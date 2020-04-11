PROPOSAL FOR FUND RAISING FOR CHARGING STATIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The Electric Vehicles are the future of our country. The Government also target to switch to e-vehicles in the near future which is better alternative to fuel-based automobiles to mitigate air pollution. The Indian government aims to build a network of charging infrastructure throughout the country which is good opportunity for the start-up and also giving the incentive for generation of green energy. As the most of the auto industry has been complaining about the lack of charging support directly discouraging their interest in switching vehicles to electric. The lack of Charging Stations develop the fear that if vehicle will run out of charge and no charging station near them what they will do. So our mission is to provide E service on battery charging, battery replacement, Pickup the vehicle and unload to nearby garage, and if any excess of generation of electricity sold to DISCOM at government decided rate., which will boost the public interest in commuting between cities, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution. Our company will use the solar system to provide the charging service to the customers. Our future plans is to reach the different states and remote areas for providing charging stations which encourage the people to buy the Electric Vehicle