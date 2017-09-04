Beyond the sentence Scott Thornbury
What makes a text? Texts are: Self-contained Well-formed Cohesive Coherent Recognizable text types Appropriate to th...
Cohesion: a text is made cohesive by a combination of cohesive devices Lexical cohesion  Direct repetition, word families...
Reference: the elements in a text refer to other elements, both inside and outside the text anaphoric reference :the refer...
Coherence: capacity of a text to make sense. It is approached from 2 perspectives Micro-level coherence At the sentence le...
Texts in context text not only connect internally, but they connect with their context of use. The study of language in it...
Text functions Halliday defines text as language that is functional, language that is doing some job in context. Texts are...
Context and register The register of a text is determined by three contextual dimensions 1. Field: the what of the situati...
Classroom texts Are a genre in its own right. These texts have a purely pedagodic function (teaching). Such texts provide ...
Communicative approach Suggests the use of authentic text for guidance in the classroom Teachers alleviate text difficulty...
Task-desing strategies 1. Pre-teaching: pre-teach key vocabulary ítems in advance of Reading or listening 2. Brainstorming...
Text-based syllabuses Find texts extract grammar syllabus design tasks This approach prioritizes texts. Texts are the cent...
Literary texts Their function is primarily expressive There are at least five reasons for using literary texts in the clas...
Bibliography Thornbury, Scott (2005) Beyond the sentence. Introducing discourse analysis. UK, Macmillan. Chapters 2-3-5-6-7
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Beyond the sentence

47 views

Published on

introducing discourse analysis

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
47
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Beyond the sentence

  1. 1. Beyond the sentence Scott Thornbury
  2. 2. What makes a text? Texts are: Self-contained Well-formed Cohesive Coherent Recognizable text types Appropriate to their contexts of use And have a clear communicative purpose
  3. 3. Cohesion: a text is made cohesive by a combination of cohesive devices Lexical cohesion  Direct repetition, word families, synonyms and antonyms  Words from the same semantic field, lexical chains and lists  Substitution with one/ones Grammatical cohesion  Reference: pronouns, articles  Substitution/ellipsis of clause elements  Conjuncts (connect clauses inside sentences  Linkers (link sentences)  Comparatives  Tense Rhetorical cohesion  Question-answer  Parallelism (sentences echo one another)
  4. 4. Reference: the elements in a text refer to other elements, both inside and outside the text anaphoric reference :the referent is back in the text Reference cataphoric reference: anticipate the referent exophoric reference: the referent is outside the text
  5. 5. Coherence: capacity of a text to make sense. It is approached from 2 perspectives Micro-level coherence At the sentence level Logical relationships: Theme contains given information, rheme contains new information.The rheme often becomes the theme of the next sentence or the same theme is carried over and a new rheme is made about it. Passive constructions: place the object of the verb in the theme slot and new information in the rheme slot. Cleft sentences: alter the normal order of sentences elements, to place special emphasis on new information Macro-level coherence At the whole text level Topic: text are about sth, there is an identifiable topic or topics. Key words: words that occur with a significant frequency. Schema: is the way knowledge is represented mentally. Scripts: are the ways in which we come to expect things to happen. Keep the reader in mind.
  6. 6. Texts in context text not only connect internally, but they connect with their context of use. The study of language in its context of use is known as Pragmatics. Without context knowledge, the meaning of a text is difficult, if not impossible, to unpack. Given a text it is posible to make confident predictions about both the text type and context. Conversely, given sufficient information about the context, we can make predictions about the text type and the textual features of the text. The language choices in a text reflect the kind of text it is. And the kind of text reflects particular context factors, such as the text´s purposes and topic, its audience and its mode (spoken or written). context Text type Text
  7. 7. Text functions Halliday defines text as language that is functional, language that is doing some job in context. Texts are divided in two main categories factual-informational rules and regulations Macro-functions 1. Referring: using language to convey or solicit information 2. Expressing feelings: saying what you like or dislike 3. Regulating: using language to influence people and get things done, such as using language requesting, ordering, warning, etc. 4. Interacting: using language to maintain and establlish social relations 5. Playing: using language imaginatively and playfully
  8. 8. Context and register The register of a text is determined by three contextual dimensions 1. Field: the what of the situation (the topic) 2. Tenor: the who of the situation (the participants) 3. Mode: the how of the situation ( spoken or written) Different configurations of these dimensions demand different choices at the level of grammar and vocabulary, and these choices create textual effects that we recognize as being appropriate to the context of the text´s use. Certain recurring register combinations becme institutionalized over time and are known as genres.
  9. 9. Classroom texts Are a genre in its own right. These texts have a purely pedagodic function (teaching). Such texts provide poor models of real language use, are easier to understand at the level of vocabulary and grammar but as coherent discourse are less transparent.
  10. 10. Communicative approach Suggests the use of authentic text for guidance in the classroom Teachers alleviate text difficulty using Text-adaptation strategies Task-design strategies Text-adaptation strategies: 1. Shortening: cutting out unnecessary sections, shortening the length of the text 2. Segmenting: dealing with the text in short sections, one at a time 3. Simplifying: replace difficult vocabulary or reduce the length and complexity of sentences 4. Co-textualizing: giving learners the article embedded in its surrounding text can help them actívate top-down schema 5. Glossing: providing a glossary of difficult words in the text
  11. 11. Task-desing strategies 1. Pre-teaching: pre-teach key vocabulary ítems in advance of Reading or listening 2. Brainstorming: ask learners to brainstorm what they already know about the topic 3. Predicting: to activate both background knowledge and schema learners can predict the content and organization of the text on the basis of verbal clues 4. Initial skimming: learners skim the text quickly in order to get a general idea 5. While-reading and while-listening tasks: giving learners something to do while reading or listening can help make sense of a text, but only so long as the task is well suited to the text type In order to become efficient readers and listeners in their second language, learners need to be exposed to texts designed to display pre-selected language features Talo text as linguistic objects but also to tavi (authentic texts) texts as vehicles of information, so texts should combine the two purposes and the tasks that acompany the text can focus both on its content (TAVI-type tasks) and on its linguistic forms (TALO-type tasks).
  12. 12. Text-based syllabuses Find texts extract grammar syllabus design tasks This approach prioritizes texts. Texts are the central organizing feature. Texts are selected and then analysed for their characteristic language features. These features are then taught in order to produce and interpret texts. Authentic texts can be adapted and the tasks that are designed to mediate these texts can be selected and sequenced so as to get the most out of them. By basing a course on texts rather than sentences, it is argued that teaching and learning are more firmly grounded and have a better chance of success.
  13. 13. Literary texts Their function is primarily expressive There are at least five reasons for using literary texts in the classroom 1. Variety: they provide exposure to other kinds of texts and language functions. 2. Language awareness: they offer instances of real language use. 3. Challenge and skill: they raise the level of challenge and they help train learners in the more interpretative kinds of text processing skills, such as inferencing and identifying the writer´s point of view, etc. 4. Pleasure: they are originally designed to entertain and give pleasure. 5. Cultural knowledge: they encode a lot of cultural knowledge about the society that both produced and values the texts.
  14. 14. Bibliography Thornbury, Scott (2005) Beyond the sentence. Introducing discourse analysis. UK, Macmillan. Chapters 2-3-5-6-7

×