Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
23 (53 )4 ??? Gasp! (5x8)2
•Cosa sono •Proprietà •Curiosità Potenze
Potenze
La potenza è il risultato di una moltiplicazione abbreviata, una nuova operazione che si chiama elevamento a potenza. L’es...
Proprietà delle potenze Le proprietà delle potenze sono un aiuto potente che ci aiuta ad eseguire i calcoli più facilmente.
Le proprietà di cui godono le potenze sono cinque • Prodotto di potenze con la stessa base • Quoziente di potenze con la s...
Prodotto di potenze con la stessa base Il prodotto di due o più potenze con la stessa base è una potenza che ha per base l...
Quoziente di potenze con la stessa base Il quoziente di due o più potenze con la stessa base è una potenza che ha per base...
Potenza di potenza La potenza di una potenza e' una potenza che ha per base la stessa base e per esponente il prodotto deg...
Il prodotto di potenze con lo stesso esponente Il prodotto di due o più potenze con lo stesso esponente... è una potenza c...
Il quoziente di potenze con lo stesso esponente Il quoziente di due o più potenze con lo stesso esponente... è una potenza...
Curiosità Qualunque numero elevato a potenza 0 ha come risultato 1. Perché? Basta applicare la seconda proprietà delle pot...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1 potenze

30 views

Published on

Definizione delle potenze con relative proprietà

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1 potenze

  1. 1. 23 (53 )4 ??? Gasp! (5x8)2
  2. 2. •Cosa sono •Proprietà •Curiosità Potenze
  3. 3. Potenze
  4. 4. La potenza è il risultato di una moltiplicazione abbreviata, una nuova operazione che si chiama elevamento a potenza. L’esponente indica quante volte devo moltiplicare la base per se stessa. 3x3x3x3x3x3=36 Potenze
  5. 5. Proprietà delle potenze Le proprietà delle potenze sono un aiuto potente che ci aiuta ad eseguire i calcoli più facilmente.
  6. 6. Le proprietà di cui godono le potenze sono cinque • Prodotto di potenze con la stessa base • Quoziente di potenze con la stessa base • Potenza di potenza • Prodotto di potenze con lo stesso esponente • Quoziente di potenze con lo stesso esponente
  7. 7. Prodotto di potenze con la stessa base Il prodotto di due o più potenze con la stessa base è una potenza che ha per base la stessa base e come esponente la somma degli esponenti. 42 x 45 = 4 2+5 = 47
  8. 8. Quoziente di potenze con la stessa base Il quoziente di due o più potenze con la stessa base è una potenza che ha per base la stessa base e come esponente la differenza degli esponenti. 46 : 42 = 44
  9. 9. Potenza di potenza La potenza di una potenza e' una potenza che ha per base la stessa base e per esponente il prodotto degli esponenti. ( 73 )2 = 76
  10. 10. Il prodotto di potenze con lo stesso esponente Il prodotto di due o più potenze con lo stesso esponente... è una potenza che ha per base il prodotto delle basi e come esponente lo stesso esponente. 42 x 32 =(4x3)2 =122
  11. 11. Il quoziente di potenze con lo stesso esponente Il quoziente di due o più potenze con lo stesso esponente... è una potenza che ha per base il quoziente delle basi e come esponente lo stesso esponente 246 : 126 = (24:12)6 = 26
  12. 12. Curiosità Qualunque numero elevato a potenza 0 ha come risultato 1. Perché? Basta applicare la seconda proprietà delle potenze 32 : 32 = 30 =1 9 : 9= 1

×