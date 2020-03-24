WAN Technology - ATM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Module 2 WAN Technology Ms. Pradnya Saval
Contents • Introducing ATM Technology • Need and Benefit • Concept of ATM • Faces of ATM • Why ATM? • BISDN Reference Mode...
Basic Concepts • Types of Switching: • Circuit switching • Packet switching • Virtual circuit approach • Datagram approach...
Introduction to ATM • Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) is an ITU-Telecommunication Standard. • It is connection oriented n...
Concept of ATM • Cells (data transfer units – 53 bytes) • ATM Layers • Class of Services • Asynchronous Data Transfer • Co...
ATM Layers
ATM/BISDN Reference Model
Physical Layer • ATM cells can be carried by any physical layer carrier. • Physical Medium Dependent (PMD) • It interfaces...
ATM Layer • Functions: • Cell Management • Virtual circuit and path management • Connection orientation • Congestion Contr...
ATM Layer
ATM Header
ATM Adaptation Layer • Sublayers: • Segmentation and Reassembly (SAR) • Breaks up packets into cells on transmission and p...
Upper Layers • User Plane: • Data Transport • Error Control • Flow Control • Control Plane: • Connection Management for us...
AAL Types
AAL1
AAL2
AAL3/4
AAL5
Advantages of ATM • It is optimized to transport voice, data and video i.e. single network for everything. It is used for ...
Introducing ATM Technology, Need and Benefit, Concept, Faces of ATM, Why ATM, BISDN Reference Model, ATM Layer, ATM Adaptation Layer, ATM Signaling

