Chosen questions for interview

CHOSEN QUESTIONS FOR INDIAS INTERVIEW LARA BERNDES
THE INTERVIEW I have decided that in order to gain a broarder insight into my chosen artist Indias childhood, upbringing, ...
HAVE YOU ALWAYS BEEN INTERESTED IN MUSIC? This question is fundamental as it allows India to talk about her childhood expe...
WHO HAVE YOUR MAIN INFLUENCES BEEN? This is a very important question in any music-based interview as it really engages th...
MAJOR SET BACKS WHILST PURSUING A MUSIC CAREER? The majority of artists would have had numerous set backs and failed attem...
WHAT HAVE YOUR MAIN HIGHLIGHTS BEEN ON YOUR MUSIC JOURNEY? This question will allow India to inform us on which particular...
WHAT HAVE BEEN YOUR KEY REASONS TO YOUR SUCCESSFUL? This question is interesting for all readers especially those who sing...
HAVE YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS ALWAYS BEEN SUPPORTIVE OF YOUR CAREER CHOICE? This question will allow the audience to gage o...
DO YOU THINK YOU WILL EVER INCORPATE INDONESIAN STYLED MUSIC INTO YOUR MUSIC? India is orginally from Indonesia so this qu...
  2. 2. THE INTERVIEW I have decided that in order to gain a broarder insight into my chosen artist Indias childhood, upbringing, different values and future goals and plans in order to write an in depth double page spread it is vital I interview India. I have decided to record my interview with the artist however prior to this I must choose which questions are the most important and which the public will benefit most from. This powerpoint will be explaining why I have chosen the questions I have to be asked in my interview.
  3. 3. HAVE YOU ALWAYS BEEN INTERESTED IN MUSIC? This question is fundamental as it allows India to talk about her childhood experiences and what it was like growing up in Indonesia and changes she has experiences from moving to Central London It also allows India to explain the differences in music from her childhood in Indonesia compared to the music she is producing in London
  4. 4. WHO HAVE YOUR MAIN INFLUENCES BEEN? This is a very important question in any music-based interview as it really engages the audience as India will be referring to famous artists who we all usually know, allowing the audience to feel a part of the interview
  5. 5. MAJOR SET BACKS WHILST PURSUING A MUSIC CAREER? The majority of artists would have had numerous set backs and failed attempts before becoming famous and successful in the music industry Having had set backs will also allow the audience to connect with India more as she will become more relatable rather than just a famous icon
  6. 6. WHAT HAVE YOUR MAIN HIGHLIGHTS BEEN ON YOUR MUSIC JOURNEY? This question will allow India to inform us on which particular aspects of her journey she has enjoyed most and will indicate which part of the music industry she favours I.E music awards, music ceremonys, concerts, giggs, fan greetings, festivals…
  7. 7. WHAT HAVE BEEN YOUR KEY REASONS TO YOUR SUCCESSFUL? This question is interesting for all readers especially those who sing/perform themselves and consider India a key influence as this question will allow them to understand the different reasons contributing towards Indias success as an artist
  8. 8. HAVE YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS ALWAYS BEEN SUPPORTIVE OF YOUR CAREER CHOICE? This question will allow the audience to gage on Indias family life and how her family and friends feel about her career in music. This is an important question as it informs Indias fans on how close and how much she values her family and friends
  9. 9. DO YOU THINK YOU WILL EVER INCORPATE INDONESIAN STYLED MUSIC INTO YOUR MUSIC? India is orginally from Indonesia so this question reinforces her exotic background to her fans which should result in further interest into Indias interesting childhood and upbringing

