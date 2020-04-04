Shillintaak slider

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ‫مدیریت‬ ‫هوشمند‬ ‫جامع‬ ‫سامانه‬ ‫ها‬‫دانشگاه‬ ‫فرهنگی‬ ‫امور‬
‫چیست؟‬ ‫پلینک‬ 2
3 •‫معاونت‬‫فرهنگی‬‫و‬‫اجتماعی‬‫ها‬‫دانشگاه‬‫به‬‫دلیل‬‫نوع‬‫خاص‬‫مخاطب‬‫خود‬‫که‬‫اکث‬‫را‬ ‫دانشجویان‬،‫باشند‬‫می‬‫و‬‫با‬‫ت...
4 ‫پلینک‬‫را‬‫میتوان‬‫اولین‬‫سامانه‬‫جامع‬‫هوشمند‬‫مدیریتی‬‫در‬‫بخش‬‫معاونت‬‫فرهنگی‬‫اجت‬‫ماعی‬ ‫ها‬‫دانشگاه‬‫دانست‬‫که‬‫ب...
‫ر‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫این‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫لینکیار‬ ‫یکپارچه‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫تاک‬ ‫شایلین‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬‫که‬ ‫می...
6 ‫با‬‫توجه‬‫به‬‫متغیر‬‫بودن‬‫های‬‫روال‬‫موجود‬‫هر‬‫دانشگاه‬‫وابسته‬‫به‬‫آیین‬‫های‬‫نامه‬‫داخلی‬‫و‬ ‫های‬‫سیاست‬،‫داخلی‬‫ک...
7 ‫مشتریا‬ ‫از‬ ‫برخی‬‫ن‬ ‫دانشگاه‬ ‫نام‬‫فروش‬ ‫تاریخ‬‫دانشگاه‬ ‫نام‬‫فروش‬ ‫تاریخ‬ ‫مالیر‬ ‫دانشگاه‬1396/09/04‫ک‬ ‫امیر‬...
8
9 ‫مقایسه‬ ‫عوامل‬‫نگارستان‬ ‫سامانه‬‫مهر‬ ‫سامانه‬‫پلینک‬(‫من‬ ‫محصول‬) ‫قیمت‬‫محصول‬‫پایین‬‫باال‬(‫خوب‬)–‫ارزش‬ ‫و‬ ‫باز...
10 ‫مالی‬ ‫اطالعات‬ 13971398–‫بین‬ ‫پیش‬‫ی‬1399–‫بین‬ ‫پیش‬‫ی‬1400–‫بین‬ ‫پیش‬‫ی‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫تعداد‬41580200 ‫محصول‬ ‫قیمت‬...
11 ‫مالی‬ ‫اطالعات‬ •‫هدف‬‫از‬‫جذب‬‫سرمایه‬:‫جذب‬‫نیرو‬‫جهت‬‫باال‬‫بردن‬‫کیفیت‬‫خدمات‬‫پس‬‫از‬‫فروش‬‫و‬‫توسعه‬‫و‬ ‫بسط‬‫ها...
12 ‫پر‬ ‫مدیریتی‬ ‫تیم‬‫وژه‬ ‫میرزایی‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫مدیره‬ ‫هیئت‬ ‫عضو‬ ‫متخصص‬ ‫و‬ ‫پروژه‬ ‫مدیر‬ ‫وب‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫بیگ‬ ‫اسماعیل‬ ...
13 www.ShillinTaak.com Info@ShillinTaak.com
سیستم سکپارچه لینک یار
اولین بستر خرید و فروش بک لینک به طور مستقیم

