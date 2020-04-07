1 Pius Augustine_Calorimetry

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Calorimetry
Thermally agitated molecules
Heat The molecules in a substance are in a state of random motion. The energy of random motion of the molecules of a subst...
Note : matter does not contain heat. Matter contains molecular KE and PE, not heat. Heat is energy in transit from higher ...
6 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
Units of heat calorie : one calorie is defined as the quantity of heat energy required to raise the temperature of 1g of p...
Which is largest – J or calorie or Calorie
Mechanical equivalent It is the amount of work done to produce one unit of heat energy. It is 4.186 joules per calorie of heat.
Why can't you establish whether you are running a high temperature by touching your own forehead?
Temperature It is the average internal kinetic energy of the molecules of a substance. Degree of hotness or coldness of a body.
12 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
Unit of temperature SI unit - Kelvin Other units – oC, oF, oR K-273 = C-0 = F-32 100 100 180 To convert a particular termperature from one scale to another
British Thermal Unit BTU Amount of heat energy required to change the temperature of 1lb of water by 1oF. 1BTU = 1054 J
Calorimetry Branch of physics which deals with the measurement of heat energy
Temperature of water at the bottom of Niagara falls to be slightly higher than the temperature at the top of the falls? Why?
Principle of calorimetry (mixtures ) When two bodies at two different temperatures are in contact, Heat energy flows from ...
If the system is fully insulated from surrounding, Heat gained by cold body = Heat lost by hot body. ie. temperature determines direction of heat flow. m1C1ΔT1 = m2C2ΔT2
An iron thumbtack and a big iron bolt are removed from a hot oven. Both are red-hot and have the same temperature. When dr...
Heat (thermal) capacity Amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of a given mass of a substance through 1oC...
Volumetric heat capacity s, is the heat capacity per unit volume
• Physical quantity that characterizes the amount of heat required to change a body's temperature by a given amount . • Bo...
Most physical systems exhibit a positive heat capacity. There are some systems for which the heat capacity is negative whi...
cal / oC or kilocal/oC may also be used 1 cal /oC = 4.2 J/K Heat capacity = mass x sp.heat capacity
Specific heat capacity Quantity of heat energy required to raise temperature of unit mass of that substance through 10C(1K) Specific heat capacity C = C'/m = Q/ ΔTm Unit- J/kg/K Q = mc ΔT
•Molar heat capacity: is the heat capacity per mole of a pure substance. •Specific heat capacity (also called more properly "mass-specific heat capacity" or more loosely "specific heat")
Units of C – (J/kg/K) (Jkg-1K-1) (J/kgK) J kgK cal/g/oC and kilo cal /kg/oC Specific heat capacity is a constant for a giv...
Gases have two specific heats – at constant pressure and constant volume
Specific heat capacity of ice is 2100 J/kg/K (0.5 cal/g/ oC ) Specific heat capacity of steam = 460 J/kg/K Specific heat c...
Factors on which heat absorbed or given out by a body depend Q = mc ΔT i. Mass of the body (Q α m) ii. Specific heat cap of the body ( Q α C ) iii. Magnitude of change in temp. ( Q α ΔT )
Intensive and Extensive property Intensive property (also called a bulk property, intensive quantity, or intensive variabl...
Ratio of two extensive properties give an intensive property
Water equivalent Of a body is the mass of water having same heat capacity as that of the given body . Unit is gram(cgs)
Calorimeter 34 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
Calorimeter 35 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
Calorimeter • A calorimeter is an experimental device in which a chemical reaction or physical process takes place. • The ...
Experimental determination of sp.heat capacity of a solid insoluble in water i. Small piece of given solid is weighed (m) ...
iii.Initial temperature of water in the calorimeter is noted T1 oC iv.When solid attains steady temperature (T2 oC), it is...
Apply principle of calorimetry Heat lost by hot solid = heat gained by calorimeter + water mc ( T1 – T) = m1c1 (T-T2) + m2...
Q. Adding the same amount of heat to two different objects does not necessarily produce the same increase in temperature. Why not?
Water is King when it comes to thermal inertia.
Water C = 4.1855 [J/(g·K)] (at 15 °C, 101.325 kPa)
Water has a relatively high specific heat capacity due to the hydrogen bonding. Hydrogen bonding is a particularly strong ...
Advantageous of high specific heat capacity of water. i. Land and Sea breezes. Sp.heat capacity of water(4200J/Kg/K) is ne...
Advantageous of high specific heat capacity of water. ii. Regulation of temperature of body 80% of the human body constitu...
Applications of high specific heat capacity of water. i. Fomentation : ( heating swollen parts of the body at a moderate t...
47 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
Applications of high specific heat capacity of water. Heat reservoir : In cold countries wine and juice bottles are placed...
49 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H Co
Applications of high specific heat capacity of water. Agriculture: Farmers water their fields before rain in order to save the crops from the adverse effect of
Because of high C, water liberates large amount of heat which prevent the surrounding temp from falling below 0oC Otherwis...
Wise farmers !!!
Applications of high specific heat capacity of water. Coolant : Flowing water through pipes around the heated parts of the...
54 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
Applications of high specific heat capacity of water . Room heater : Hot water is circulated in pipes around room to keep the room hot.
Room heater
Applications of high specific heat capacity of water. Wet cloth on forehead.(fever) Water takes large amount of heat from head and thus lowers temperature of body.
Wet kisses serve better
It is sometimes injurious to put on wet clothes. Why? Because of high C of water, wet clothes take away large amount of he...
Water has a higher thermal inertia. Explain.
61Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
On a hot summer day when atm temp is 40oC or above, water in a swimming pool or large lake remains comfortably cool ( arou...
On clear nights in winter, frost forms quickly on parked cars. Why ? When temperature of atm falls, all bodies radiate hea...
A certain quantity of heat is supplied to both a kg of water and to a kg of iron . Which undergoes the greater change in temperature? Defend your answer.
Both Europe and Canada receive same amount of heat /km2. But Europe is not as cold as northeastern region of Canada. Why?
When a 1kg metal pan containing 1kg of cold water is removed from the refrigerator and set on a table, which absorbs more heat from the room - the pan or the water?
Why does a piece of watermelon stay cool for a longer time than sandwiches do when both are removed from a picnic cooler on hot day?
Base of cooking pan is made thick. Thermal capacity = mass x C If thickness is large, thermal capacity will be also large....
Base of electric iron is thick Thermal capacity = mass x C If thickness is large, thermal capacity will be also large. It can remain hot for long duration .
Calorimeter is made of thin copper Thin – less mass Copper – low sp. heat capacity Calorimeter has low thermal capacity. So contents inside get heat energy very quickly
Change of phase Solid to liquid - melting Liquid to solid - freezing Liquid to gas - vaporization Gas to liquid - condensa...
72 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
73 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
74 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
Melting and Fusion Change of phase from solid to liquid on heating at a constant temperature is called melting. constant t...
Vaporization or boiling Change of phase from liquid to vapour on heating at a constant temperature constant T - boiling po...
Factors affecting M.P i.Pressure ii.impurities
Effect of pressure on M.P substance which contract on melting ( eg. ice , iron ) M.P decreases by increase in pres and vic...
A pressure of
Regelation of ice Press two pieces of ice together. on releasing, two blocks appear stick together. This phenomenon is reg...
81 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
Effect of pressure on M.P Substance which expand on melting (eg. wax, lead) M.P increases with increase in pressure . 1.16...
Effect of impurities on M.P M.P decreases by the presence of impurities Eg. Kulphies ( freezing mixture made by adding sal...
Which has more kinetic energy – the molecules in a gram of ice or the molecules in a gram of steam? 84 Dr. Pius Augustine,...
Vapourisation Change of phase from liquid to gas on heating at a constant temperature( B.P ) is called vapourisation (Heat...
Effect of pressure on B.P of water BP of water increases with pressure. In a pressure cooker P = 1.75atm, water boils at 1...
Effect of impurities on B.P of water. Addition of impurities increases the B.P of a liquid. Eg. Cooking will be faster whe...
Latent Heat (Q) LH is the amount of heat energy aborbed or liberated at constant temperature during change of phase of tha...
Specific latent heat L Specific LH is the amount of heat energy aborbed or liberated by unit mass of a substance at consta...
LH – kinetic model During melting temperature ( average K.E of molecules ) is constant. Absorbed energy is used for increa...
Specific LH of ice. Definition : L.Hice = 336 J/g 336 x 103J/kg (80 cal/g) 91 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
Specific LH of steam Definition : L.H steam = 2268 J/g 2268 x 103J/kg (540 cal/g) L.H steam = 6.75 LHice 92 Dr. Pius Augus...
Natural consequence of high LHice Slow melting of snow (large energy from sun is required)on mountain avoid flood river ke...
Natural consequence of high LHice Sea, river, lakes etc in cold countries freeze slowly as large energy need to be liberat...
Natural consequence of high LHice Melting of snow results in bitter cold as snow absorbs large heat from surrounding. 95Dr...
Natural consequence of high LHice Iceberg persists in sea for a longer duration. 96 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
Natural consequence of high LHice Weather gets moderated during snow fall.(water vapor in the atmosphere freeze and releas...
Applications of high LHice i. Use of ice in chilling soft drinks. ii. Ice candy is colder than ice cold water iii. Water j...
Applications of high LHsteam i. Steam engine : energy released during condensation of steam gets converted in to mechanica...
Steam at 100oC gives sever burn than boiling water at 100oC. As steam condenses on skin , it releases an additional energy...
Determination of sp.LH by electrical method. For change of state of a substance , heat is supplied by an electrical heater...
Why Specific Latent Heat Of Vaporization Of Substance Is Greater Than Its Fusion ? Increase In Potential Energy Of The Mol...
103Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  1. 1. 1 Appeal: Please Contribute to Prime Minister’s or Chief Minister’s fund in the fight against COVID-19 Dr. Pius Augustine, Dept of Physics, Sacred Heart College, Thevara we will overcome
  2. 2. Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College https://www.facebook.com/piustine 2 Calorimetry
  3. 3. Thermally agitated molecules 3Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  4. 4. Heat The molecules in a substance are in a state of random motion. The energy of random motion of the molecules of a substance (K.E) is known as its internal energy (transferred – heat) Heat supplied is +ve and given out is -ve 4 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  5. 5. Note : matter does not contain heat. Matter contains molecular KE and PE, not heat. Heat is energy in transit from higher temp body to lower temp body. Work is energy in transit, but body does not contain work.5 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  6. 6. 6 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  7. 7. Units of heat calorie : one calorie is defined as the quantity of heat energy required to raise the temperature of 1g of pure water through 1oC ( from 14.5 oC to 15.5 oC) 1 calorie = 4.186 J Calorie :(big calorie or Kcal or doctors cal) Quantity of heat energy required to raise the temperature of 1kg of pure water through 1oC ( from 14.5oC to 15.5oC) 1 C a l o r i e = 1 0 0 0 c a l = 4 1 8 6 J7 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  8. 8. Which is largest – J or calorie or Calorie 8 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  9. 9. Mechanical equivalent It is the amount of work done to produce one unit of heat energy. It is 4.186 joules per calorie of heat. 9 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  10. 10. Why can’t you establish whether you are running a high temperature by touching your own forehead? 10 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  11. 11. Temperature It is the average internal kinetic energy of the molecules of a substance. Degree of hotness or coldness of a body. 11 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  12. 12. 12 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  13. 13. Unit of temperature SI unit - Kelvin Other units – oC, oF, oR K-273 = C-0 = F-32 100 100 180 To convert a particular termperature from one scale to another13 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  14. 14. British Thermal Unit BTU Amount of heat energy required to change the temperature of 1lb of water by 1oF. 1BTU = 1054 J 14 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  15. 15. Calorimetry Branch of physics which deals with the measurement of heat energy 15 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  16. 16. Temperature of water at the bottom of Niagara falls to be slightly higher than the temperature at the top of the falls? Why? 16 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  17. 17. Principle of calorimetry (mixtures ) When two bodies at two different temperatures are in contact, Heat energy flows from body at higher temperature to body at lower temperature untill both the bodies acquire same termperature. 17 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  18. 18. If the system is fully insulated from surrounding, Heat gained by cold body = Heat lost by hot body. ie. temperature determines direction of heat flow. m1C1ΔT1 = m2C2ΔT2 18 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  19. 19. An iron thumbtack and a big iron bolt are removed from a hot oven. Both are red-hot and have the same temperature. When dropped into identical containers of water of equal temperature, which one raises the water temperature more? 19 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  20. 20. Heat (thermal) capacity Amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of a given mass of a substance through 1oC Heat capacity C’ = Heat given / rise in temp C’ = Q/ ΔT Unit - J/K or J/oC 20 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  21. 21. Volumetric heat capacity s, is the heat capacity per unit volume 21 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  22. 22. • Physical quantity that characterizes the amount of heat required to change a body's temperature by a given amount . • Bodies were capable of holding a certain amount of caloric. • Now it is known that no body contains heat, but internal energy, therefore thermal capacity is more apt. 22 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  23. 23. Most physical systems exhibit a positive heat capacity. There are some systems for which the heat capacity is negative which results in negative temperature. For gravitating objects such as stars , black holes ,etc, Virial theorm gives Upot = -2Ukin Total energy U = -Ukin If the system loses energy, for example by radiating energy away into space, the average kinetic energy and with it the average temperature actually increases. The system therefore can be said to have a negative heat capacity. 23 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  24. 24. cal / oC or kilocal/oC may also be used 1 cal /oC = 4.2 J/K Heat capacity = mass x sp.heat capacity 24Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  25. 25. Specific heat capacity Quantity of heat energy required to raise temperature of unit mass of that substance through 10C(1K) Specific heat capacity C = C’/m = Q/ ΔTm Unit- J/kg/K Q = mc ΔT 25 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  26. 26. •Molar heat capacity: is the heat capacity per mole of a pure substance. •Specific heat capacity (also called more properly "mass-specific heat capacity" or more loosely "specific heat") 26 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  27. 27. Units of C – (J/kg/K) (Jkg-1K-1) (J/kgK) J kgK cal/g/oC and kilo cal /kg/oC Specific heat capacity is a constant for a given substance Water has unusually high specific heat capacity Cw = 1 cal/g/oC = 4.2 J/g/oC = 4200 J/kg/K27 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  28. 28. Gases have two specific heats – at constant pressure and constant volume 28 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  29. 29. Specific heat capacity of ice is 2100 J/kg/K (0.5 cal/g/ oC ) Specific heat capacity of steam = 460 J/kg/K Specific heat capacity of Hydrogen = 14630 J/kg/K (highest ) Human body – 3500 J/kg/K 29 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  30. 30. Factors on which heat absorbed or given out by a body depend Q = mc ΔT i. Mass of the body (Q α m) ii. Specific heat cap of the body ( Q α C ) iii. Magnitude of change in temp. ( Q α ΔT ) 30 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  31. 31. Intensive and Extensive property Intensive property (also called a bulk property, intensive quantity, or intensive variable, is a physical property of a system that does not depend on the system size or the amount of material in the system: it is scale invariant. Eg. Sp.heat capacity , density Extensive property (also extensive quantity, extensive variable, or extensive parameter) of a system is directly proportional to the system size or the amount of material in the system. Eg. Heat capacity , mass , volume 31 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  32. 32. Ratio of two extensive properties give an intensive property 32 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  33. 33. Water equivalent Of a body is the mass of water having same heat capacity as that of the given body . Unit is gram(cgs) 33 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  34. 34. Calorimeter 34 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  35. 35. Calorimeter 35 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  36. 36. Calorimeter • A calorimeter is an experimental device in which a chemical reaction or physical process takes place. • The calorimeter is well-insulated so that, ideally, no heat enters or leaves the calorimeter from the surroundings. • Any heat liberated by the reaction or process being studied must be picked up by the calorimeter and other substances in the calorimeter. • A thermometer is typically inserted in the calorimeter to measure the change in temperature that results from the reaction or physical process. • A stirrer is employed to keep the contents of the calorimeter well-mixed and to ensure uniform heating36 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  37. 37. Experimental determination of sp.heat capacity of a solid insoluble in water i. Small piece of given solid is weighed (m) and heated by suspending in a beaker containing boiling water. ii. Clean and shining calorimeter with stirrer is weighed using physical balance (m1) iii. Calorimeter is filled with 1/3rd water and weighed again and mass of water is noted as ( m2), by taking difference. 37 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  38. 38. iii.Initial temperature of water in the calorimeter is noted T1 oC iv.When solid attains steady temperature (T2 oC), it is carefully dropped into the water in the calorimeter. v. Contents are stirred well and final temperature (T) is noted. 38 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  39. 39. Apply principle of calorimetry Heat lost by hot solid = heat gained by calorimeter + water mc ( T1 – T) = m1c1 (T-T2) + m2c2 (T-T2) c – sp.heat capacity of solid c1 – sp.heat capacity of copper c2 – sp.heat capacity of water . 39 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  40. 40. Q. Adding the same amount of heat to two different objects does not necessarily produce the same increase in temperature. Why not? 40 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  41. 41. Water is King when it comes to thermal inertia. 41Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  42. 42. Water C = 4.1855 [J/(g·K)] (at 15 °C, 101.325 kPa) 42 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  43. 43. Water has a relatively high specific heat capacity due to the hydrogen bonding. Hydrogen bonding is a particularly strong intermolecular force that involves three major features: - A large dipole between an H atom and a highly electronegative atom. - The small H atom which can get very close to other atoms. - A lone pair of electrons on another O, N or F atom, with which the positively charged H atom can line up. A major amount of energy is needed in overcoming the hydrogen bonding. This energy cannot be used to raise the temperature of water, therefore more energy is needed to raise the temperature. 43 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  44. 44. Advantageous of high specific heat capacity of water. i. Land and Sea breezes. Sp.heat capacity of water(4200J/Kg/K) is nealy 5 times that of sand and earth. So land (near sea) gets heated during day (or cooled during night) much earlier than water. This results in drop in pressure over the land mass during day time and over sea during night . 44 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  45. 45. Advantageous of high specific heat capacity of water. ii. Regulation of temperature of body 80% of the human body constitutes water. Sudden change in the surrounding temperature does not affect the heath, because of high specific heat capacity of water. Thus protecting animal and plant life. 45 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  46. 46. Applications of high specific heat capacity of water. i. Fomentation : ( heating swollen parts of the body at a moderate temperature of 50oC) Because of high C, water can store large amount of heat energy at a fairly low temperature. 46 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  47. 47. 47 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  48. 48. Applications of high specific heat capacity of water. Heat reservoir : In cold countries wine and juice bottles are placed under water to avoid freezing . (water rejects more heat to bottles as it freezes)48
  49. 49. 49 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H Co
  50. 50. Applications of high specific heat capacity of water. Agriculture: Farmers water their fields before rain in order to save the crops from the adverse effect of 50 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  51. 51. Because of high C, water liberates large amount of heat which prevent the surrounding temp from falling below 0oC Otherwise, water in the capillaries of plants freezes to ice, which will break the capillaries due to anomalous expansion. 51 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  52. 52. Wise farmers !!! 52 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  53. 53. Applications of high specific heat capacity of water. Coolant : Flowing water through pipes around the heated parts of the machine – radiator, nuclear reactor etc – remove heat and cools the machine. 53 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  54. 54. 54 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  55. 55. Applications of high specific heat capacity of water . Room heater : Hot water is circulated in pipes around room to keep the room hot. 55 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  56. 56. Room heater 56 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  57. 57. Applications of high specific heat capacity of water. Wet cloth on forehead.(fever) Water takes large amount of heat from head and thus lowers temperature of body. 57 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  58. 58. Wet kisses serve better 58 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  59. 59. It is sometimes injurious to put on wet clothes. Why? Because of high C of water, wet clothes take away large amount of heat from the body . Temperature of body may fall much below the normal temperature. 59 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  60. 60. Water has a higher thermal inertia. Explain. 60Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  61. 61. 61Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  62. 62. On a hot summer day when atm temp is 40oC or above, water in a swimming pool or large lake remains comfortably cool ( around 25oC ). why? ∆T = Q/ mc or ∆T α 1/c Rise in temperature of water will low due to high C of water . 62Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  63. 63. On clear nights in winter, frost forms quickly on parked cars. Why ? When temperature of atm falls, all bodies radiate heat. Car being metallic has low C, as compared to non metallic objects and cools quickly. Temperature of car body falls below, freezing point of water and water vapour in the atmosphere freezes. 63
  64. 64. A certain quantity of heat is supplied to both a kg of water and to a kg of iron . Which undergoes the greater change in temperature? Defend your answer. 64 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  65. 65. Both Europe and Canada receive same amount of heat /km2. But Europe is not as cold as northeastern region of Canada. Why? 65 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  66. 66. When a 1kg metal pan containing 1kg of cold water is removed from the refrigerator and set on a table, which absorbs more heat from the room - the pan or the water?66 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  67. 67. Why does a piece of watermelon stay cool for a longer time than sandwiches do when both are removed from a picnic cooler on hot day? 67 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  68. 68. Base of cooking pan is made thick. Thermal capacity = mass x C If thickness is large, thermal capacity will be also large. It impart sufficient heat at low temperature to the bread for its proper baking. 68 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  69. 69. Base of electric iron is thick Thermal capacity = mass x C If thickness is large, thermal capacity will be also large. It can remain hot for long duration . 69 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  70. 70. Calorimeter is made of thin copper Thin – less mass Copper – low sp. heat capacity Calorimeter has low thermal capacity. So contents inside get heat energy very quickly 70 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  71. 71. Change of phase Solid to liquid - melting Liquid to solid - freezing Liquid to gas - vaporization Gas to liquid - condensation( liquefaction) Solid to gas - sublimation Gas to solid - solidification 71 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  72. 72. 72 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  73. 73. 73 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  74. 74. 74 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  75. 75. Melting and Fusion Change of phase from solid to liquid on heating at a constant temperature is called melting. constant temp. - M.P or F.P Liquid to solid with rejection of heat is called freezing or fusion. 75 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  76. 76. Vaporization or boiling Change of phase from liquid to vapour on heating at a constant temperature constant T - boiling point or ebullition pt ( liquefaction pt) Gas to liquid with rejection of heat is called condensation 76Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  77. 77. Factors affecting M.P i.Pressure ii.impurities 77 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  78. 78. Effect of pressure on M.P substance which contract on melting ( eg. ice , iron ) M.P decreases by increase in pres and vice M.P of ice decreases by 0.0072oC for every 1atm rise in pressure. 1.091 cm3 of ice 1cm3 of water78 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  79. 79. A pressure of 500 atm is needed for ice to melt at –4 °C. 79 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  80. 80. Regelation of ice Press two pieces of ice together. on releasing, two blocks appear stick together. This phenomenon is regelation of ice. Reason: when pressure increases , M.P decreases and a layer of water is formed b/w the ice On releasing M.P rises to 0oC and layer of water gets frozen. 80
  81. 81. 81 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  82. 82. Effect of pressure on M.P Substance which expand on melting (eg. wax, lead) M.P increases with increase in pressure . 1.161cm3 of wax 1.66cm3 (m.p at 64oC ) 82 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H Colleg
  83. 83. Effect of impurities on M.P M.P decreases by the presence of impurities Eg. Kulphies ( freezing mixture made by adding salt to ice , which reduces the m.p of ice to -22oC ) Spreading salt over ice on the roads in cold countries to remove ice. 83Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  84. 84. Which has more kinetic energy – the molecules in a gram of ice or the molecules in a gram of steam? 84 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  85. 85. Vapourisation Change of phase from liquid to gas on heating at a constant temperature( B.P ) is called vapourisation (Heat is absorbed. ) Reverse is condensation or liquefaction Note : all liquids expand on boiling. ( 1cm3 of water at 100oC changes to 1760 cm3 of steam at 100oC ) 85
  86. 86. Effect of pressure on B.P of water BP of water increases with pressure. In a pressure cooker P = 1.75atm, water boils at 120oC to 125oC and such water above 100oC is known as super heated water. At high altitudes , P is less, water boils at a temperature below 100oC and cooking is difficult. Water vapour below 100oC – super cooled vapour. 86 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  87. 87. Effect of impurities on B.P of water. Addition of impurities increases the B.P of a liquid. Eg. Cooking will be faster when salt is added. 87Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  88. 88. Latent Heat (Q) LH is the amount of heat energy aborbed or liberated at constant temperature during change of phase of that substance . It is not a constant for a substance but depends on mass. 88 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  89. 89. Specific latent heat L Specific LH is the amount of heat energy aborbed or liberated by unit mass of a substance at constant temperature during change of phase of that substance. It is a constant for a substance Latent heat/unit mass Unit of latent heat is joule and specific latent heat is J/kg. ( cal/g, cal/kg, kcal/kg ….) 89 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  90. 90. LH – kinetic model During melting temperature ( average K.E of molecules ) is constant. Absorbed energy is used for increasing the seperation b/w molecules ( increasing P.E). In boiling used for increasing volume against atmospheric pressure. 90 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  91. 91. Specific LH of ice. Definition : L.Hice = 336 J/g 336 x 103J/kg (80 cal/g) 91 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  92. 92. Specific LH of steam Definition : L.H steam = 2268 J/g 2268 x 103J/kg (540 cal/g) L.H steam = 6.75 LHice 92 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  93. 93. Natural consequence of high LHice Slow melting of snow (large energy from sun is required)on mountain avoid flood river keep flowing through out year. 93Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  94. 94. Natural consequence of high LHice Sea, river, lakes etc in cold countries freeze slowly as large energy need to be liberated and liberated energy moderate the temperature of surrounding. 94Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  95. 95. Natural consequence of high LHice Melting of snow results in bitter cold as snow absorbs large heat from surrounding. 95Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  96. 96. Natural consequence of high LHice Iceberg persists in sea for a longer duration. 96 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  97. 97. Natural consequence of high LHice Weather gets moderated during snow fall.(water vapor in the atmosphere freeze and release large heat energy) 97 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  98. 98. Applications of high LHice i. Use of ice in chilling soft drinks. ii. Ice candy is colder than ice cold water iii. Water jackets for preserving fruits and vegetables. 98 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  99. 99. Applications of high LHsteam i. Steam engine : energy released during condensation of steam gets converted in to mechanical energy. ii. Steam pipes for heating room cold region. 99 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  100. 100. Steam at 100oC gives sever burn than boiling water at 100oC. As steam condenses on skin , it releases an additional energy of 2268 x 103 J of energy for every kg of water formed compared to water at 100oC . 100 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  101. 101. Determination of sp.LH by electrical method. For change of state of a substance , heat is supplied by an electrical heater of known power for t second. Energy supplied by heater = P t. Pt = mL L = Pt / m 101 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  102. 102. Why Specific Latent Heat Of Vaporization Of Substance Is Greater Than Its Fusion ? Increase In Potential Energy Of The Molecules Is Greater On Boiling Than On Melting 102 Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  103. 103. 103Dr. Pius Augustine, S H College
  104. 104. 104 Appeal: Please Contribute to Prime Minister’s or Chief Minister’s fund in the fight against COVID-19 Dr. Pius Augustine, Dept of Physics, Sacred Heart College, Thevara we will overcome Thanks You http://piusaugustine.shcollege.ac.in https://www.facebook.com/piustine

