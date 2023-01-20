TLE 8.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 20, 2023
Education

The learner assess ones PECs, characteristics, attributes, lifestyle, skills and traits. Trim the nails of at least 3 members in the family and apply the procedure correctly. Take a picture of the tools and materials you used and the trimmed nails as your finished output. Below the picture write the tools/implements that you used and the procedure.Start by removing any existing polish…
Step 1. Trim Nails-Try and trim them all a similar length.
Step 2. Hand Cream- Apply a nourishing hand cream, be generous.
Step 3. Soft and soften cuticles-Soak nails in a bowl of warm water until cuticles soft (5 minutes or so…)
Step 4. Apply cuticle oil/balm-Gently massage into cuticles.
Step 5. Push back cuticles- do not cut them, the cuticle are there to protect the nail bed. Trim any dead or dry cuticle around the nails (not the cuticle)
Step 6. Shape nails- Using a double sided emery board, shape them.Start by removing any existing polish…
Step 1. Trim Nails-Try and trim them all a similar length.
Step 2. Hand Cream- Apply a nourishing hand cream, be generous.
Step 3. Soft and soften cuticles-Soak nails in a bowl of warm water until cuticles soft (5 minutes or so…)
Step 4. Apply cuticle oil/balm-Gently massage into cuticles.
Step 5. Push back cuticles- do not cut them, the cuticle are there to protect the nail bed. Trim any dead or dry cuticle around the nails (not the cuticle)
Step 6. Shape nails- Using a double sided emery board, shape them.The most flattering shape is “squoval” not square not oval but in between.
Step 7. Buff and add shine- Follow the instructions on a buffer.
Step 8. Cleanse the nail-Dip a tip into polish remover and run over nails to get rid of any residue. This will prepare a clean nail for polish application.
Step 9. Apply a base coat- This will be healthy to the nail and prevent any staining from colour nail polish. You can use base coats alone as a treatment too!
Step 10. Apply your desired colour. Begin by one tin layer, add a second layer once dry.
Step 11. Finish off with a top coat. This will prolong the wear of your polish.



  1. 1. Learning Competencies/ Objectives (LC Code) •The learner assess one’s PECs: characteristics, attributes, lifestyle, skills and traits TLE_PECS7/8-00-1
  2. 2. Assessment of Personal Entrepreneurial Competencies and Skills (PECs) vis-à-vis a practicing entrepreneur
  3. 3. REVIEW
  4. 4. “Explain that Term” Let the students explain the following concepts. Nail Care Infection Manicure /Pedicure
  5. 5. “Name that Picture”
  6. 6. •If you were to choose one (1) most important characteristic a successful entrepreneur should have, what would it be and why?
  7. 7. Think of three (3) characteristics or qualities that an entrepreneur should have to be successful in the field of Beauty Care specifically Nail Care Services. Share and explain with the class the reason for choosing those characteristics. A lot of studies were conducted in line with “the entrepreneurial personality”. However, there are no specific or isolated specific of traits that guarantee success. Thus, attitudes and behaviors identified with entrepreneurial success were chosen in terms of their commonality with successful entrepreneurs.
  8. 8. “Think and Classify” •Students will classify the following entrepreneurial qualities according to their respective clusters. A. Achievement Cluster B. Planning Cluster C. Power Cluster
  9. 9. Goal setting Opportunity-seeking Risk-taking Persuasion and networking Self-confidence Persistence Demand for efficiency and quality Information- seeking Systematic planning and monitoring Commitment to work contract
  10. 10. • After classifying the entrepreneurial qualities according to their clusters, students will make a short description of each quality. Risk - taking Persistence Persuasion and networking Description______________________________________________________________________
  11. 11. As a student, how can you apply the Personal Entrepreneurial Competencies? What do you think are the advantages you can get from having such characteristics?
  12. 12. • Identify the entrepreneurial competency being described and the cluster to which it belongs. 1.Having a good eye for spotting business opportunities and acting upon it. 2.Updating oneself with new information about customers, market suppliers and competitors. 3.Having strong belief in themselves and their own abilities. 4.Knowing how to set specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-bound goals. 5.Entrepreneurs known for taking calculated risks and doing tasks that are moderately challenging.
  13. 13. Choose three (3) Personal Entrepreneurial Competencies that you think student like you should also possess? State your reasons for choosing them.

