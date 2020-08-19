Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presenter: L. SEFOKA 215047064 Subject: Geography grade 10 Topic: Earth’ atmosphere
Understanding food security El Nino concept and its impacts Distinguishing between subsistence farming and commercial f...
. .
Source A: https://www.google.co.za/search?q=greenhouse+effect+diagram
Source B: https://www.google.co.za/search?q=dry+farms
The best practice for both food production and addressing climate change is organic agriculture and best form of that reg...
International Impacts
REFERENCES
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector

12 views

Published on

The slides focuses on Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Climate change and its impact on south Africa's agricultural sector

  1. 1. Presenter: L. SEFOKA 215047064 Subject: Geography grade 10 Topic: Earth’ atmosphere
  2. 2. Understanding food security El Nino concept and its impacts Distinguishing between subsistence farming and commercial farming Causes of climate change Impact on farming
  3. 3. . .
  4. 4. Source A: https://www.google.co.za/search?q=greenhouse+effect+diagram
  5. 5. Source B: https://www.google.co.za/search?q=dry+farms
  6. 6. The best practice for both food production and addressing climate change is organic agriculture and best form of that regarding climate change is Agri-forestry. Much progress has been made in methods like no-till agriculture and more efficient irrigation.  Permaculture can be an important source of food production in urban and country settings. GM crops have been promoted as a solution, and more drought resistant species have been developed, but there is no such thing as a drought resistant crop and the GM products are less nutritious.
  7. 7. International Impacts
  8. 8. REFERENCES

×