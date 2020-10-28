Prediq Content Marketing Webinar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Make Your Website Work for You: 4 Musts of Effective Content Creation
Alex OliveiraPrediq CEO
0201 STRATEGI ZE 0202 CREATE 0204 ANALYZE 0203 DISTRIBU TE Understand Your Marketing & Sales Funnel
Goals: What you want to achieve Strategy: Your plan to achieve this goal Tactics: How you are going to execute this plan P...
Customer Journey #ContentStrateg y
Content Audit Prioritize Existing Content •Keep •Improve •Remove #ContentStrateg y
Identifying Opportunities & Keyword Gaps #ContentStrategy
Keyword Research #ContentStrategy
3 Types of Search 1. Transactional 2. Informational 3. Navigational Analyze Search Intent Content Framework 1. Your primar...
Google Trends #ContentCreation
#ContentCreation
Competitive Research #ContentStrategy
#ContentCreatio n
#ContentCreatio n
#ContentCreatio
Content Solutions #ContentCreatio
#ContentCreatio n
#ContentCreatio n
Video • More Online Video During Prime Time • Watching On More Devices At Once • Opps To Reach Your Audience • 500+ hrs of...
Types of Videos • How-To Videos • Product Videos • User-Generated Testimonial Videos • Customer Testimonial Videos • Live ...
Be an Industry Expert #ContentCreatio
FAQ’s #ContentCreatio
#ContentCreatio n Start a Podcast
CMS (Content Management System) #ContentDistributio n
#ContentDistributio n
Landing Pages #ContentDistribution
EMAIL SUBSCRIBERS #ContentDistribution
#ContentDistributio n
Top Social Media Apps Worldwide for August 2020 by Downloads
Did you know? There are over 1.8 billion Facebook Groups #ContentDistributio n
#ContentAnalytics
#ContentAnalytics
Traffic Channels #ContentAnalytics
Google Search Console #ContentAnalytics
Google My Business #ContentAnalytics
1. https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/feature/testmysite/ 2. https://search.google.com/test/mobile-friendly 3. https://develo...
Quibi raises $2 billion. Opens in March and folds in October 2020
https://adzooma.grsm.io/alexoliveira4016
Alex Oliveira Email: alex@prediqmedia.com Phone: 954.600.0611 linkedin.com/in/alexoliveira1 Questions? Thank you!
