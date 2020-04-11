Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROPOSAL FOR FUND RAISING FOR CHARGING STATIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The Electric Vehicles are the future of our country. The Government also target to switch to e-vehicles in the near future which is better alternative to fuel-based automobiles to mitigate air pollution. The Indian government aims to build a network of charging infrastructure throughout the country which is good opportunity for the start-up and also giving the incentive for generation of green energy. As the most of the auto industry has been complaining about the lack of charging support directly discouraging their interest in switching vehicles to electric. The lack of Charging Stations develop the fear that if vehicle will run out of charge and no charging station near them what they will do. So our mission is to provide E service on battery charging, battery replacement, Pickup the vehicle and unload to nearby garage, and if any excess of generation of electricity sold to DISCOM at government decided rate., which will boost the public interest in commuting between cities, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution. Our company will use the solar system to provide the charging service to the customers. Our future plans is to reach the different states and remote areas for providing charging stations which encourage the people to buy the Electric Vehicle

PROPOSAL FOR FUND RAISING FOR CHARGING STATIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

  1. 1. E Vech Savior Private Limited Budget/ Estimation by Disha joshi( Financial Planning) Startup Expenses EVS ( E-VECH SAVIOUR) Sources of Capital Owners' Investment (name and percent ownership) owners fund ₹ 46,00,000.00 Total Investment ₹ 46,00,000.00 Bank Loans Bank 1 ₹ 1,80,000.00 Total Bank Loans ₹ 1,80,000.00 Other Loans Source 1 ₹ 1,20,000.00 Source 2 ₹ 0.00 Total Other Loans ₹ 1,20,000.00 Startup Expenses Leasehold Improvements Item 1 ₹ 60,000.00 item 3 ₹ 60,000.00 Item 2 ₹ 60,000.00 Total Leasehold Improvements ₹ 1,80,000.00 Capital Equipment List Patents ₹ 2,00,000.00 Equipment ₹ 12,00,000.00 Fixtures & Furniture ₹ 25,500.00 software ₹ 5,00,000.00 initial batteries purchased ₹ 1,50,000.00 Other ₹ 2,81,100.00 Total Capital Equipment ₹ 23,56,600.00 Location and Admin Expenses Rent & Related Costs ₹ 36,000.00 Prepaid insurance ₹ 0.00
  2. 2. Pre-opening salaries ₹ 0.00 Other ₹ 0.00 Total Location and Admin Expenses ₹ 0.00 ₹ 36,000.00 Advertising and Promotional Expenses Advertising ₹ 5,00,000.00 Travel/entertainment ₹ 0.00 Other/additional categories ₹ 0.00 Total Advertising/Promotional Expenses ₹ 0.00 ₹ 0.00 ₹ 5,00,000.00 Other Expenses general expenses ₹ 27,400.00 Vehicle on Lease 1400000 Total Other Expenses ₹ 14,27,400.00 Reserve for Contingencies ₹ 0.00 Working Capital ₹ 0.00 Summary Statement Sources of Capital Owners' and other investments ₹ 46,00,000.00 Bank loans ₹ 1,80,000.00 Other loans ₹ 1,20,000.00 Total Source of Funds ₹ 49,00,000.00 Startup Expenses Leasehold improvements ₹ 1,80,000.00 Capital equipment ₹ 23,56,600.00 Location/administration expenses ₹ 36,000.00 Advertising/promotional expenses ₹ 5,00,000.00 Other expenses ₹ 14,27,400.00 Contingency fund ₹ 0.00 Working capital ₹ 4,00,000.00 Total Startup Expenses ₹ 49,00,000.00
  3. 3. Estimated Profit & Loss Account -10.00 0.00 10.00 20.00 30.00 40.00 50.00 60.00 70.00 80.00 90.00 for bengaluru only. 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
  4. 4. Expansion Estimations: The initial year of operation shows loss due to heavy start-up stand less marker exposure. Same is explained for 2022 as the entity enters new market, it incurs heavy cost but starts gaining results in subsequent years. Note- In 2022, it is assumed that 2 more cities are added in business. The amount estimated is on ground of reasonable estimates of growth and inflation. -20.00 0.00 20.00 40.00 60.00 80.00 100.00 120.00 2,020 2,021 2,022 2,023 2,024
  5. 5. Estimated Balance Sheet (with Expansion Plan) -20.00 0.00 20.00 40.00 60.00 80.00 100.00 120.00 cash and bank. Other Current Assets Long-term assets Total assets Liabilities Other liabilities Long-term debt Capital Total equity PROJECTED ( EXPANSION PLAN) (Rs inLacs) 2,024 PROJECTED ( EXPANSION PLAN) (Rs inLacs) 2,023 PROJECTED ( EXPANSION PLAN) (Rs inLacs) 2,022 PROJECTED ( EXPANSION PLAN) (Rs inLacs) 2,021 BEGINNING 2,020

