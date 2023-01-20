TLE 8.pptx

The learner assess ones PECs, characteristics, attributes, lifestyle, skills and traits. Trim the nails of at least 3 members in the family and apply the procedure correctly. Take a picture of the tools and materials you used and the trimmed nails as your finished output. Below the picture write the tools/implements that you used and the procedure.Start by removing any existing polish…

Step 1. Trim Nails-Try and trim them all a similar length.

Step 2. Hand Cream- Apply a nourishing hand cream, be generous.

Step 3. Soft and soften cuticles-Soak nails in a bowl of warm water until cuticles soft (5 minutes or so…)

Step 4. Apply cuticle oil/balm-Gently massage into cuticles.

Step 5. Push back cuticles- do not cut them, the cuticle are there to protect the nail bed. Trim any dead or dry cuticle around the nails (not the cuticle)

Step 6. Shape nails- Using a double sided emery board, shape them.The most flattering shape is “squoval” not square not oval but in between.

Step 7. Buff and add shine- Follow the instructions on a buffer.

Step 8. Cleanse the nail-Dip a tip into polish remover and run over nails to get rid of any residue. This will prepare a clean nail for polish application.

Step 9. Apply a base coat- This will be healthy to the nail and prevent any staining from colour nail polish. You can use base coats alone as a treatment too!

Step 10. Apply your desired colour. Begin by one tin layer, add a second layer once dry.

Step 11. Finish off with a top coat. This will prolong the wear of your polish.







