Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 28

Bio-Inspiration Engineering from Insects; for Helicopters

Feb. 05, 2022
0 likes 46 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Engineering

Bioinspiration is the development of novel materials, devices, and structures inspired by solutions found in biological systems.
The goal is to improve modelling of the biological system to attain a better understanding of the nature's structural features.
It is a field based on observing the remarkable functions that characterize living organisms, and trying to imitate those functions. This special biological solution provides some inspiration for scientists and engineers to design multifunctional artificial materials with multiscale structures. Origin: Fascinated by the phenomenon of flight, Leonardo da Vinci produced detailed studies of the flight of birds, and plans for several flying machines, including a helicopter and a light hang glider.
Bio-Inspiration Engineering Designing of Helicopters from Insects like dragonfly and Grasshoppers.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free

Bio-Inspiration Engineering from Insects; for Helicopters

  1. 1. Credit Seminar Presented By Marya Farid Regd. No. J-20-M-724 Degree Programme Masters in Entomology Advisor Dr. A.K. Singh Seminar In-charge Dr. R.K. Gupta (HOD)
  2. 2. BIO-INSPIRATION ENGINEERING FROM INSECTS FOR HELICOPTERS SKUAST JAMMU 03-February-2022
  3. 3. CONTENTS  Bio-Inspiration and Biomimicry  Bio-Inspired design?  Inspiration for the Helicopter  The Dragonfly  Wing Physiology of Dragonfly  Dragonfly Flight  Similarities between Dragonflies and Helicopters  Inspiration from Grasshopper Legs 
  4. 4. Introduction  Bioinspiration is the development of novel materials, devices, and structures inspired by solutions found in biological systems.  The goal is to improve modelling of the biological system to attain a better understanding of the nature's structural features.  It is a field based on observing the remarkable functions that characterize living organisms, and trying to imitate those functions.
  5. 5. Learning from nature has long been a source of bio-inspiration for human beings.
  6. 6. This special biological solution provides some inspiration for scientists and engineers to design multifunctional artificial materials with multiscale structures. Buildings inspired by nature. (a) The lotus temple in India, inspired by the lotus flower; (b) the Gherkin in London, UK, inspired by gherkins; (c) the Beijing national stadium in China, inspired by birds' nests; (d) the Olympic pavilion in Barcelona, Spain, inspired by gold fish; (e) and the Eastgate development in Zimbabwe, inspired by termite structures
  7. 7. Biomimicry Biomimicry (from bios, meaning life, and mimesis meaning to imitate) is a new science that studies natures best idea and then imitates these designs and processes to solve human problems.
  8. 8. Origin Fascinated by the phenomenon of flight, Leonardo da Vinci produced detailed studies of the flight of birds, and plans for several flying machines, including a helicopter and a light hang glider.
  9. 9.  Bioinspired design is studying the structure and function of biological systems as models and designing or engineering the new materials and machines. It is widely regarded as being synonymous with biomimicry and biomimetics. WHAT IS BIOINSPIRED DESIGN?
  10. 10. The Inspiration for the Helicopter  The world's leading helicopter manufacturer, Sikorsky, finished the design of one of their helicopters by taking the dragonfly as a model, which assisted Sikorsky in this project.  Two thousand special renderings were done on computer in the light of the manoeuvres of the dragonfly in air.  Therefore, Sikorsky's model for transporting personnel and artillery was built upon examples derived from dragonflies.
  11. 11. Inspiration From Dragonfly
  12. 12. WING PHYSIOLOGY  The physiology of dragonfly wings facilitates their acrobatic flight.  At the leading edge of each wing, dragonflies have a "wing mark" or pterostigma; it acts like a weight that helps stabilize the wing during flight.  The weight prevents the ultra thin wings from vibrating which would interfere with the dragonfly's ability to glide quickly through the air.  In addition, the strongest part of the wing is a long vein (costa) along the leading edge that allows the dragonfly to cut through the air during flight.
  13. 13. Direct Flight Mechanism • In this mechanism muscles are directly attached at the base of the wings. • You can see in the video on the right side of the slide, like one set of muscles attaches just inside the base of the wing and the other set attaches slightly outside to the base of the wing. • e.g. Dragonflies. Direct flight: muscles attached to wings. Large insects only The Odonata (dragonflies and damselflies) have direct flight musculature.
  14. 14. Dragonfly Flight  Dragonflies have survived millions of years of evolution and are one of the most stable and manoeuvrable flyers in nature.  Their horizontal body posture allows them to change flight modes from hovering to fast forward or turning swiftly and follow a target closely.  Dragonflies can also fly backwards, sideways and even glide.  Their flight speed is as high as 90km/h.  The maximum thrust force their wings generate can go up to thirteen times their body weight.  Dragonflies turn 180 degrees in only three wingbeats.
  15. 15. DRAGONFLY FLIGHT  Dragonfly flight is powered by muscles that are attached to the base of each wing. These muscles control wing shape and wing angle.  To achieve the desired flight pattern, dragonflies can: adjust wing shape, wing angle, move a wing more forward or backward from its usual position.
  16. 16. Agility: They Are Masters of Flight Dragonflies are like helicopters or it’s more accurate to say helicopters are like dragonflies as helicopters were designed to mimic dragonfly abilities. They can fly in any direction (up, down, forward, backward) or simply hover. All four wings move independently, and can rotate on an axis for incredible flight control. They can changing direction instantly. And they can fly upside-down.
  17. 17. Similarities between Dragonfly and Helicopter  Dragonflies have two sets of wings that are almost identical. When the dragonfly is traveling forward, the front set of wings gives the dragonfly its lift, and the rear wings provide propulsion, and they can also fly backwards.  Some of the first helicopters were equipped with metal blades. However, inventors and scientists soon discovered that these metal blades did not allow for agile handling of the aircraft, nor did metal blades endure the stresses of flight, due to the rigidity of the metal.
  18. 18. Cont.…  Composite materials, such as carbon fibres, were finally settled upon as the material of choice for the rotor's blades because they are both strong and flexible, and do not crack as easily under stress. This allows for the helicopter to be fast and manoeuvrable, traits needed in modern war aircraft.  Very similarly, the dragonfly's wings are “composite,” being made up of many smaller, paper-thin wing sections, held together by little channels, which are a type of blood veins. The leading edge of the dragonfly's wings are quite a bit thicker than the rest of the wing, which helps to prevent the wings from fluttering while in flight. The intricate patterns on this dragonfly wing
  19. 19. Inspiration Form Grasshopper Legs
  20. 20.  Helicopters are often used in rescue situations because, compared to planes, they offer better manoeuvrability, can hover, and can land in a more restricted area. However, they still need a flat surface to land on.  Sometimes It can also be difficult to land safely on transport ships at sea during rough conditions. And sometimes the rotor blades could hit the deck, with disastrous consequences.  DARPA, the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency in the USA, has recently demonstrated a new design to overcome these issues. Developed at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Robotic Landing Gear takes inspiration from the legs of grasshopper to provide a much more flexible landing. PUTTING INSECT LEGS ON A HELICOPTER LETS IT LAND ANYWHERE
  21. 21. Robotic Landing Gear  Instead of the traditional skids, the DARPA prototype features four articulated robotic legs, each equipped with a contact sensor in the foot.  Automated folding legs radically adapt to angled, irregular and moving surfaces.  On landing, these sensors allow the legs to flex and adapt to the surface, determining the best angle to create a level landing.  During flight, these legs can be drawn up against the helicopter’s body to maintain an aerodynamic profile.  The Defence Advanced Research Institute now has a solution for landing in choppy seas and uneven terrain.
  22. 22. Robotic Landing Geared Helicopter • DARPA has conducted an experimental demonstration of a novel robotic landing gear system. • The adaptive system replaces standard landing gear with four articulated, jointed legs that are able to fold up next to the helicopter’s fuselage while in flight and are equipped with force- sensitive contact sensors in their feet. • During landing, each leg extends and uses its sensors to determine in real time the appropriate angle to assume to ensure that the helicopter stays level and minimize any risk of the rotor touching the landing area.
  23. 23. Conclusion 1. Bio-inspiration is the study of emulating and mimicking nature, where it has been used by designers to help in solving human problems. 2. From centuries ago designers and architects looked at nature as a huge source of inspiration. Bio-inspiration argues that nature is the best, most influencing and the guaranteed source of innovation for the designers. 3. The bio-inspiration emerging field deals with new technologies skillfully.
  24. 24. Discover the Nature, Be an inventor.

×