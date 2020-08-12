Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introduction to Engineering Mathematics Prof.V.Mahadevan AP-Mathematics GCE-Salem
Objectives for Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Calculus. Algebra,Geometry,Trigonometry, andCalculus,but rather to gi...
Definitions  Algebra – the study of mathematical operations and their application to solving equations  Geometry – the s...
Algebra Properties  Commutative Property a + b = b + a , ab = ba  Associative Property (a + b) + c = a + (b + c),(ab)c =...
Rules of signs Order of Operations Negative (-) can go anywhere.  Two negatives = positiveOrder of Operations  Parenthes...
Exponents and Polynomials  𝒙 𝟐 = x times x  𝒙 𝟑 = x times x times x times  Polynomials 𝒙 𝟐 + 4x + 37𝒙 𝟑 - 5𝒙 𝟐 + 12x – ...
Solving Equations – Keep Balance  Try to get to form: x = value
Solving Equations 3x + 3 = 2x + 6 solve for x  Subtract 2x from each side  3x + 3 – 2x = 2x + 6 – 2x  x + 3 = 6  Subtr...
Equations of Lines Standard Form: y = mx + b, where  m is slope of line and  Positive slope = ___  Negative slope = ___...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction to engineering maths

8 views

Published on

COMPLETE INTRODUCTION

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction to engineering maths

  1. 1. Introduction to Engineering Mathematics Prof.V.Mahadevan AP-Mathematics GCE-Salem
  2. 2. Objectives for Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Calculus. Algebra,Geometry,Trigonometry, andCalculus,but rather to give you a sound understanding of what each of these are and how, and why, they are used.My hope is that this will allow you to make informed decisions in the future when choosing math classes.
  3. 3. Definitions  Algebra – the study of mathematical operations and their application to solving equations  Geometry – the study of shapesAlgebra is a prerequisiteTrigonometry – the study of triangles and the relationships between the lengths of their sides and the angles between those sides.Algebra and Geometry are prerequisites  Calculus – the mathematical study of changeDifferential Calculus – concerning rates of change and slopes of curvesIntegral Calculus – concerning accumulation of quantities and the areas under curves  Algebra, Geometry, and Trigonometry are prerequisites
  4. 4. Algebra Properties  Commutative Property a + b = b + a , ab = ba  Associative Property (a + b) + c = a + (b + c),(ab)c = a(bc)  Distributive Property a(b + c) = ab + ac
  5. 5. Rules of signs Order of Operations Negative (-) can go anywhere.  Two negatives = positiveOrder of Operations  Parenthesis and Exponents first, thenMultiply and Divide, thenAdd and Subtract
  6. 6. Exponents and Polynomials  𝒙 𝟐 = x times x  𝒙 𝟑 = x times x times x times  Polynomials 𝒙 𝟐 + 4x + 37𝒙 𝟑 - 5𝒙 𝟐 + 12x – 7  Factoring 𝒙 𝟐 + 4x + 3 = (x + 1)(x + 3)
  7. 7. Solving Equations – Keep Balance  Try to get to form: x = value
  8. 8. Solving Equations 3x + 3 = 2x + 6 solve for x  Subtract 2x from each side  3x + 3 – 2x = 2x + 6 – 2x  x + 3 = 6  Subtract 3 from each side  x = 6 – 3X = 3 (answer)
  9. 9. Equations of Lines Standard Form: y = mx + b, where  m is slope of line and  Positive slope = ___  Negative slope = ___  Zero slope = ___  b is the y-axis intercept
  10. 10. THANK YOU

×