Application of Clustering Methods on Lyrics 5th February 2019 Philip Oedi
2 T Can clustering methods be used on lyrics? What methods can be used? M What topics are being addressed in popular music...
3 D Acquisition of data P Establishing of properly formatted data C Application of Clustering/Topic Modeling algorithm I I...
4 Data Rank Song Artist Year Lyrics 6 downtown petula clark 1965 when youre alone and life is making ... 7 help the beatle...
5 Preparation Raw Lyrics Fix contractions won’t → will not Remove long words lalalalalalalaaye Remove meaningless words Ev...
6 Clustering Beauty Money Money Beauty Love Love Topic 1 Topic 2 Topic 3 Latent Dirichlet Allocation Songs using similar w...
7 Words per Topic Topic 3Topic 2Topic 1
8 Words per Topic Love/ Affection Aggression/ Party Dream/ Surreal
9 Songs per Topic Love/ Affection Aggression/ Party Dream/ Surreal born to be alive by patrick hernandez say it loud im bl...
10 Number of Songs per topic as an indicator for overall popularity of that topic
11 A Love/Affection and Dream/Surreal dominate B Rise in popularity of topic aggression/party A B
Clustering of musical lyrics

