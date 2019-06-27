Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MKT 440 Week 5 Monitoring Online Conversations For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Monitoring Online Conversations...
Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. Supporting Material: Monitoring Online Conversations Grading Gui...
MKT 440 Week 4 Team Digital Marketing Plan Phase II: Social Media Plan for Your Product For more classes visit www.snaptut...
For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Common Bond Case Study Instructions: Resource: Common Bond Email Marketing Cas...
For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Review the website you selected for your Week 3 assignment. Create a 16- to 20...
MKT 440 Week 3 Website Marketing KPI For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Watch the assigned weekly videos. Select ...
Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. ************************************ MKT 440 Week 3 Team Marketi...
For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Orabrush Case Study Instructions: Resource: Internet Marketing Essentials, Ch....
For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Product Brainstorm Instructions: As a team, you will create a new product, and...
www.snaptutorial.com SEO Analysis of a Favorite Website Instructions: Select a small (not a national brand or company) web...
Website Evaluation Instructions: Select three websites from different industries and different-sized companies. Write a on...
MKT 440 Week 3 Team Marketing Plan Phase I MKT 440 Week 3 Website Marketing KPI MKT 440 Week 3 Orabrush Case Study MKT 440...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MKT 440 EXceptional Education/snaptutorial.COM

7 views

Published on


Monitoring Online Conversations
Instructions:
Select a major company of your choice.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MKT 440 EXceptional Education/snaptutorial.COM

  1. 1. MKT 440 Week 5 Monitoring Online Conversations For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Monitoring Online Conversations Instructions: Select a major company of your choice. Write a 1,200- to 1,400-word paper that addresses the following: • Define Online Reputation Management (ORM) and Search Engine Results Page (SERP). • Using specific examples, describe how your chosen company is managing ORM well. • Using Google Alerts, select 10 alerts that you would set up for your company and explain why you chose them. • As a reputation manager, PR person, or CEO, would you want to review these frequently? Why or why not? • Using the keywords chosen in your Google Alerts, research each of the keyword SERPs using Google and Bing. • Analyze the SERPs and explain the results: Is content negative? Positive? Neutral? Why do you think this is? Is the content created by the company itself or by outside customers, vendors, or partners? What differences in results appear between Bing and Google? Recommend improvements that can be made to ORM for your chosen company? Format your paper consistent with APA guidelines. You can use screenshots, tables, graphics, and diagrams to answer the questions.
  2. 2. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. Supporting Material: Monitoring Online Conversations Grading Guide ************************************ MKT 440 Week 5 Final Digital Marketing Plan For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Final Digital Marketing Plan Instructions: Combine Digital Marketing Plan Phase 1 and 2 to complete your digital marketing plan. Create a 20- to 22-slide Microsoft® PowerPoint® presentation with speaker's notes to complete your digital marketing plan. The presentation will need to include: • Phase I and Phase II • A public relations plan to manage online conversations (both negative and positive) that incorporates best practices. • The design elements that will be used in the mobile advertising strategy as well as a specific mobile advertising plan. Cite a minimum of three references. Format your presentation consistent with APA guidelines. You can use charts, graphs, and graphics to communicate your plan. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. Supporting Material: Final Digital Marketing Plan Grading Guide ************************************
  3. 3. MKT 440 Week 4 Team Digital Marketing Plan Phase II: Social Media Plan for Your Product For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Digital Marketing Plan Phase II: Social Media Plan for Your Product Instructions: Create a 10- to 12-slide Microsoft® PowerPoint® presentation with speaker's notes to develop a social media plan for the product that was "created" during Week 3 and include the following: Establish a strategy and objectives for each piece of the plan. Address sound reasoning as to why each social media platform is being utilized (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, etc). Build in an email strategy, including target markets, timing, and how to incorporate branding into email communications and measuring tools, to determine success from each platform. Format your presentation consistent with APA guidelines. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. Supporting Material: Digital Marketing Plan Phase II Grading Guide ************************************ MKT 440 Week 4 Common Bond Case Study
  4. 4. For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Common Bond Case Study Instructions: Resource: Common Bond Email Marketing Case Study Write a 1,050- to 1,400-word analysis of the Common Bond Email marketing case study. • Describe the benefits of creating an email creation strategy and process, and why it is important for Common Bond? • Describe any risks of creating a three-month forward-looking email calendar. • With relatively high open and click--through rates to date, how should the team measure success of the new strategy and process? How will they know if the effort of planning is making an impact? • What can you do to improve the strategy or process? • Should Common Bond consider an entirely new thread of emails for customers of new products that they launch? • As Common Bond grows, should email remain an important avenue for communicating with target customers? How should the strategy evolve over time? Format your paper consistent with APA guidelines. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. Supporting Material: Common Bond Case Study Grading Guide ************************************ MKT 440 Week 4 Common Bond Case Study Presentation (New Syllabus)
  5. 5. For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Review the website you selected for your Week 3 assignment. Create a 16- to 20-slide Microsoft® PowerPoint® presentation with speaker's notes about your selected website in which you complete the following: • Assess the pros and cons of using an e-mail or newsletter strategy to help build and maintain a core customer base. • Describe any content and/or strategies you believe will help improve customer e-mail open rates and interaction. • Explain how this e-mail/newsletter strategy can be integrated with other social media marketing efforts and online communities to improve brand recognition and website performance. • Evaluate the metrics that should be used to measure the success of the new strategy and processes (i.e., how will you know if your proposed marketing efforts are making an impact?). • Recommend a plan for moving from the current marketing strategy to your proposed strategy. • Assess whether new target customers, products, or services should be included in this updated marketing plan. • Summarize the main points of your strategy and include one-, three-, and five-year projections for the growth you believe will result from the implementation of your strategy. Format your presentation consistent with APA guidelines, and cite any resources used. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. ************************************
  6. 6. MKT 440 Week 3 Website Marketing KPI For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Watch the assigned weekly videos. Select a website of your choosing that sells products or services. Note: You will use this website for both the Week 3 and 4 individual assignments. Research the company to gather additional information (e.g., via an annual report or investor relations site). Write a 1,050-word analysis of the website in which you complete the following: • Determine who the assumed target market is for the website. • Evaluate the website according to the manner in which the products or services are being sold (e.g., keywords, website structure, web links, product descriptions, messaging, chats, blogs, banner ads, pop-ups, shopping cart structure). • Describe how well you think the website will resonate with the assumed target market, and why. • Recommend structural, design, and content updates that could be implemented to improve website performance and customer satisfaction. • Propose key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics that can be used to evaluate your proposed updates and determine whether they led to performance improvements. Format your paper consistent with APA guidelines, and cite any resources used.
  7. 7. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. ************************************ MKT 440 Week 3 Team Marketing Plan Phase I For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Marketing Plan Phase I Instructions: Create an 8- to 10-slide Microsoft® PowerPoint® presentation with speaker's notes where you: • Define a target market with segmentation criteria for the product that your team selected in the Week 2 Learning Team assignment. • Create a digital advertising strategy including two sample banner ads and a mock landing page. • Create three mock web ads with specifics of where they will be placed along with budget for a 2-week advertising campaign. Format your presentation consistent with APA guidelines. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. Supporting Material: Marketing Plan Phase I Grading Guide ************************************ MKT 440 Week 3 Orabrush Case Study
  8. 8. For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Orabrush Case Study Instructions: Resource: Internet Marketing Essentials, Ch. 11 Read the Orabrush Case Study in Internet Marketing Essentials, Ch. 11 (page 233). Write a 1,050- to 1,400-word paper and answer the following questions: 1. Why were both Jeff and the former BYU student unable to create a profitableAdWords campaign to sell the Orabrush? 2. Once Jeff had optimized the orabrush.com site and the YouTube video messaging, what was Orabrush.com's average value per visitor (to the YouTube video, not the homepage)? 3. If you were Jeff and you decided to run Facebook ads for Orabrush, would you send them to orabrush.com or to the YouTube video? 4. If online advertising and sales were profitable, why did Jeff still want traditional retail distribution for the Orabrush? Format your paper consistent with APA guidelines. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. Supporting Material: Orabrush Case Study Grading GuideInternet Marketing Essentials, Ch. 11************************************ MKT 440 Week 2 Team Product Brainstorm
  9. 9. For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com Product Brainstorm Instructions: As a team, you will create a new product, and develop a digital marketing plan for the course. Each team member will generate an idea for a new product and will include a description of the industry, competition (if any), as well as a description of the product. As a team, you will narrow it down to one final product and submit for faculty approval. Write a two-page summary and include the team member's name and the product idea they created. Determine which product you want to submit for approval and include the original description along with the addition of the target market. Format your paper consistent with APA guidelines. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignment. Supporting Material: Product Brainstorm Grading Guide ************************************ MKT 440 Week 2 SEO Analysis of a Favorite Website For more classes visit
  10. 10. www.snaptutorial.com SEO Analysis of a Favorite Website Instructions: Select a small (not a national brand or company) website. Step 1: Create a 10- to 12-slide Microsoft® PowerPoint® presentation with speaker's notes and include the following: • SEO audit. • Analyzation of both on-site and off-site optimization of the website. • Evaluation of the links found throughout the site. • List at least 10 key words that the company has optimized the site for. • Provide a minimum of three suggestions to improve SEO rankings. Step 2: Write a 350-word reflection on your presentation. Format your paper and presentation consistent with APA guidelines. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your assignments. Supporting Material: SEO Analysis of a Favorite Website Grading Guide ************************************ MKT 440 Week 1 Website Evaluation For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com
  11. 11. Website Evaluation Instructions: Select three websites from different industries and different-sized companies. Write a one-page summary for each website that includes the following: • Analyze the website's performance in relation to standard components of a digital marketing plan. • Recommend potential changes to improve website performance based upon your initial impression of the site. • Assess how the website ranks by looking it up using a search engine using various keywords. Format your paper consistent with APA guidelines. Click the Assignment Files tab to submit your 3 one-page summaries in one cohesive document. SupportingMaterial:Website Evaluation Grading Guide ************************************ MKT 440 All Assignments For more classes visit www.snaptutorial.com MKT 440 Week 1 Website Evaluation MKT 440 Week 2 Team Product Brainstorm MKT 440 Week 2 SEO Analysis of a Favorite Website
  12. 12. MKT 440 Week 3 Team Marketing Plan Phase I MKT 440 Week 3 Website Marketing KPI MKT 440 Week 3 Orabrush Case Study MKT 440 Week 4 Common Bond Case Study Presentation (New Syllabus) MKT 440 Week 4 Team Digital Marketing Plan Phase II: Social Media Plan for Your Product MKT 440 Week 4 Common Bond Case Study MKT 440 Week 5 Final Digital Marketing Plan MKT 440 Week 5 Monitoring Online Conversations ************************************

×