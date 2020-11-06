Successfully reported this slideshow.
Title Page number Objective 3 Introduction 3 procedure 4 Apparatus 5 Calculation 6 Discussion 7-8 Reference 8
Objective To calculate the force produced by a jet of water as it impacts a surface and to compare this to the theoretical...
Procedure: 1. Fix the Flat Vane to the fixing rod. Fix the nozzle (diameter, 10mm) 1n Perspex box at center by opening the...
Apparatus: - Fig 11.1 shows the arrangement, in which water supplied from the Hydraulic Bench is fed to a vertical pipe te...
Calculation: - A=0.000079 m2 volume=10L→0.01m3 ρ=1000kg/m3 g=9.81m/s2 m=0.6kg No.1/ t=14.73s L=12mm Q= 𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑉𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 →...
Table of Calculation: - No. Nozzle Diameter (mm) Cross Sectional Area (m2) Discharge Flow rate, Q (m3/sec) Velocity Of Jet...
But experimental depends of the distance of sliding seight and the distance of vane from the fulcrum and mass that's why t...
  1. 1. Erbil Polytechnic University Koya Technical Institute Dep. Of Oil Technology Control and Operation Name of Experiment: Impact of water Jet Supervised by: Karwan Abubakr Name: Muhammed Shwan Ali Group: A Date of Exp.:23/11/2017 Date of submission: 11/1/2018 Name of laboratory: Fluid Mechanic Lab
  2. 2. Title Page number Objective 3 Introduction 3 procedure 4 Apparatus 5 Calculation 6 Discussion 7-8 Reference 8
  3. 3. Objective To calculate the force produced by a jet of water as it impacts a surface and to compare this to the theoretical values. Introduction The apparatus consists of a chamber provided with Perspex walls on two opposite faces. A floating vane fixing rod is provided over the chamber to which the vane is fixed. An initial balance weight is provided for balancing the mass of the vane. Another sliding weight is provided to balance the vane fixing red when the jet strikes the vane. A nozzle is fixed below the vane through which a vertical jet issues. Water in sump tank is supplied to nozzle by a circulating pump. A control valve provided controls the pressure at the jet and hence the flow rate and velocity of the jet. Two different types of vanes, flat and hemispherical, are provided, giving the jet deflection of 90° and 180° respectively. The vanes can be interchangeably fixed to the rod. By adjusting the sliding weight, rod is balanced when the jet is striking the vane. calculBy taking the moment about the fulcrum, impact force on the vane can be ated. Nozzles of diameter 6 mm and 8 mm are provided.
  4. 4. Procedure: 1. Fix the Flat Vane to the fixing rod. Fix the nozzle (diameter, 10mm) 1n Perspex box at center by opening the window provided on the right side of the box. Close the top and side windows. 2. Adjust the balance weight marked ‘B’ (left hand side) by using thumbwheel knob provided, so that vane fixing rod is in horizontal position and the pointers are matching. Lock the balance weight. 3. Add sliding weight (0.6 kg) at L=30 cm of fixing rod. Tighten the sliding weight. 4. Fully men the bypass valve. 5. Start the pump. Wait under water is pumped into the sump tank. 6. Slowly close bypass valve. The water jet will strike the vane. 7. Vane fixing rod disturbed. Try to balance the fixing rod horizontally to red line by adjusting water-jet impact thru open- close the bypass valve. 8. Wait until the condition is stable. 9. Close the discharge valve of measuring tank Turn the swiveling joint pipe towards the measuring tank. So that water collects in the measuring tank, start stop-watch At 0 liter level and Measure time required for 10 lit. Record all our data 1n Table Observation (Reading). 10. Repeat the procedure 1 to 9 using Hemispherical Vane with 10 mm nozzle. Record Your data in table reading. 11. End of ex experiment.
  5. 5. Apparatus: - Fig 11.1 shows the arrangement, in which water supplied from the Hydraulic Bench is fed to a vertical pipe terminating in a tapered nozzle. This produces a jet of water which impinges on a vane, in the form of a flat plate or a hemispherical cup. The nozzle and vane are contained within a transparent cylinder, and at the base of the cylinder there is an outlet from which the flow is directed to the measuring tank of the bench. As indicated in Fig 11.1, the vane is supported by a lever which carries a jockey weight, and which is restrained by a light spring. The lever may be set to a balanced position (as indicated by a tally supported from it) by placing the jockey weight at its zero position, and then adjusting the knurled nut above the spring. Any force generated by impact of the jet on the vane may now be measured by moving the jockey weight along the lever until the tally shows that it has been restored to its original balanced position.
  6. 6. Calculation: - A=0.000079 m2 volume=10L→0.01m3 ρ=1000kg/m3 g=9.81m/s2 m=0.6kg No.1/ t=14.73s L=12mm Q= 𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑉𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 → 0.01 14.73 = 0.000679 m3 /s V= 𝑸 𝑨 → 0.000679 0.000079 = 8.593502 m/s2 Fexp= 𝒎×𝑳 𝟏𝟓𝟎 → 𝟎.𝟔×𝟏𝟐 𝟏𝟓𝟎 =0.048 kg FHV= 𝝆𝑨𝑽 𝟐 𝒈 → 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎×𝟎.𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟕𝟗×𝟖.𝟓𝟗𝟑𝟓𝟎𝟐 𝟐 𝟗.𝟖𝟏 =1.189401 kg % Error= ( 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄−𝑭 𝒆𝒙𝒑 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎→( 1.189401−𝟎.𝟎𝟒𝟖 1.189401 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎 = %95.96436 No.2/ t=14.06s L=23mm Q= 𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑉𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 → 0.01 14.06 = 0.000711 m3 /s V= 𝑸 𝑨 → 0.000711 0.000079 = 9.003007 m/s2 Fexp= 𝒎×𝑳 𝟏𝟓𝟎 → 𝟎.𝟔×𝟐𝟑 𝟏𝟓𝟎 =0.092 kg FHV= 𝝆𝑨𝑽 𝟐 𝒈 → 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎×𝟎.𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟕𝟗×𝟗.𝟎𝟎𝟑𝟎𝟎𝟕 𝟐 𝟗.𝟖𝟏 = 1.305459057 kg % Error= ( 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄−𝑭 𝒆𝒙𝒑 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎→( 𝟏.𝟑𝟎𝟓𝟒𝟓𝟗𝟎𝟓𝟕−𝟎.𝟎𝟗𝟐 𝟏.𝟑𝟎𝟓𝟒𝟓𝟗𝟎𝟓𝟕 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎 = %92.95267 No.3/ t=13.52s L=42mm Q= 𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑉𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 → 0.01 13.52 = 0.00074 m3 /s V= 𝑸 𝑨 → 0.00074 0.000079 = 9.362595 m/s2 Fexp= 𝒎×𝑳 𝟏𝟓𝟎 → 𝟎.𝟔×𝟒𝟐 𝟏𝟓𝟎 = 0.168 kg FHV= 𝝆𝑨𝑽 𝟐 𝒈 → 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎×𝟎.𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟕𝟗×𝟗.𝟑𝟔𝟐𝟓𝟗𝟓 𝟐 𝟗.𝟖𝟏 = 1.411823849 kg % Error= ( 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄−𝑭 𝒆𝒙𝒑 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎→( 𝟏.𝟒𝟏𝟏𝟖𝟐𝟑𝟖𝟒𝟗−𝟎.𝟏𝟔𝟖 𝟏.𝟒𝟏𝟏𝟖𝟐𝟑𝟖𝟒𝟗 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎 = %88.1005
  7. 7. Table of Calculation: - No. Nozzle Diameter (mm) Cross Sectional Area (m2) Discharge Flow rate, Q (m3/sec) Velocity Of Jet, V (m/sec) Experimental Force, Fexp (kg) Practical Force, Ftheory (kg) % error 1 10 0.000079 0.000679 8.593502 0.048 1.189401285 95.96436 2 10 0.000079 0.000711 9.003007 0.092 1.305459057 92.95267 3 10 0.000079 0.00074 9.362595 0.168 1.411823849 88.1005 Discussion: - 1. Briefly summarize the key results of each experiment A/ higher water jet Velocity will produce a higher force exerted onto the target vane. The amount of weight can be supported indicate the force produced on the vane but the more forces are needed to lift the slide weight. 2. Explain the significance of your findings A/ To calculate the force produced by a jet of water as it impacts a surface and to compare this to the theoretical values. 3. Explain any unusual difficulties or problems which may have led to poor results A/may be we are not fast enough to timing the timer properly or we didn't have accuracy in reading digits that make our result an error. 4. Offer suggestions for how the experimental procedure or design could be improved. And using a device a lot will make some errors in reading that's why we have to use the device less than before. A/we must be more accurate in recording time and digits 5. Compare your experimental values with theoretical values given. A/practical is depends on density,velocity,area and gravity
  8. 8. But experimental depends of the distance of sliding seight and the distance of vane from the fulcrum and mass that's why they are have a very huge difference. Reference: Lecturer's books

