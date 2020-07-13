Successfully reported this slideshow.
Crafting A Successful SEO Strategy Niki Mosier SEO Lead Two Octobers
Welcome Connect with Me: Twitter: @nikers85 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/niki-mosier/
7 What We’re Covering Today 1 Content Website Optimization Website Health Competitive Analysis Task Prioritization2 3 4 5
Site Migration
Drop in KPI’s
At least yearly
Content Strategy
Searcher Intent
Satisfying search intent is ultimately Google’s #1 goal
Transactional
Informational
Navigational
High bounce rate Low click through rate from SERP results
Provide the most relevant and highest quality information (as quickly as possible)
Update old Content
Content Voice
Fit the brand
Be authoritative
Tell a Story
Keyword Research
Keyword research impacts every other SEO task that you perform, including ﬁnding content topics, on-page SEO, and outreach...
Current Keywords
Search Volume
Keyword Gaps
https://answerthepublic.com https://alsoasked.com Google Analytics Google Search Console https://contentstrategychecklist....
Website Optimization
Title Tags & Meta Descriptions
Click Thru Rate
Use Keywords
Keep Them Fresh
Internal Linking
Keywords in Anchor Text
Link from High Authority Pages
Link Placement
Schema
Clicks increased by 43 percent Average position also increased by 12 percent
Use JSON-LD
Test Your Schema
Diﬀerent Pages = Diﬀerent Schema
ScreamingFrog Ahrefs Google Analytics Google Search Console Website Optimization Resources https://search.google.com/struc...
Competitive Analysis
“Keep your friends close and your enemies closer”
Backlinks
Tech Factors
Site Speed
Schema
CMS
Content
Featured Snippets What Type of Content Frequency
ScreamingFrog Ahrefs Competitive Analysis Resources https://search.google.com/structured-data/testing-tool/ SEMRush Search...
Website Health
Site Speed
Time to First Byte 1.3 seconds
Indexation
Pages Indexed that Shouldn’t Be
Sitemap
Robots.txt
Crawlability
Duplicate Content
www.apple.com/ipad/ vs. www.apple.com/ipad
www.apple.com/Ipad/ vs. www.apple.com/Ipad/
PageSpeed Insights Website Health Resources https://www.webpagetest.org/ SEMRush Google Search Console ScreamingFrog
Task Prioritization
Technical Audit
Identify & Set Goals
Identify Top Pages for Conversion
86 Tips For Prioritizing SEO Tasks 1 Prioritize tasks based on time to implement and resources for implementation. Great r...
Thank You! Connect with Me: Twitter: @nikers85 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/niki-mosier/
