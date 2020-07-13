Successfully reported this slideshow.
What You Need To Know About Technical SEO WordCamp Denver June 27th,2020
@nikers85 ● Head of SEO ● Local SEO ● Technical SEO ● SEO Coaching/Training ● Speaking
Agenda Technical SEO Basics Technical Audit Walkthrough Technical SEO Scorecard
SEO Explained
● Optimization ● Keywords ● Content ● Meta Data On-Page SEO
● Google My Business ● Reviews ● Social Media ● Citations Local SEO
● Crawled ● Indexed ● Performance Technical SEO
Crawling a Website Discovery process
Crawling a Website Crawl Budget
Crawling a Website WP Page Bloat ● Media Attachment Pages ● Tag Pages ● Category Pages ● Archive Pages ● Author Pages
Crawling a Website Robots.txt ● Allow access to some areas ● Block areas of the site ● Sitemap declaration
Crawling a Website Sitemap ● Sitemap should be XML ● Submit to Google Search Console ● No redirects ● No errors
Crawling a Website Log Files ● What bots are crawling ● Crawl frequency
Indexing Website Content
Indexing Website Content
Indexing Website Content
Indexing Website Content
Indexing Website Content
Make Crawling Easy
Crawling & Indexing ● Eliminate page bloat ● Check the robots.txt ● Have an XML sitemap ● Upload sitemap to Google Search ...
Redirects ● 301 Redirects ● 302 Redirects ● Redirect Chains
Redirects ● Permanent ● Passes 90-99% of link equity 301 Redirects
Redirects ● Temporary ● Good for testing 302 Redirects
Redirects ● Wastes crawl budget ● Crawl issues ● Page speed ● Link equity Redirect Chains
Redirects ● When a 301 won’t work ● Combine pages ○ Products or categories ● Can set this in Yoast Canonical http://exampl...
Crawl Errors ● Page is inaccessible ● Google will crawl occasionally 404
Crawl Errors
Crawl Errors
Crawl Errors
Redirects & Crawl Errors ● Avoid redirect chains ● Redirects should make sense ● Fix crawl errors ● Customize your 404 page
Links ● Navigation ● Link Equity ● Anchor text ● rel="nofollow" Internal
Links ● Authority ● Relevancy ● Popularity External
URL Structure ● Parameters ● Trailing slash vs. non-trailing slash ● Upper/lowercase http://www.example.com/category-keywo...
Structured Data ● JSON-LD ● Structured Data Types ● Article/Blog ● Product ● Review ● LocalBusiness ● FAQ ● Job ● Event
Structured Data
Structured Data
Structured Data ● Schema Generator ● Structured Data Testing Tool ● Yoast ● Rank Math ● SchemaApp ● Google Tag Manager
Links and Structured Data ● Be thoughtful about internal linking ● Backlinks = quality over quantity ● URL structure matte...
Mobile Mobile First Index
Mobile Mobile Friendly
Page Speed
Page Speed Hosting ● Managed WordPress Hosting ● CDN
Page Speed Image Optimization ● Serve images in next-gen formats ● Properly size image ● Defer offscreen images
Page Speed Image Optimization Plugins ● ReSmush.it ● EWWW Image Optimizer ● ShortPixel Image Optimizer
Page Speed Eliminate render-blocking resources ● Deferring all non-critical JS/style ● Keep plugins in mind
Page Speed Caching ● Especially helpful for sites with repeat visitors ● GoDaddy prevents caching
Page Speed Caching Plugins ● WP Rocket ● W3 Total Cache ● WP Super Cache
Page Speed ● Test multiple pages ● Hosting makes a difference ● Optimize images ● Caching helps
Technical SEO Scorecard Make a copy of the Audit Scorecard - https://bit.ly/tech-seo-scorecard
Tools ● Screaming Frog ● Sitebulb ● SEMRush ● Ahrefs ● Rank Ranger ● Chrome Extensions ● Google Search Console ● Lighthous...
Tools Screaming Frog https://www.screamingfrog.co.uk/seo-spider/ ● Free up to 500 URLs ● Reasonably priced ● Custom Extrac...
Tools Rank Ranger https://www.rankranger.com/?m=ba&k=nmosier ● Free Trial ● Starts at $69/month ● 10 Campaigns ● 350 Daily...
Tools Sitebulb https://sitebulb.com/ ● $25/month ● Crawl visualization ● 2,000,000 URLs ● Compare crawl data ● PDF reporti...
Tools LightHouse https://developers.google.com/web/tools/lighthouse/ ● Free ● Open Source ● Audits: ○ Performance ○ Access...
Tools Webpagetest https://www.webpagetest.org/ ● Free speed testing tool ● Accurate ● Test by device ● Test by location ● ...
Tools Chrome Extensions ● SEO Minion ● Schema Builder ● SEOInfo ● Link Checker ● Keyword Surfer ● Keywords Everywhere
Tools WordPress Plugins ● Yoast SEO ● Rank Math ● Broken Link Checker ● WP Rocket ● Really Simple SSL ● Better Search Repl...
Tools Additional Resources ● Google YouTube SEO Videos ● DistilledU ● SEMRush Courses ● Denver/Boulder SEO Meetup ● Search...
Technical SEO Audit Audit Checklist - https://www.distilled.net/technical-seo-audit-checklist/
niki@twooctobers.com linkedin.com/niki-mosier twitter.com/nikers85
A high level walk through on technical SEO.

What You Need to Know About Technical SEO

