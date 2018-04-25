Ceres' Darkest Secret: Ice in Permanently Shadowed Craters

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Norbert Schörghofer University of Hawaii In collaboration with: E. Mazarico (Goddard), T. Platz (MPI), S. Schröder (DLR), ...
Small Axis Tilt → Permanent Shadow • Mercury (0°) • Earth’s Moon (1.5°) • Ceres (4°) Permanently Shadowed Region (PSR) ⇒ ...
Persistent Shadow on Ceres Framing Camera (FC) images (140m/px) animation 82°N http://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/archive/P...
Persistently Shadowed Areas north polar region of Ceres (>65°N) based on Survey & HAMO Images black = PSR
Persistently Shadowed Areas based on topography- derived model illumination red = shadowed all year PSR area 1,800 km2 0....
Es8mates of Shadow Temperature based on analytical equation for bowl-shaped (spherical) crater by Ingersoll et al. (1992)...
Ceres’ Water Exosphere Surface-bounded Exosphere •  H2O molecules are gravitationally bound, collisionless, and travel on...
Results from Exosphere Model 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 Earth’s Moon trapping efficie...
Bright Crater Floor Deposits •  Bright deposits are visible in indirect/scattered sunlight •  No bright deposits in mo...
Spectroscopic Iden8ﬁca8on of H2O ice see also Combe et al., Science (2016), for detection in Oxo Crater Spectra relativ...
Ermakov et al., GRL, 2017 72˚E 72˚E 76˚E 76˚E 80˚E 80˚E 84˚E 84˚E 88˚E 88˚E 85˚30'N 85˚30'N 85˚45'N 85˚45'N 86˚00'N 86˚00'...
Water Sources ⇔ Bright Deposits 1.  Exogenic sources: infall from comets, IDPs, icy asteroids, ... 2.  Endogenic sources:...
Mercury – Earth’s Moon – Ceres • Mercury: all cold traps filled with ice • the Moon: few faint ice deposits - why differe...
Conclusions ! Persistently Shadowed Regions (PSRs) on Ceres mapped with two methods (~1,800 2,100 km2 in the northern hem...
  1. 1. Norbert Schörghofer University of Hawaii In collaboration with: E. Mazarico (Goddard), T. Platz (MPI), S. Schröder (DLR), A. Ermakov (MIT/JPL), J-P. Combe (Bearfight) and others and the Dawn Team
  2. 2. Small Axis Tilt → Permanent Shadow • Mercury (0°) • Earth’s Moon (1.5°) • Ceres (4°) Permanently Shadowed Region (PSR) ⇒ cold (<110K) ⇒ negligible sublimation loss (<1 m/Gyr)
  3. 3. Persistent Shadow on Ceres Framing Camera (FC) images (140m/px) animation 82°N http://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/archive/PIA21082.gif
  4. 4. Persistently Shadowed Areas north polar region of Ceres (>65°N) based on Survey & HAMO Images black = PSR
  5. 5. Persistently Shadowed Areas based on topography- derived model illumination red = shadowed all year PSR area 1,800 km2 0.13% of hemisphere Stereographic X (km) -200 -100 0 100 200 StereographicY(km) -200 -150 -100 -50 0 50 100 150 200 Ceres North Pole (65-90N) Maximum incident flux (W/m2 ) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100
  6. 6. Es8mates of Shadow Temperature based on analytical equation for bowl-shaped (spherical) crater by Ingersoll et al. (1992) or Buhl et al. (1968) D/d = diameter- to-depth ratio 0 5 10 15 20 25 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 200 Sun elevation (°) Temperature(K) D/d=5 H 2 O NH3 SO 2 CO2 Ceres Earth’s Moon Mercury
  7. 7. Ceres’ Water Exosphere Surface-bounded Exosphere •  H2O molecules are gravitationally bound, collisionless, and travel on ballistic trajectories •  Escape velocity 0.52 km/s; Thermal speed ~0.48km/s 3 hops on average 1 hop ~ 80 minutes
  8. 8. Results from Exosphere Model 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 Earth’s Moon trapping efficiency = 1.1 Cold Trap Area (%) FractionofH 2 OMoleculesTrapped(%) Ceres Mercury Mercury and Ceres have comparable trapping fraction ~0.1% Moon ~11%
  9. 9. Bright Crater Floor Deposits •  Bright deposits are visible in indirect/scattered sunlight •  No bright deposits in most present- day PSRs LAMO images: a, c) unstretched b, d, e) enhanced ➝ Platz et al. (2016) Ermakov et al. (2017)
  10. 10. Spectroscopic Iden8ﬁca8on of H2O ice see also Combe et al., Science (2016), for detection in Oxo Crater Spectra relative to surrounding area
  11. 11. Ermakov et al., GRL, 2017 72˚E 72˚E 76˚E 76˚E 80˚E 80˚E 84˚E 84˚E 88˚E 88˚E 85˚30'N 85˚30'N 85˚45'N 85˚45'N 86˚00'N 86˚00'N 86˚15'N 86˚15'N 86˚30'N 86˚30'N 86˚45'N 86˚45'N 87˚00'N 87˚00'N 0 1 2 km NP4 S S Axis tilt 𝜖 varies from 2° to 19° (Bills & Scott 2017) last obliquity maximum was 14kyr ago
  12. 12. Water Sources ⇔ Bright Deposits 1.  Exogenic sources: infall from comets, IDPs, icy asteroids, ... 2.  Endogenic sources: Retreating subsurface ice, Impact- excavated ice, exposure by avalanches, ... 3.  Solar wind – Surface interaction: not likely on Ceres Retreating ice crust: 0.003 kg/s (Prettyman et al., Science, 2016) ⇒ 1µm of ice trapped in the last 14 kyr ⇒ not enough to create optically bright deposits since last obliquity maximum Lack of optically thick ice deposits (<100 µm) in most PSRs ⇒ <109 kg of H2O were delivered to Ceres in the last 14kyr
  13. 13. Mercury – Earth’s Moon – Ceres • Mercury: all cold traps filled with ice • the Moon: few faint ice deposits - why different? • Ceres: ice in some cold traps Cold-trapping works on Mercury and on Ceres, so it also ought to work on the Moon. Perhaps the Moon has almost no supply of water. Nomenclature: permanent? persistent? perennial? secular?
  14. 14. Conclusions ! Persistently Shadowed Regions (PSRs) on Ceres mapped with two methods (~1,800 2,100 km2 in the northern hemisphere) ! Bright crater floor deposits (BCFDs) in a small fraction of current PSRs, consistent with location of PSRs at maximum obliquity ! One briefly illuminated BCFD is spectroscopically identified as H2O ice. ! Cold-trapping works on Ceres (and Mercury). Water ice deposits provide upper bound on water delivery. Schorghofer et al., Geophys. Res. Lett. 43, 6783-6789 (2016) Platz et al., Nature Astronomy 1, 0007 (2016) Ermakov et al., Geophys. Res. Lett., in press (2017)

