Bio-Inspiration Engineering from Insects; for Helicopters

Bioinspiration is the development of novel materials, devices, and structures inspired by solutions found in biological systems.

The goal is to improve modelling of the biological system to attain a better understanding of the nature's structural features.

It is a field based on observing the remarkable functions that characterize living organisms, and trying to imitate those functions. This special biological solution provides some inspiration for scientists and engineers to design multifunctional artificial materials with multiscale structures. Origin: Fascinated by the phenomenon of flight, Leonardo da Vinci produced detailed studies of the flight of birds, and plans for several flying machines, including a helicopter and a light hang glider.

Bio-Inspiration Engineering Designing of Helicopters from Insects like dragonfly and Grasshoppers.