Copy Right or Creative Commons Nelson Imanuel (Author)
Outline By the end of this presentation, you should; • Differentiate between Copy Right and Creative Common Licenses • Kno...
Copyrights Copyright is a type of intellectual property that gives its owner the exclusive right to make copies of a creat...
Advantages and Disadvantages Advantages 1. Creative Commons License • Creative Commons licenses are simple from a legal po...
Types of Creative Common License 1. Attribution Only– This one is likely the most straightforward of all the Creative Comm...
2. Attribution, ShareAlike – This license is often confusing to many people. It carries with it all the same flexibility a...
3. Attribution, No Derivatives – This license is kind of the opposite of what you can do with the Attribution Only license...
4. Attribution, Non-Commercial – Under this license, derivative works are only allowed if they are non- commercial and ack...
5) Attribution, Non-Commercial, and Share Alike – This license lets others create non-commercial derivative works that mus...
Attribution, Non-Commercial, No Derivatives – The most restrictive of our six main licenses. Allows others to download and...
References cc images of copyright - Bing images Creative Commons CC - Bing images Creative Commons. (n.d.). About. Retriev...
Education
22 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Copy right or creative commons

This PPT explain the differences between Creative Commons and Copyright license.

Copy right or creative commons

  1. 1. Copy Right or Creative Commons Nelson Imanuel (Author)
  2. 2. Outline By the end of this presentation, you should; • Differentiate between Copy Right and Creative Common Licenses • Know their advantages and disadvantages • Understand the different types of Creative Common Licenses
  3. 3. Copyrights Copyright is a type of intellectual property that gives its owner the exclusive right to make copies of a creative work, usually for a limited time. The creative work may be in a literary, artistic, educational, or musical form. Copyright is intended to protect the original expression of an idea in the form of a creative work, but not the idea itself. A copyright is subject to limitations based on public interest considerations. Copyrighting is a legal action protected by government law that grants a creator of an original piece the exclusive rights to that piece and its distribution. This protects their work and enables the creator of “intellectual goods” to receive monetary return for their work. Creative Commons A Creative Commons (CC) license is one of several public copyright licenses that enable the free distribution of an otherwise copyrighted "work".A CC license is used when an author wants to give other people the right to share, use, and build upon a work that the author has created. CC provides an author flexibility (for example, they might choose to allow only non-commercial uses of a given work) and protects the people who use or redistribute an author's work from concerns of copyright infringement as long as they abide by the conditions that are specified in the license by which the author distributes the work.
  4. 4. Advantages and Disadvantages Advantages 1. Creative Commons License • Creative Commons licenses are simple from a legal point of view and provide a quick solution to the complexities of content licensing (Solon, 2011) • Creative Commons licenses are free to use, widely adopted and flexible(InfosmART, 2012) 2. Copy Rights • Establishes a public record of the copyright holder's ownership. • Enables copyright holders to sue infringers in federal court. • If made before or within 5 years of publication, establishes sufficient evidence in court concerning the validity of the copyright and the facts stated in the copyright certificate. Disadvantages 1. Creative Commons License • Creative Commons is not appropriate for work from which you intend to gain commercially, either now or in the future (InfosmAR, 2012) • You have no control over who will reuse your work, other than through the license terms you choose to exercise (InfosmART, 2012; Richards, 2013) 2. Copy Rights • Limited Dissemination-Copyright protection prohibits individuals other than the owner from reproducing, displaying or performing the protected work. • Limited Protection- Copyright offers limited protection. For example, copyright protects a particular expression of an idea (as in images, words or sounds) but it does not protect the idea or concept itself.
  5. 5. Types of Creative Common License 1. Attribution Only– This one is likely the most straightforward of all the Creative Commons licenses because it’s the one they all build from. This license requires anyone who uses the copyrighted work to provide “appropriate credit” and indicate what, if any, changes were made. In plain English, it means you have to give credit. According to the Creative Commons the credit must be in a certain way. Interesting that this is one of the most broad categories but most people actually get it wrong.
  6. 6. 2. Attribution, ShareAlike – This license is often confusing to many people. It carries with it all the same flexibility as the Attribution Only license but it brings along with it the rights YOU have to give to YOUR new work. In plain English, this license means that once you complete your changes to the underlying work then your new work, when shared, carries with it the exact same license and you can not prohibit others from changing or sharing your work. This license is the foundation for the idea of open-source works where various people “improve” upon others work. It’s like hitting the ‘Save’ instead of the ‘Save As’ button.
  7. 7. 3. Attribution, No Derivatives – This license is kind of the opposite of what you can do with the Attribution Only license. You have to give credit, or used in the Creative Commons license “appropriate credit”, but you can’t change the work in any way. Want to crop it? No. Lighten it up a bit? Nope. Make it black and white? Again, No. In plain English, this license means you can use the work for ANY – commercial, non-commercial, educational, work, gaming, or what have you – purpose, so long as you provide the license-required credit and not alter the work in any way.
  8. 8. 4. Attribution, Non-Commercial – Under this license, derivative works are only allowed if they are non- commercial and acknowledge the original creator. However, the derivate works don’t have to be licensed under the same terms as the original. This license is a little trickier because there is no clear definition of what “commercial” means as far as Creative Commons licenses go and thus “non-commercial” is not as black and white as you may think. Under the Creative Commons license, “commercial” is defined as “primarily intended for commercial advantage or monetary gain”.
  9. 9. 5) Attribution, Non-Commercial, and Share Alike – This license lets others create non-commercial derivative works that must be licensed under the same terms. Now that we’ve established the basics, this one starts to put them together. This one makes a change from the prior Attribution, Non-Commercial and adds on the Share Alike license.
  10. 10. Attribution, Non-Commercial, No Derivatives – The most restrictive of our six main licenses. Allows others to download and share its works but not commercially purposes or to create derivative works. Basically, with this license all you’re able to do is share the work. Of course, you must provide “appropriate credit”, but you can not modify the work in any manner then distribute it even if the distribution is not for commercial gain. With this license, all you’re allowed to do is share it for free with other people and in doing so give credit to the original creator.
  11. 11. References cc images of copyright - Bing images Creative Commons CC - Bing images Creative Commons. (n.d.). About. Retrieved May 2016, from Creative Commons: http://creativecommons.org/about InfosmART. (2012, April). Advantages and Disadvantages. Retrieved May 2016, from InfosmART: http://lib.gsa.ac.uk/infosmart/infosmart-use/infosmart_66.htm (Creative Commons, n.d.)

