Technical SEO Competitive Analysis

COMPETITOR ANALYSIS FROM A TECHNICAL PERSPECTIVE
Hello! I AM NIKI MOSIER Sr. SEO Manager/ SEO Practice @ Two Octobers @nikers85 https://www.linkedin.com/in/niki-mosier/
TECHNICAL COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
“Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. Michael Corleone
○ Implementation struggles @nikers85
@nikers85 ○ Drop in traﬃc or rank
@nikers85 ○ Provide value
THE PROCESS 2. Gather data 3. Look for opportunities 1. Identify competitors @nikers85
COMPETITORS ○ 3-5 competitors 1. Identify competitors @nikers85
COMPETITORS ○ Mobile ○ Desktop 1. Identify competitors @nikers85
COMPETITORS ○ Search Volume 1. Identify competitors @nikers85
GATHER DATA ○ Sheets Template 2. Gather data @nikers85
GATHER DATA 2. Gather data @nikers85
GATHER DATA ○ ScreamingFrog 2. Gather data @nikers85 ○ ThinkWithGoogle ○ MobileMoxie ○ Structured Data Testing Tool
3. Look for opportunities @nikers85
PAGE SPEED @nikers85
46% of people say waiting for pages to load is what they dislike most about browsing the web on mobile Source: Unbounce @n...
One full second can decrease conversion rates by 70% Source: Unbounce @nikers85
GATHER DATA ○ Mobile load time ○ Time to First Byte ○ CrUX Performance @nikers85
@nikers85
PAGE INDEXATION @nikers85
○ Duplicate content ○ Crawl budget ○ Crawl errors @nikers85
GATHER DATA ○ Number of URLs indexed ○ Number of URLs that are indexable ○ Crawl Depth ○ Word Count @nikers85
@nikers85
PAGE INDEXATION @nikers85
404 ERRORS @nikers85
Clicks increased by 43 percent Source: SearchEngine Journal @nikers85
STRUCTURED DATA @nikers85
Average position increased by 12 percent Source: SearchEngine Journal @nikers85
GATHER DATA ○ Pages with structured data @nikers85 ○ Types of structured data ○ Structured data format ○ Errors in structu...
STRUCTURED DATA @nikers85
CMS @nikers85
Most recently, Google has partnered with open-source content management system (CMS) WordPress, arguably the largest, with...
GATHER DATA ○ Use Builtwith Chrome extension @nikers85
GATHER DATA @nikers85
CMS @nikers85
Real Life Examples @nikers85
Client 1 - LocalBusiness & FAQ Schema ★ 2 Keywords To Page One @nikers85
Client 2 - Implemented New Sitemap ★ 10% increase in sessions ★ 75% increase in revenue @nikers85
Client 3 - Page Indexation ★ 24 % increase in impressions @nikers85
Client 4 - FAQ Schema ★ FAQ in the SERP @nikers85
RECAP Why ○ Client isn’t implementing ○ Drop in organic traﬃc ○ Decreased SERP visibility Process ○ Identify competitors ○...
“The best place to bury a dead body is page 2 of Google Search Results. - Michael Corleone
THANKS! Any questions? You can ﬁnd me at @nikers85 https://twooctobers.com/ Slides: http://bit.ly/MNSearchTSEO 51
  1. 1. COMPETITOR ANALYSIS FROM A TECHNICAL PERSPECTIVE
  2. 2. Hello! I AM NIKI MOSIER Sr. SEO Manager/ SEO Practice @ Two Octobers @nikers85 https://www.linkedin.com/in/niki-mosier/
  3. 3. TECHNICAL COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
  4. 4. “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. Michael Corleone
  5. 5. 6
  6. 6. ○ Implementation struggles @nikers85
  7. 7. @nikers85 ○ Drop in traﬃc or rank
  8. 8. @nikers85 ○ Provide value
  9. 9. THE PROCESS 2. Gather data 3. Look for opportunities 1. Identify competitors @nikers85
  10. 10. COMPETITORS ○ 3-5 competitors 1. Identify competitors @nikers85
  11. 11. COMPETITORS ○ Mobile ○ Desktop 1. Identify competitors @nikers85
  12. 12. COMPETITORS ○ Search Volume 1. Identify competitors @nikers85
  13. 13. GATHER DATA ○ Sheets Template 2. Gather data @nikers85
  14. 14. GATHER DATA 2. Gather data @nikers85
  15. 15. GATHER DATA ○ ScreamingFrog 2. Gather data @nikers85 ○ ThinkWithGoogle ○ MobileMoxie ○ Structured Data Testing Tool
  16. 16. 3. Look for opportunities @nikers85
  17. 17. 21 @nikers85
  18. 18. PAGE SPEED @nikers85
  19. 19. 23
  20. 20. 46% of people say waiting for pages to load is what they dislike most about browsing the web on mobile Source: Unbounce @nikers85
  21. 21. One full second can decrease conversion rates by 70% Source: Unbounce @nikers85
  22. 22. GATHER DATA ○ Mobile load time ○ Time to First Byte ○ CrUX Performance @nikers85
  23. 23. @nikers85
  24. 24. PAGE INDEXATION @nikers85
  25. 25. ○ Duplicate content ○ Crawl budget ○ Crawl errors @nikers85
  26. 26. GATHER DATA ○ Number of URLs indexed ○ Number of URLs that are indexable ○ Crawl Depth ○ Word Count @nikers85
  27. 27. @nikers85
  28. 28. PAGE INDEXATION @nikers85
  29. 29. 404 ERRORS @nikers85
  30. 30. Clicks increased by 43 percent Source: SearchEngine Journal @nikers85
  31. 31. STRUCTURED DATA @nikers85
  32. 32. Average position increased by 12 percent Source: SearchEngine Journal @nikers85
  33. 33. GATHER DATA ○ Pages with structured data @nikers85 ○ Types of structured data ○ Structured data format ○ Errors in structured data
  34. 34. STRUCTURED DATA @nikers85
  35. 35. CMS @nikers85
  36. 36. Most recently, Google has partnered with open-source content management system (CMS) WordPress, arguably the largest, with market share nearing 59 percent and an estimated 1/3 of all web content published through the platform Source: Search Engine Land @nikers85
  37. 37. GATHER DATA ○ Use Builtwith Chrome extension @nikers85
  38. 38. GATHER DATA @nikers85
  39. 39. CMS @nikers85
  40. 40. Real Life Examples @nikers85
  41. 41. Client 1 - LocalBusiness & FAQ Schema ★ 2 Keywords To Page One @nikers85
  42. 42. Client 2 - Implemented New Sitemap ★ 10% increase in sessions ★ 75% increase in revenue @nikers85
  43. 43. Client 3 - Page Indexation ★ 24 % increase in impressions @nikers85
  44. 44. Client 4 - FAQ Schema ★ FAQ in the SERP @nikers85
  45. 45. RECAP Why ○ Client isn’t implementing ○ Drop in organic traﬃc ○ Decreased SERP visibility Process ○ Identify competitors ○ Gather data ○ Identify opportunities Convince the Client ○ Approach the right person ○ Prioritize opportunities @nikers85
  46. 46. “The best place to bury a dead body is page 2 of Google Search Results. - Michael Corleone
  47. 47. THANKS! Any questions? You can ﬁnd me at @nikers85 https://twooctobers.com/ Slides: http://bit.ly/MNSearchTSEO 51

