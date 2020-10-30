Successfully reported this slideshow.
Physical Fitness
Physical Fitness is the body’s ability to function efficiently and effectively. It consists of Health Related Fitness and ...
Exercise can reduce the effects of:  Stress  Stimulate brain activity,  Regulate some health concerns  Give us an over...
Skill Related Fitness • Speed • Agility • Balance • Coordination • Power • Reaction Time
If you are active and fit, you decrease your risk of: • Dying of heart failure • Adult onset diabetes • Osteoporosis • Oth...
Components of Health Physical Fitness • Cardiovascular Endurance • Muscular Strength • Muscular Endurance • Flexibility • ...
Cardiovascular Endurance • Endurance – is the ability to exercise continuously for extended periods without tiring • Aerob...
Muscular Strength – How much weight can be lifted one time • Strength – High weight with low reps (4-8 reps) • Strength wi...
Muscular Strength • Power lifting is usually how people build their overall muscular strength. • Muscular strength is util...
Flexibility • The range of motion that is possible around a joint or joints.
Measuring Flexibility • Sit and Reach – sit down, extending both legs, so that both feet are even with the end of the yard...
Body Composition • The relative amount of muscle, fat, bone, and other vital body parts. – Lean Body Weight – Fatty Tissue
Benefits of Exercise
Specific Health Benefits of Exercise • Reduce – Heart Disease – Reduce Stroke – High Blood Pressure – Non-insulin Dependen...
Specific Health Benefits of Exercise • Reduce – The risk of developing diabetes – Osteoporosis – Back Pain – Obesity – Psy...
Lifestyle Changes to Increase Physical Activity
  1. 1. Physical Fitness
  2. 2. Physical Fitness is the body’s ability to function efficiently and effectively. It consists of Health Related Fitness and Skill Related Fitness, which have different components, each of which contributes to total quality of life.
  3. 3. Exercise can reduce the effects of:  Stress  Stimulate brain activity,  Regulate some health concerns  Give us an overall appearance of well-being
  4. 4. Skill Related Fitness • Speed • Agility • Balance • Coordination • Power • Reaction Time
  5. 5. If you are active and fit, you decrease your risk of: • Dying of heart failure • Adult onset diabetes • Osteoporosis • Other hypokinetic diseases Being overweight is largely determined by your level of physical activity (as well as your nutritional habits).
  6. 6. Components of Health Physical Fitness • Cardiovascular Endurance • Muscular Strength • Muscular Endurance • Flexibility • Body Composition
  7. 7. Cardiovascular Endurance • Endurance – is the ability to exercise continuously for extended periods without tiring • Aerobic Fitness Level – dependent upon the amount of oxygen which can be transported by the body to the working muscles, and the efficiency of the muscles to use that oxygen
  8. 8. Muscular Strength – How much weight can be lifted one time • Strength – High weight with low reps (4-8 reps) • Strength with Bulk – High weight with low reps and more sets (6 sets of 6 reps) Muscular Endurance – How long you can lift the weight over time • Strength – Lower weight with high reps (12-20 reps) – You are still working on muscular strength when you are concentrating on muscular endurance
  9. 9. Muscular Strength • Power lifting is usually how people build their overall muscular strength. • Muscular strength is utilized by doing as many push-ups, or sit-ups you can do without a time period for the fitness testing.
  10. 10. Flexibility • The range of motion that is possible around a joint or joints.
  11. 11. Measuring Flexibility • Sit and Reach – sit down, extending both legs, so that both feet are even with the end of the yardstick. Reach with one hand on top of the other as far as you can to get your measurement.
  12. 12. Body Composition • The relative amount of muscle, fat, bone, and other vital body parts. – Lean Body Weight – Fatty Tissue
  13. 13. Benefits of Exercise
  14. 14. Specific Health Benefits of Exercise • Reduce – Heart Disease – Reduce Stroke – High Blood Pressure – Non-insulin Dependent Diabetes – Risk of Premature Death – High Cholesterol
  15. 15. Specific Health Benefits of Exercise • Reduce – The risk of developing diabetes – Osteoporosis – Back Pain – Obesity – Psychological Effects (stress)
  16. 16. Lifestyle Changes to Increase Physical Activity

