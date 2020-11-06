Successfully reported this slideshow.
Table of Content: - Title Page No. Aim of the experiment 3 Introduction 3 Experiment procedure 4 Calculation 5 Discussion 7
Aim of the experiment:- Measuring the fluid flow rate. Introduction:- The basic Hydraulics Bench and the various ancillary...
Experiment procedure * Turn on the pump. * Set the stop watch to zero. * Close the valve at the bottom of the volumetric t...
Calculation: - *Volume flow rate: TB/ 1m3 =1000L No.1: -Volume flow rate t V Q  7.23 01.0 Q =0.000422 m3/s No.2: -Volume...
m=0.6246 kg/s No.3: -Mass Flow rate Qm  m=1000*0.000777 m=0.7776 kg/s ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ *Weight...
Discussion: - Q1/ Draw the relation between Q & m , then find the slop of the relation? A/ 0.4 0.45 0.5 0.55 0.6 0.65 0.7...
Q2/ Draw the relation between Q & W , then find the slop of the relation? A/ Q3- What do you understand by the slops abov...
Muhammed Fuad Rashid
Petroleum Engineering Department at Koya Universiy
Fluid Mechanics Laboratory
2020

