Quality Reporting of ADR

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
QUALITY OF ADR REPORTING Nazmi Liana Azmi
2 ADR REPORTING?
3 HOW CAN YOU HELP?
4 HRPZ II 2019 – 100 2020 – 120
INTRODUCTION
 Causality assessment  Signal detection A COMPLETE report is a USEFUL report 6 WHY DOES QUALITY MATTER?
PREPARING A QUALITY ADR REPORT
VITAL 8
1. An identifiable patient 2. An identifiable reporter 3. An adverse reaction 4. A suspected drug 9 4 MINIMUM CRITERIA OF ...
10
1. Full IC no. / RN 2. Age (specify units i.e days, months, years) 3. Allergy status (not including current allergy in the...
1. Malay 2. Chinese 3. Indian 4. etc 12 2. ETHNIC GROUP
INITIAL REPORT  First submission of report to NPRA about a particular patient involving a particular ADR 13 INITIAL / FOL...
FOLLOW-UP REPORT  Submission of further reports related to the same case to inform of additional information not mention ...
 Tell the story  Signs & symptoms, final diagnosis  Include detailed relevant information e.g. brand switching, rechall...
16 CUTANEOUS ADR?
17
Time interval between 1st dose (initiation) of the drug until 1st sign of the ADR e.g  Immediately  30 minutes  1 hour ...
 Do not submit old ADR cases  Submit only ADR cases that happened in the current year or the year before, except if the ...
Dechallenge  stop drug/ reduce dose  record the outcome (ADR improved or not improved) Rechallenge  giving one drug aga...
Reaction subsided after stopping drug/ reducing dose? ‘YES’  Positive dechallenge  Stop medication/reduce dose & reactio...
Reaction reappeared after reintroducing drug? ‘YES’  Positive rechallenge  Reintroduced drug & reaction reappear ‘NO’  ...
23 7. EXTENT OF REACTION 8. SERIOUSNESS OF REACTION
Severity is a point of intensity of the ADR: 24 SEVERITY
ADR that may result in the following outcomes:  Death  Life-threatening  Requires/prolongs hospitalization  Disability...
Condition of patient at time of reporting  Recovered  Recovering  Not recovered  Unknown  Fatal- date and cause of de...
Use WHO assessment scale  Certain (C1)  Probable (C2)  Possible (C3)  Unlikely (C4)  Unclassifiable (C5) 27 10. DRUG-...
28 RULE OF THUMB
 Product brand name / generic name  Dose & frequency given  MAL and batch no.  Therapy start date/ therapy stop date ...
Relevant information e.g.: If ADR is hypokalaemia/ hypoglycaemia:  Lab data: serum K+ or blood glucose If ADR is fever: ...
 No known drug allergy (NKDA)  History of allergy to….  No history / history of …. e.g. epilepsy  Underlying disease ...
 Designation e.g. Specialist, MO, Pharmacist, PRP, assistant pharmacist, Nurse, MA, Consumer  Email address  Tel no.  ...
CONCLUSION
34 You can make a difference • Fill in the form completely and accurately • Use the checklists • Research e.g. VigiAccess,...
35 THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION! Any questions? Contact me at: nazmiliana@moh.gov.my 0179224977
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quality Reporting of ADR

29 views

Published on

A guide on how to fill up the ADR form properly

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quality Reporting of ADR

  1. 1. QUALITY OF ADR REPORTING Nazmi Liana Azmi
  2. 2. 2 ADR REPORTING?
  3. 3. 3 HOW CAN YOU HELP?
  4. 4. 4 HRPZ II 2019 – 100 2020 – 120
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION
  6. 6.  Causality assessment  Signal detection A COMPLETE report is a USEFUL report 6 WHY DOES QUALITY MATTER?
  7. 7. PREPARING A QUALITY ADR REPORT
  8. 8. VITAL 8
  9. 9. 1. An identifiable patient 2. An identifiable reporter 3. An adverse reaction 4. A suspected drug 9 4 MINIMUM CRITERIA OF REPORTING
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. 1. Full IC no. / RN 2. Age (specify units i.e days, months, years) 3. Allergy status (not including current allergy in the report) 4. Weight (paediatric / chemotherapy patient) 11 1. PATIENT INFORMATION
  12. 12. 1. Malay 2. Chinese 3. Indian 4. etc 12 2. ETHNIC GROUP
  13. 13. INITIAL REPORT  First submission of report to NPRA about a particular patient involving a particular ADR 13 INITIAL / FOLLOW-UP REPORT
  14. 14. FOLLOW-UP REPORT  Submission of further reports related to the same case to inform of additional information not mention previously or which occurred after the initial report - changes of diagnosis, additional reactions, changes of outcome of reaction etc.  Mention the initial PhIS no. / online submission report 14 INITIAL / FOLLOW-UP REPORT
  15. 15.  Tell the story  Signs & symptoms, final diagnosis  Include detailed relevant information e.g. brand switching, rechallenge etc. 15 3. ADR DESCRIPTION
  16. 16. 16 CUTANEOUS ADR?
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. Time interval between 1st dose (initiation) of the drug until 1st sign of the ADR e.g  Immediately  30 minutes  1 hour  2 days  3 weeks  4 months 18 4. TIME TO ONSET
  19. 19.  Do not submit old ADR cases  Submit only ADR cases that happened in the current year or the year before, except if the reaction still on- going until now  State exact date of reaction e.g 17/10/2020 19 5. DATE OF REACTION
  20. 20. Dechallenge  stop drug/ reduce dose  record the outcome (ADR improved or not improved) Rechallenge  giving one drug again under the same conditions as before  skip at least one dosing interval (ADR must resolved at the time of rechallenge)  record the outcome (recurrence or no recurrence of ADR)20 6. DECHALLENGE & RECHALLEGE
  21. 21. Reaction subsided after stopping drug/ reducing dose? ‘YES’  Positive dechallenge  Stop medication/reduce dose & reaction improving / improved ‘NO’  Negative dechallenge  Stop medication/reduce dose but reaction worsen / no improvement ‘UNKNOWN’  Unknown if the drug withdrawn or not (no information regarding dechallenge)  Unknown reaction outcome either positive or negative dechallenge ‘N/A’  If medication still continued 21 DECHALLENGE
  22. 22. Reaction reappeared after reintroducing drug? ‘YES’  Positive rechallenge  Reintroduced drug & reaction reappear ‘NO’  Negative rechallenge  Reintroduced drug but reaction did not appear ‘UNKNOWN’  Rechallenge done but do not know of the outcome ‘N/A’  No rechallenge done / no information on rechallenge 22 RECHALLENGE
  23. 23. 23 7. EXTENT OF REACTION 8. SERIOUSNESS OF REACTION
  24. 24. Severity is a point of intensity of the ADR: 24 SEVERITY
  25. 25. ADR that may result in the following outcomes:  Death  Life-threatening  Requires/prolongs hospitalization  Disability/incapacity  Congenital anomaly  N/A (not serious) 25 SERIOUSNESS
  26. 26. Condition of patient at time of reporting  Recovered  Recovering  Not recovered  Unknown  Fatal- date and cause of death 26 9. OUTCOME
  27. 27. Use WHO assessment scale  Certain (C1)  Probable (C2)  Possible (C3)  Unlikely (C4)  Unclassifiable (C5) 27 10. DRUG-REACTION RELATIONSHIP
  28. 28. 28 RULE OF THUMB
  29. 29.  Product brand name / generic name  Dose & frequency given  MAL and batch no.  Therapy start date/ therapy stop date  Indication 29 11. SUSPECTED DRUG
  30. 30. Relevant information e.g.: If ADR is hypokalaemia/ hypoglycaemia:  Lab data: serum K+ or blood glucose If ADR is fever:  Lab data: temperature, WBC Please note if none:  No temperature taken / no blood investigation done 30 12. RELEVANT INVESTIGATIONS / LABORATORY DATA
  31. 31.  No known drug allergy (NKDA)  History of allergy to….  No history / history of …. e.g. epilepsy  Underlying disease  History of taking suspected medication previously & the outcome  Patient health status 31 RELEVANT MEDICAL HISTORY
  32. 32.  Designation e.g. Specialist, MO, Pharmacist, PRP, assistant pharmacist, Nurse, MA, Consumer  Email address  Tel no.  Date of report: do not compile old reports 32 13. REPORTER DETAILS
  33. 33. CONCLUSION
  34. 34. 34 You can make a difference • Fill in the form completely and accurately • Use the checklists • Research e.g. VigiAccess, product leaflet • Ask questions • TELL OTHERS 
  35. 35. 35 THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION! Any questions? Contact me at: nazmiliana@moh.gov.my 0179224977

×