர சோத்ைிரங்கள்
  12. 12. ஸ்மோர்த்ைசமயம் - முழுமுைற் கடவுள்? முழுமுதற்பதய்வம் என்ற ஒன்றில்னை. பிரமோணம் : தங்களுக்பகன்று ஆேொர்யொள்(ஆதிேங்கரர்) இதுதொன் பதய்வம் என்று எந்த பதய்வத்னதயும் னவக்கொமல், எல்ைொ பதய்வங்கனையும் ஸமமொகப் ொர்க்கச் பேன்ைொர் - காஞ்சி ைந்திரகைகர ைரஸ்வதி ைங்கராச்ைாரியார் : வைய்ெத்ைின் குரல்- இரண்டோம் போகம் - சங்கர சம்பிரைோயம்
  13. 13. அனுமொன் முதலிய சதவனதகளும் சிவப ருமொன்,திருமொல், ொர்வதி,முருகன்,பிள்னையொர் முதலிசயொரும் சதவனதத்பதய்வங்கசையொம். இவர்களுக்குள் சவறு ொடில்னை. அதொவது ேம்பு ட்ேம்,அனு ட்ேம் என்னும் சவறு ொடில்னை. சம்புபட்சம் எைப்படும் பரம்மபாருள் (சிவன்,ைம்புபட்ைத் திருமால்,பிள்சையார்,முருகன்,பார்வதி,சிவசூரியர், சவரவர்,வீரபத்திரர்) மதய்வத்துக்கும், அனுமான்,ைனிபகவான்,வியாைபகவான் முதலிய ஆன்மாக்களின் வர்க்கத்துக்கும் கவறுபாடு இச்சுமார்த்தரிடம் இல்சை. எல்ைோம் ஒன்றுைோன்!!!
  14. 14. இவர்கைின் இக்கருத்சை ெிறுவ, இவர்கள் தமற்சகோள்ளும் ைைி ைிவஞோனைித்ைியோரிைிருந்து யோசைோருசைய்வம் சகோண்டீர் என்னுமம் போடல்! ஆனோல், அப்போடைின் முழுசமயோன வரிகைில் மற்றத்சைய்வங்கள்(அனுமபட்ைத்தைவசைகள்) பிறந்து இறந்து ெல்விசன ைீவிசனகள் சைய்து அல்ைலுறும் என்பைோல், ைிவசபருமோதன அருதைதவண்டிய கடப்போடு உசடயவன் என்று உணர்த்துகின்றதைோடு, அடுத்ைைடுத்ை போடல்கள் இத்தைவசைத்சைய்வங்கள் ஒன்றுக்கும் ைோதமைனித்துப் பைனைிக்க முடியோைசவ என்கின்றன! !!
  15. 15. யோசைோரு சைய்வம் சகோண்டீர் அத்சைய்வ மோகிஆங்தக மோசைோரு போகனோர்ைோம் வருவர் மற்றத் சைய்வங்கள் தவைசனப்படும் இறக்கும் பிறக்கும் தமல்விசனயும் சைய்யும் ஆைைோன் இசவஇைோைோன் அறிந்துஅருள் சைய்வன் அன்தற! எந்ைத் வைய்ெத்னை ெணங்கினும் மோவைோருபோகைோகிய சிெகை ெந்து அருள்வசய்ெோன். பிறவைய்ெங்கள் யோவும் உயிர்ககள! ஆனகயோல் அனெகள் ெினைகள் வசய்யும்.இன்ப துன்பம் அனுபெிக்கும்.இறக்கும்.பிறக்கும்.ஆைோல் எல்லோம் ெல்ல இனறெைோகிய சிெவபருமோனுக்கு இக்குனறபோடுகள் இல்னலயோைலோல், வசய்ை வசயல்களுக்கு ஏற்ப பயனைக் வகோடுக்கெல்லென் ஆெகை ஆெோன்.
  16. 16. இங்குெோம் ைிைர்க்குப் பூசை இயற்றினோல் இவர்க தைோவந்(து) அங்குவோன் ைருவோர் அன்தறல் அத் சைய்வம் எல்ைோம் இசறவன் ஆசணயினோல் ெிற்பது அங்கு ெோம் சைய்யும் சைய்ைிக்(கு) ஆசணசவப்போல் அைிப்போன் இங்கு நோம் சிறுவைய்ெங்கள்,வபரிகயோர்,உயர்ந்கைோருக்கு ெழிபோடு வசய்ைோல்,அெர்ககள அெற்றுக்கோை பலன்கனள மறுபிறெியில் நமக்குத் ைரமோட்டோர்கள். எங்கும் உள்ள சிெகை ெந்து அருள் வசய்ெோன்.எல்லோம் அென் ஆனண ெழியோக நிற்பதுவும் இயங்குெதுமோனகயோல் அெகை நமக்குப் பயன் ைருெோன்.
  17. 17. கோண்பவன் ைிவதன ஆனோல் அவனடிக்கு அன்பு சைய்சக மோண்பறம் அரன் ைன் போைம் மறந்துசைய் அறங்க சைல்ைோம் வ ீண்சையல் இசறவன் சைோன்ன விைிஅறம் விருப்சபோன்று இல்ைோன் பூண்டனன் தவண்டல் சைய்யும் பூைசன புரிந்து சகோள்தை . எல்லோம் ஏற்பென் சிெகையோைலோல், அெைடிக்கு அன்பு வசய்ெது சிறந்ை அறமோகும். அென் ைிருெடினய மறந்து வசய்யும் அறங்கள், ெ ீண் வசயகல ஆகும். ஆககெ அெனை ெழிபடுெகை அறமும் வசய்யத்ைக்கைோகும்.
  18. 18. னசெசமயம் (னசெ சித்ைோந்ைம்) - வகோள்னக? முப்வபோருள் உண்னம
  19. 19. ஸ்மோர்த்ைமைம் - வகோள்னக? ககவைாத்துவிதம்
  20. 20. சைவைமயம் சித்ைோந்ை னசெம் 1)போசுபைம் 2)மோெிரைம் 3)கோபோலம் 4)ெோமம் 5)னபரெம் 6)ஐக்கியெோை னசெம் 1)போடோணெோை னசெம் 2)கபைெோை னசெம் 3)சிெசமெோை னசெம் 4)சிெசங்கிரோந்ைெோை னசெம் 5)ஈசுெர அெிகோரெோை னசெம் 6)சிெோத்துெிை னசெம் அகப்புறச்சைவம் அகச்சைவம்
  21. 21. சைவைமயம் சுத்ைசைவம் அசுத்ை சைவம் கடுஞ்சுத்ைசைவம் மோர்க்க சைவம்
  22. 22. னசெசமயம் னெைீக சுத்ைோத்துெிை னசெசித்ைோந்ை சமயம் வ ீரசைவம் + இைிங்கோயைம் கோஷ்மீரக னசெம் நோைனசெம் சித்ைர் மோர்க்கம் ைைித்ைமிழ் னசெமோர்க்கம்
  23. 23. ஸ்மோர்த்ைமைம் உபாைனாமதய்வம் ஸ்மார்த்த மைௌரர் ஸ்மார்த்த காணபத்தியர் விஷ்ணு ஸ்மார்த்த ைாக்தர் சுமார்த்த சவணவர் சுமார்த்த சைவர் ைத்தி கணபைி சூரியன்முருகன்சிவன் சுமொர்த்த பகௌமொரர்
  24. 24.  ைிருமுருகோற்றுப்பனட போடிய நக்கீரர்  கந்ைபுரோணம் போடிய கச்சியப்பசிெோச்சோரியர்  அருணகிரிநோைர்  போம்பன் சுெோமிகள்  சிெகயோகர் சுெோமிகள்  குமரகுருபரர்  அபிரோமிப்பட்டர்  நம்பியோண்டர் நம்பி  ஔனெயோர்  ெிநோயகர் புரோணம் போடிய ைிருெோெடுதுனற அைீை கச்சியப்பசுெோமிகள்  ெிநோயகர் பரத்துெம் எழுைிய அச்சுகெலிக் குமோரசுெோமிக்குருக்கள்  சுன்ைோகம் ெரைபண்டிைரின் பிள்னளயோர்கனை 1)நூல்? 2)சகோள்சக? 3)அடியோர்? ஆழ்ெோர் - ெ ீபூைிைோரணரோகவும் னசெோகமூர்த்ைமோை அரிகரமூர்த்ைமோகவும் ைிருமோனலப் போடிைர்.
  25. 25. பிரமோணம்: ஆரியமும் ைமிழும் உடதன சைோல்ைிக் கோரிசக யோர்க்குக் கருசணசைய் ைோதன - ைிருமந்ைிரம் –ஆகமச்ைிறப்பு வோனவன்கோண் வோனவர்க்கும் தமைோ தனோன் கோண் வடசமோைியும் சைன்ைமிழும் மசறகள் ெோன்கும் ஆனவன்கோண்” – ைிருெோவுக்கரைர் தைவோரம் னசெசமயம்- வமோழிக்வகோள்னக? ேங்கதமும் தமிழும் சிவப ருமொைொல் அருைப் ட்டனவ. பதய்வபமொழிகைொகும்.
  26. 26. ஸ்மோர்த்ைமைம்-வமோழிக்வகோள்னக? ைமஸ்கிருைம் மட்டுதம தைவபோசை
  27. 27. சங்கை கெைோகம மந்ைிரம் ஆசீர்ெோைம் : சங்கை கெைோகம மந்ைிரம் ைமிழ்த் ைிருமுனறகள் சங்கை கெைோகம மந்ைிரம் ஆசீர்ெோைம் : சங்கை கெைோகம மந்ைிரம் ஸ்மோர்த்ைமை சங்கரோச்சோரி யோர் போடிய லிங்கோஷ்டகம் முைலியை போடுைல் ைமிழ்த் ைிருமுனறகள் சைவோகமப்பிரகோரமோன சைவைமயப்பூசை விைிமுசற ஸ்மோர்த்ைமைத்ைோக்கத்ைின் சமோைித்துதவைத்ைோக்கத்ைோல் சைவத்ைில் உண்டோன விசைவு ைமிழ் ெடுெோயகமோகவுள்ைது ைமிழ் கசடெிசையில் உள்ைது.
  28. 28. னேவொையப்பூனேகளில் சவதங்களுக்கு அடுத்ததொக திருமுனறகசை ஓதத்தகுந்தை. சவதங்களுக்கும் திருமுனறகளுக்கும் இனடயில் ஸ்மொர்த்தமத ஆதிேங்கரரின் லிங்கொஷ்டகம் ச ொன்றனவ டிக்கப் டும் ழக்கம் உருவொகியுள்ைது. வள்ைைொரின் ொடல்கனைத் திருமுனறகளுக்கு முன்ைர் டித்தலுக்கு இனவ ஒப் ொகும் என்ற சித்தம் இல்ைொதவரொயிைர் னேவர்கள். தவைத்துக்கு இசணயோனது பைிவோக்கியத் ைிருமுசறகதைசயோைிய போை/பசு வோக்கிய ைிங்கோஷ்டகம் அல்ை!
  29. 29. சதவொரம் அருளிப் ொட, திருவொேகம் அருளிப் ொட முைைியன ஆதியொகச்பேொல்லும் மரபு ஞ்ேபுரொண அவதொரொய என் தொல் இன்று பிரதியீடு பேய்யப் ட்டுள்ைது
  30. 30. பிரமோணம்: “ க்த ஸ்சதொத்திரம் ொடத் ச்ேொத் ஆசிஷம் ேம்யக ஆேசரத்” அசகொர சிவொச்ேொரியொர் த்ததி -ஆசீர்வொதப் டைம் 25ம் சுசைொகம் சவதம் ஓதியதும் ஆசீர்வொதத்திற்கு முதல் திருமுனறகள் ஓதப் டசவண்டும் என் து னேவப் த்ததி விதி.
  31. 31. சைவைமயம் திருநீறு சிவேம் ந்தமொைது.சிவசின்ைம் ஸ்மோர்த்ைசமயம் திருநீறுக்கு சிவேம் ந்தம் இல்னை. சவதப்பிரமொணம் என் தொல் சிவப ருமொன் முதலிய சதவனதத்பதய்வங்கள் அணிந்துள்ைைர். சவதப்பிரமொணசமபயொழிய சவறுகொரணம் திருநீறு அணிதலுக்கு இல்னை. பிரமாணம் ஸ்மொர்த்தர்கள் வீபூதி இட்டுக்பகொள்வதொல் அவர்கபைல்சைொரும் னேவர்கள் என்று தற்கொைத்தில் தப் பிப்ரொயம் ஏற் ட்டிருந்தொலும், வொஸ்தவத்தில் ஸ்மொர்த்தர்களின் வீபூதி தொரணம் சிவேம் ந்தம் உனடயதல்ை. சவத ேம் ந்தம் உனடயது என்சற பேொல்ைசவண்டும். - கொஞ்சி ேந்திரசேகர ேரஸ்வதி ேங்கரொச்ேொரியொர்.(பதய்வத்தின் குரல் இரண்டொம் குதி-ேங்கர ேம்பிரதொயம்) ைிருெீறு
  32. 32. சைவைமயம் ஸ்மோர்த்ைைமயம் கெைம் சிெவபருமோைோல் அருளப்பட்டனெ. யோரோலும் அருளப்பட்?????டோது, இயற்னகயிகலகய ைோகையுள்ளது. சிெோகமங்கள் சிெவபருமோைோல் அருளப்பட்டனெ. சிறப்பு நூல்கள் சிெோகமங்கனள ஏற்பைில்னல. கெைம் ஓதும்கபோைோை சம்பிரைோயம் சிைோகசத்துத் வைோடர்புபற்றி கவதம் ஓதும் கபாது ஓம் என்கற மதாடங்ககவண்டும் என்பது னசெப்பத்ைைிகளின் முடிவு. கவதம் ஓதும் கபாது ஹரிஓம் என்கற மதாடங்ககவண்டும் என்பது மரபு. வசபம்/ஓமம் முைலியனெ பஞ்ைாட்ைர மைபம், சிவாக்கினி ஓமம் காயத்திரி -சிவமபருமாசனகய மபாருைாகவுசடயது காயத்திரி மைபம்,காயத்திரி ஓமம் காயத்திரி - சூரியனுக்குரியது.
  33. 33. சைவைமயம் ஸ்மோர்த்ைைமயம் சமயோச்சோரிய அந்ைணர் சிவாச்ைாரியர்/ சிவகவதியர்/ சிவப்பிராமணர்/ ஆைினசெர் பிராமணர் = மபாதுப்மபயர் ஸ்மார்த்தப் பிராமணர் - சிறப்புப்மபயர் னசெோலயப்பூனச உரினம சிவகமனிகசைப் பூசைமைய்யும் அதிகாரம் ஆதிசைவருக்கக உண்டு. சைவாகமப்பிரகாரம், ஆதிசைவரல்ைாத ஏசனய ஸ்மார்த்தப்பிராமணர் னசெோலயப்பூனச அதிகாரம் அற்றவர். பூசை முப்கபாதும் சிவபூசை சைவைமய அந்தணர்க்கு விதிக்கப்பட்டது. பஞ்ைாயதனபூசை ஒழுக்கம் அதிவர்ணாச்சிரமிகள் வர்ணாச்சிரமிகள் முத்தி மைடிமகாடிகளுக்கும் ஏசனகயாருக்கும் முத்தியுண்டு. பிராமணர்க்கக முத்தியுண்டு. மபண்களுக்கு முத்தியில்சை வபயர்த்ைோரணம் ஆதிசைவர் நோல்ெர்ணத்துக்குரிய பிராமணருக்கும் அப்பாற்பட்டவராகச் சைவம்மைால்வதால், ைர்மா என்னும் மபயர்வைக்கத்திசன ஆதிசைவர் மகாள்வதில்சை ைர்மா,வர்மா,குப்தன்,தாைன் என்னும் நாமமுசறகள் வர்ண அடிப்பசடயில் பயன்படுத்தல் கவண்டும்.
  34. 34. சைவைமயம் ஸ்மோர்த்ைைமயம் சிெ= பிரம்ம= ைிவ என்பது ஈவரழுத்துப் பஞ்சோட்சரமோகும். சிெ என்பது சோந்ைியைீை கனலனயச் சோர்ந்ைது. சிென் - மங்கலச்வசோல். சிறப்புச்வசோல். மந்ைிரமோைது. பிரம்மம் என்பது வபோதுச்வசோல். பிரம்மம் என்னும் ைைிச்வசோல் மந்ைிரமோகோ! சிெ என்னும் வசோல்கல மந்ைிரமோக ெிளங்கும் சிறப்புனடயது. னசெத்துக்கு சிறப்போை சிெ=இருக்க, வபோதுச்வசோல்லோை பிரம்ம=ப்பற்றி நிற்றல் உெப்போகுமோ? சிெ என்னும் வசோல்னல மந்ைிரமோகத்துணியோது கைெனைத்வைய்ெப்வபயரோகத் துணியும் ஸ்மோர்த்ைமைத்ைோருக்கக பிரம்மம் வபோருந்துெைோகலோம். னசெசமயத்ைோருக்கு கைியிருக்க கோய் கெர்ந்ைநினலகயயோம்.
  35. 35. அனுவர்க்கத்கதவசதகளுக்குத் தனிக்ககாயில்கள் உருவாக்கம். சிவமபருமான்,பார்வதி,பிள்சையார், ைம்புபட்ைத்திருமால்,முருகன் முதலிகயாசர அனுவர்க(ஆன்மவர்க்கம்)த் கதவசதகளின் பரிவாரங்கைாக்கப்பட்டுள்ைனர். மதன்முகக்கடவுசை வியாைனின் அதிகதவசதயாக/வியாைனாகக்கருதி பூசைமைய்வித்தல். சைவைமயத்திசனப் மபாறுத்தவசர, மதன்முகக்கடவுளுக்கும் வியாைனுக்கும் எந்தச்ைம்பந்தமும் இல்சை. ஆன்மோெர்க்கத்கைெனைகளுக்கும் சம்புபட்சவமனும் பரம்வபோருட்வைய்ெத்துக்கும் கெறுபோடில்லோை ஸ்மோர்த்ைத்ைோக்கத்ைோல் னசெம்வபற்ற சீர்ககடுகள்
  36. 36. வகௌடிய னெணெரோை ககரரோமோ ககரகிருஷ்ணோ கூட்டத்ைோர் 1)ககரரோமோ ககரகிருஷ்ணோ > எட்வடழுத்து மந்ைிரம் 2)கிருஷ்ணர் நோரோயணருக்கும் கமற்பட்டெர் 3)சிெெழிபோடு கூடோது இெர்களும் இந்துக்கள்ைோன்!!! இந்துக்கல்லூரியின் அைிபரோக இந்துசவன்னுமம் சபயரில் இக்சகோள்சகசய உசடயவரும் வரமுடியும் இந்துசவன்னுமம் சபயரில் இைங்சகச் சைவப்பிரைிெிைிகைோக முடிசவடுக்கும் அைிகோரசமயங்கசையும் அசடயமுடியும். கண்சகட்டபின் சூரிய வணக்கம் உைவுமோ?
  37. 37. உடனடி உபோயம் என்ன? சைவைமயக்குருமார்இந்துகுருமார் னசெக்கல்லூரிஇந்துக் கல்லூரி இந்து கற்னககள் பீடம் னசெசமய இந்து கற்னககள் பீடம் இந்துமை கலோச்சோர அலுெல்கள் ைினணக்களம் அகில இலங்னக இந்துமோமன்றம் னசெசமய இந்துகலோச்சோரத் ைினணக்களம் அகில இலங்னக னசெசமய இந்து மோமன்றம்
  38. 38. இந்து ????மைம் அல்ை! இந்து என்பது ஒருசபோதுக் கைோச்ைோரப்சபயர்! மைசமன்பது சைவைமயதம!!!!! உடனடி உபோயத்ைினோல் ஏற்படுத்ைதவண்டிய உடனடித் சைைிவு
  39. 39. இந்துமைவமன்ற வபயரில் இன்று ெளர்ந்துெருெது னசெசமயமோ? ஸ்மோர்த்ைமும் ஏனையனெயுமோ? சிந்ைிப்கபோம்!!! னசெசமயம் ைனழத்கைோங்கச்வசய்ய ெழிககோலுகெோம்!!! எல்லோம் ைிருெருட்சம்மைம்.

