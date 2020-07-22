Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PNEUMOTHORAX DR.V.SIDDHARTHA JUNIOR RESIDENT INTERNAL MEDICINE PGIMER, Chandigarh.
DEFINITION: ACCUMULATION OF AIR IN THE PLEURAL SPACE TERM WAS COINED BY ITARD IN 1803 LAENNEC IN 1819
Classification: Pneumothorax Spontaneous Primary Secondary Traumatic Iatrogenic
 3 events: • 1) Communication between pleura and alveolus • 2) Communication between atmosphere • 3) Gas producing organi...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: • Effect on pleural pressure: • Normal pleural pressure is negative with respect to alveolar pressure dur...
Effect on pulmonary pressure and blood gases: Decrease in Vital capacity, FRC, TLC, and DC Decrease in arterial PaO2 – low...
Resorption of pleural gases: • By simple diffusion from the pleural space into the venous blood. • Rate of absorption depe...
PSP (primary spontaneous pneumothorax): Occurs in healthy individuals with no OBVIOUS lung disease Incidence: Males > Fema...
Family History  Genetically determined Birt-Hogg-Dube syndrome: (mutations in folliculin gene): Autosomal dominant inh...
Pathology implicated: Rupture of subpleural blebs or bullae on the apical portion of the upper lobes. Airway inflammatio...
Clinical features: Chest pain • Acute onset - usually localized to the side of pneumothorax • Pleuritic in nature  Dyspn...
Physical Examination: (small pneumothoraces <20% are usually not detectable) • Vital signs are usually normal except for t...
Diagnosis: Symptoms and P/E consistent with pneumothorax Available radiological modalities: 1) CXR: still most common in...
CXR Findings: 1) Visualization of visceral pleural line – MUST 2) Convex curve of visceral pleural line ⑊ the contour of ...
CXR: • In supine position: best areas to search for evidence Juxta-cardiac area lateral chest wall and subpulmonic region ...
Radiological Evidence:  Diagnosis established by demonstration of pleural line on chest radiograph PA view(outer margin o...
DEEP SULCUS SIGN
PITFALLS (CXR): • Bullous lung disease • Large cyst in the lung • PTE 1) Other lung diseases with absent lung markings: 2)...
Role of CT-chest: Occult Pneumothorax 1) not routinely indicated with PSP – no close correlation between presence of subpl...
USG-chest • Normal Lung Sliding • Sea-shore sign 2 step approach to diagnose pneumothorax
Step 1: Pneumothorax and A’-profile • A’-profile is the association of A-line sign with abolition of lung sliding • B-line...
Step 2: Search for Lung Point: • Lung point is pathognomonic • Indicating its volume
• USG: • 1) Pooled sensitivity: 87-100% • 2) Pooled specificity: 91-100% • 3) Presence of lung sliding definitely rules ou...
Quantification: • 1) Light’s index • % PNEUMOTHORAX= • [1-(diameter lung)3/(diameter hemithorax)3] • 2) Collin’s method • ...
Quantification In general, these are preferred COLLIN’S METHOD % pneumothorax= 4.2+[4.7x(A+B+C)]; A=distance between apex ...
Continued: 4) BTS guidelines (2010)  Lung margin to chest wall  Small <2cm  Large > or =2cm (At the level of Hilum) 5) ...
Goals of Management and Options: • 1) To rid the pleural space of its air • 2) To decrease the likelihood of a recurrence ...
Observation: • Rate of spontaneous absorption is slow estimated to be 1.25% of the volume of hemithorax q 24hours • So pne...
Supplemental Oxygen: Accelerates the rate of pleural air absorption by a factor of 6 It is recommended that hospitalized p...
Simple Aspiration: • Initial treatment for most patients with PSP >15% • Site – 2nd anterior ICS at MCL after LA 16-guage ...
Repeat Access Do Manual aspiration No resistance encountered >2.5L No lung expansion Resistance encountered <2.5L Lung exp...
ASPIRATION Simple aspiration can be used as first line therapy for patients with first time spontaneous pneumothorax(>15% ...
Tube Thoracostomy: Potential problems with small tubes: 1) More prone for kinking 2) Blockage of the tube 3) Clotting from...
Tube thoracostomy (after failed simple aspiration) Lung expanded and no air leak @24hours yes no continue chest tube for 2...
Recommendations on Suction and Clamping: Suction is not routinely recommended 1) Risk of re-expansion pulmonary edema espe...
REPE: Incidence: 14% Risk factors: • 1)Duration of pneumothorax prior to drainage (> 3 days) • 2)Severity of pneumothora...
Pathogenesis: • 1) Increased permeability of the pulmonary capillaries damaged by mechanical stress during re-expansion of...
If patient is initially treated with small tube Lung expanded Not expanded@48 hours yes place a large tube No lung expansi...
Conclusion: • Simple aspiration for PSP and iatrogenic pneumothorax • Tube thoracostomy for SSP and when pleurodesis is in...
Complications of Tube thoracostomy:
CERFOLIO Classification for PAL:
PAL options:
MEDICAL THORACOSCOPY Medical thoracoscopy is performed under local anesthesia and is usually combined with sedation Patien...
Medical Thoracoscopy vs VATS: • VATS • General Anesthesia • Expensive • Objectives • to treat bullous disease responsible ...
VATS vs Open Thoracotomy: • VATS • General Anesthesia • Recurrence rate- 3% • Open Thoracotomy • Only when VATS is failed ...
Identifying risk of recurrence: more then 75% of recurrences occur on the same side Most recurrences occur within FIRST y...
NOTE • Strongly favored VATS over Conservative management despite Longer length of stay and cost  NNT is high Five patien...
JANUARY 30th 2020 • Conservative management is Non-inferior to intervention group • Symptoms resolved as quickly as The sy...
• Study opinion: • When to opt conservative management in PSP with large pneumothorax? • 1) Hemodynamically stable • 2) Pa...
Advice: 1) SMOKING CESSATION 2) RETURN TO WORK AND RESUME NORMAL PHYSICAL ACTIVITY ONCE ALL SYMPTOMS HAVE SUBSIDED 3) AIR ...
Secondary Spontaneous Pneumothorax: • SSP occur as a complication of Underlying lung disease • M/C: COPD and tuberculosis ...
C/F and P/E: • 1) Dyspnea frequently out of proportion to size of pneumothorax • 2) Chest pain • 3) Physical Examination i...
Management: • Aspiration – not recommended • Nearly every patient – hospitalized for at least 24 hours – tube thoracostomy...
Accepted indications for surgical advice:
Unfit or Refuses Further Invasive Procedures: • Medical Pleurodesis
Indications of Pleurodesis in Pneumothorax: • 1) PSP with any one of the following: second episode of PSP PAL: > 3-5 days ...
Agents for Pleurodesis: Chemical agents: • Talc • Iodopovidone • Antimicrobials: Tetracyclines (tetracycline, minocycline...
Pneumothorax secondary to AIDS: Ominous prognostically High mortality Very likely to have a recurrent pneumothorax or C/L ...
Pneumothorax in Cystic Fibrosis: • High prevalence and mortality with advanced stage of disease • Chronic airway inflammat...
Management: • 1) Chest tube alone has a recurrence of about – 37% - 50% • 2) Recurrent pneumothorax + fit for surgery - T...
Tension Pneumothorax: Emergency • Intrapleural pressure > atmospheric pressure in E + I • Sudden deterioration: reduced CO...
• Barotrauma: • 1) PEEP > 10 cm of H2O • 2) Mean airway pressure > 30 • 3) Peak inspiratory pressure > 50 • 4) PEEP especi...
Clinical Manifestations: Clinical diagnosis Patient appears distressed with rapid labored breathing Diaphoresis Cyanosis M...
Diagnosis:  ABG- hypoxemia, respiratory acidosis  CXR  1) Mediastinal shift to the opposite side  2) Diaphragmatic dep...
 Tension pneumothorax may also develop because of • Improper connection of one-way valve to chest tube • Malposition of t...
Management: Tension pneumothorax Hypoxia High concentration of O2 Needle aspiration Definitive Tube thoracostomy (silicon ...
Iatrogenic Pneumothorax: • Incidence is high and likely to increase • Particularly high in ICU • Particularly with ARDS • ...
Two primary factors related are 1.Depth of the lesion Lesions in the LL Greater lesion depth Lesion size < 2cm Needle traj...
Preventive Measures? • 1) Lung biopsy tract plug • 2) Use of fibrin glue as a sealant • 3) 2-4ml of normal saline into the...
Treatment: How does it Differ? • Asymptomatic to varying degree of symptoms • No/mild symptoms + < 40% of hemithorax – obs...
Catamenial Pneumothorax: • Usually in third or fourth decade of life • Recurrent pneumothorax that occurs within 72 hours ...
• Thoracic Endometrial Syndrome Catamenial pneumothorax Catamenial haemothorax Catamenial haemoptysis Lung nodules (purple...
• Pathogenesis: Air gained access to peritoneal cavity during menstruation, entered pleural cavity through diaphragmatic d...
MANAGEMENT: Management Thoracic surgical techniques Diaphragmatic resection or plication of fenestrations Mesh/Patch over ...
Take Home Message: • The role of observation in large but mildly symptomatic PSP is gaining momentum and yet to be incorpo...
•THANK YOU
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Pneumothorax
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pneumothorax

32 views

Published on

Review on Pneumothorax

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pneumothorax

  1. 1. PNEUMOTHORAX DR.V.SIDDHARTHA JUNIOR RESIDENT INTERNAL MEDICINE PGIMER, Chandigarh.
  2. 2. DEFINITION: ACCUMULATION OF AIR IN THE PLEURAL SPACE TERM WAS COINED BY ITARD IN 1803 LAENNEC IN 1819
  3. 3. Classification: Pneumothorax Spontaneous Primary Secondary Traumatic Iatrogenic
  4. 4.  3 events: • 1) Communication between pleura and alveolus • 2) Communication between atmosphere • 3) Gas producing organism in the pleural cavity
  5. 5. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: • Effect on pleural pressure: • Normal pleural pressure is negative with respect to alveolar pressure during the entire respiratory cycle with APICOBASAL gradient • Magnitude of pleural pressure gradient is 0.25 cm H2O per cm vertical distance • So if a communication develops between the pleural space and the alveolus/atmosphere, it causes increase in the pleural pressure • Upper lobes > lower lobes
  6. 6. Effect on pulmonary pressure and blood gases: Decrease in Vital capacity, FRC, TLC, and DC Decrease in arterial PaO2 – low ventilation- perfusion ratios (airway closure at low lung volumes), anatomic shunts, alveolar hypoventilation Pneumothorax that occupies less than 25% of the hemithorax is not usually associated with significant shunts Compromised pulmonary function before the pneumothorax- significant hypoxemia, alveolar hypoventilation and respiratory acidosis
  7. 7. Resorption of pleural gases: • By simple diffusion from the pleural space into the venous blood. • Rate of absorption depends on: (a) Pressure gradient for gases between pleural space – venous blood (b) Diffusion properties of gases present in the pleural space (c) Area of contact between the pleural gas and pleura (d) Permeability of the pleural surface (thickened, fibrotic pleura will absorb less)
  8. 8. PSP (primary spontaneous pneumothorax): Occurs in healthy individuals with no OBVIOUS lung disease Incidence: Males > Females (3-6:1), Peak age: early 20’s Risk factors: Tobacco smoking Male gender and tall/thin individuals directly related to the amount of cigarette smoking and the years of exposure Lifetime risk is 12% in healthy smoking men as compared to 0.1% in nonsmokers
  9. 9. Family History  Genetically determined Birt-Hogg-Dube syndrome: (mutations in folliculin gene): Autosomal dominant inheritance , characterized by spontaneous pneumothorax, benign skin tumors and renal tumors Others Marfan’s syndrome Homocystinuria Anorexia nervosa
  10. 10. Pathology implicated: Rupture of subpleural blebs or bullae on the apical portion of the upper lobes. Airway inflammation/Respiratory bronchiolitis secondary to smoking Pleural porosity • Pathology: (from resected specimens)  Eosinophilic pleuritis High prevalence of bronchial anomalies in nonsmokers associated with PSP: M/C was disproportionate bronchial anatomy
  11. 11. Clinical features: Chest pain • Acute onset - usually localized to the side of pneumothorax • Pleuritic in nature  Dyspnea • Acute onset • Usually develops while the patient is at rest
  12. 12. Physical Examination: (small pneumothoraces <20% are usually not detectable) • Vital signs are usually normal except for tachycardia • Side with pneumothorax is larger than c/l side • Movements decreased on the affected side • Tactile fremitus-absent • Percussion note – HYPERRESONANT • Breath sounds - absent/reduced • With large pneumothorax - tracheal shift to C/L side • With large right sided pneumothorax – lower edge of liver - inferiorly
  13. 13. Diagnosis: Symptoms and P/E consistent with pneumothorax Available radiological modalities: 1) CXR: still most common investigation performed 2) USG lung: especially useful in the intensive care units 3) NCCT-chest (in unclear cases) Sensitivity: CT > USG > CXR
  14. 14. CXR Findings: 1) Visualization of visceral pleural line – MUST 2) Convex curve of visceral pleural line ⑊ the contour of chest wall 3) Absence of lung markings distal to pleural line – not necessarily 4) Deep sulcus sign (supine radiograph)
  15. 15. CXR: • In supine position: best areas to search for evidence Juxta-cardiac area lateral chest wall and subpulmonic region • 2% radiographic pneumothorax corresponds to 50% pneumothorax by volume • Pooled sensitivity: 40 -52% • Pooled specificity: 99-100%
  16. 16. Radiological Evidence:  Diagnosis established by demonstration of pleural line on chest radiograph PA view(outer margin of visceral pleura separated from the parietal pleura by a lucent space devoid of pulmonary vessels)
  17. 17. DEEP SULCUS SIGN
  18. 18. PITFALLS (CXR): • Bullous lung disease • Large cyst in the lung • PTE 1) Other lung diseases with absent lung markings: 2) Mistaking skin fold to a pleural line - usually skin fold is THICK 3) Mistaking medial border of the scapula for pneumothorax
  19. 19. Role of CT-chest: Occult Pneumothorax 1) not routinely indicated with PSP – no close correlation between presence of subpleural blebs and recurrence 2) Regarded as - gold standard in detection of small pneumothoraces and in size estimation. 3)Useful in the presence of surgical emphysema and bullous lung disease and 4)For identifying aberrant chest drain placement or additional lung pathology
  20. 20. USG-chest • Normal Lung Sliding • Sea-shore sign 2 step approach to diagnose pneumothorax
  21. 21. Step 1: Pneumothorax and A’-profile • A’-profile is the association of A-line sign with abolition of lung sliding • B-line or lung sliding rule out pneumothorax.
  22. 22. Step 2: Search for Lung Point: • Lung point is pathognomonic • Indicating its volume
  23. 23. • USG: • 1) Pooled sensitivity: 87-100% • 2) Pooled specificity: 91-100% • 3) Presence of lung sliding definitely rules out pneumothorax with a NPV of 100%, but not specific  Pleural symphysis (pleurodesis, fibrosis, adhesions)  Loss of lung volume (massive atelectasis, pneumonectomy) • Presence of B-lines, artifact arising from pleura, rules out pneumothorax with NPV of 100%
  24. 24. Quantification: • 1) Light’s index • % PNEUMOTHORAX= • [1-(diameter lung)3/(diameter hemithorax)3] • 2) Collin’s method • 3) Rhea index
  25. 25. Quantification In general, these are preferred COLLIN’S METHOD % pneumothorax= 4.2+[4.7x(A+B+C)]; A=distance between apex of partially collapsed lung and apex of thoracic cavity B=distance between midpoint of upper half of collapsed lung &lateral chest wall C= distance between midpoint of lower half of collapsed lung &lateral chest wall RHEA METHOD: uses a nomogram that relates the average intra-pleural distance to the pneumothorax size(1cm=10%pneumothorax)
  26. 26. Continued: 4) BTS guidelines (2010)  Lung margin to chest wall  Small <2cm  Large > or =2cm (At the level of Hilum) 5) ACCP guidelines  Lung apex to cupola  Small <3cm  Large >or = 3cm
  27. 27. Goals of Management and Options: • 1) To rid the pleural space of its air • 2) To decrease the likelihood of a recurrence Options:  Observation  Supplemental oxygen  Simple aspiration: shorter hospital stay  Tube thoracostomy with/without instillation of sclerosing agent  Medical Thoracoscopy with insufflation of talc  VATS  Open Thoracotomy
  28. 28. Observation: • Rate of spontaneous absorption is slow estimated to be 1.25% of the volume of hemithorax q 24hours • So pneumothorax occupying 15% of hemithorax would take 12 days for complete resorption • Pneumothorax < 15% can be considered for observation
  29. 29. Supplemental Oxygen: Accelerates the rate of pleural air absorption by a factor of 6 It is recommended that hospitalized patients with any type of pneumothorax treated with oxygen at high concentrations The higher the concentration of oxygen used, the faster the resorption of pneumothorax
  30. 30. Simple Aspiration: • Initial treatment for most patients with PSP >15% • Site – 2nd anterior ICS at MCL after LA 16-guage needle with an internal polyethylene catheter attach 3-way stopcock and 60ml syringe to catheter manually aspirate until no more can be aspirated (but not >2.5L)
  31. 31. Repeat Access Do Manual aspiration No resistance encountered >2.5L No lung expansion Resistance encountered <2.5L Lung expanded Repeat CXR after 4 hours Expansion persists Follow up CXR at 24-72 hoursTube Thoracostomy
  32. 32. ASPIRATION Simple aspiration can be used as first line therapy for patients with first time spontaneous pneumothorax(>15% of hemithorax) Advantages- Short hospitalization, no significant recurrence rates at 1yr. Disadvantages- Patients with SSP/ recurrence don’t have good results
  33. 33. Tube Thoracostomy: Potential problems with small tubes: 1) More prone for kinking 2) Blockage of the tube 3) Clotting from blood or fluid 4) Greater chances of slippage Rapid evacuation of pleural air Small tubes (<14 F) preferred to large PSP patients can be managed on OP basis
  34. 34. Tube thoracostomy (after failed simple aspiration) Lung expanded and no air leak @24hours yes no continue chest tube for 24 hours. Apply suction (-20cm of H2O) reassess and remove tube Reassess Follow up High-volume low-pressure recommended (15-20L/min)
  35. 35. Recommendations on Suction and Clamping: Suction is not routinely recommended 1) Risk of re-expansion pulmonary edema especially with PSP 2) No additional advantage Clamping: 1) Not advised because of risk of tension pneumothorax 2) To detect small pneumothorax – role is controversial
  36. 36. REPE: Incidence: 14% Risk factors: • 1)Duration of pneumothorax prior to drainage (> 3 days) • 2)Severity of pneumothorax (<30% - very rare) • 3)Use of suction ( > -20cm of H2O) and rapid expansion Presentation: 1-24 hours of re-expansion CXR: patchy or diffuse alveolar infiltrates in re-expanded lung
  37. 37. Pathogenesis: • 1) Increased permeability of the pulmonary capillaries damaged by mechanical stress during re-expansion of lung • 2) Reperfusion injury • 3) Decreased surfactant • 4) Decreased Lymphatic flow
  38. 38. If patient is initially treated with small tube Lung expanded Not expanded@48 hours yes place a large tube No lung expansion/BPF@4-5 days Other interventions (insertion of addition tube is not recommended)
  39. 39. Conclusion: • Simple aspiration for PSP and iatrogenic pneumothorax • Tube thoracostomy for SSP and when pleurodesis is indicated.
  40. 40. Complications of Tube thoracostomy:
  41. 41. CERFOLIO Classification for PAL:
  42. 42. PAL options:
  43. 43. MEDICAL THORACOSCOPY Medical thoracoscopy is performed under local anesthesia and is usually combined with sedation Patient lies in lateral decubitus position with hemithorax to be studied facing upwards Two techniques used- single puncture and double puncture Xenon light source is used in both Site of introduction depends upon the location of radiographically detected abnormality The usual site is 6th or 7th ICS between the anterior and mid axillary line Talc insufflation and pleurodesis can be done
  44. 44. Medical Thoracoscopy vs VATS: • VATS • General Anesthesia • Expensive • Objectives • to treat bullous disease responsible for pneumothorax (endoscopic stapling device) • To create pleurodesis • Recurrence rate- 3% • Medical Thoracoscopy • Local anesthesia • Cost effective • No attempt is made to treat the blebs • Talc is insufflated • Recurrence rates are higher(5%)
  45. 45. VATS vs Open Thoracotomy: • VATS • General Anesthesia • Recurrence rate- 3% • Open Thoracotomy • Only when VATS is failed • General anesthesia • Recurrence rates are still lower (1.1%) • Some surgeons still prefer mini-thoracotomy to VATS REASONS: • Double lumen intubation is not required • Operating time is short • Good cosmetic result • Less expensive
  46. 46. Identifying risk of recurrence: more then 75% of recurrences occur on the same side Most recurrences occur within FIRST year Recurrence rate: 25-52% Men > Women Age > 60 years Non-smokers < smokers Tall and Thin individuals History of prior recurrence (60% after second recurrence and to > 83% after the third) REMEMBER: 1) No significant relationship between size of original pneumothorax or treatment of original pneumothorax 2) The presence of blebs or bullae on CT-chest does not predict whether the patient will develop a recurrence
  47. 47. NOTE • Strongly favored VATS over Conservative management despite Longer length of stay and cost  NNT is high Five patients will have to undergo surgical procedure to avoid one recurrence
  48. 48. JANUARY 30th 2020 • Conservative management is Non-inferior to intervention group • Symptoms resolved as quickly as The symptoms in intervention group • Fewer adverse events • Quite safe • Fewer recurrences during next 12 months than the intervention group
  49. 49. • Study opinion: • When to opt conservative management in PSP with large pneumothorax? • 1) Hemodynamically stable • 2) Patient is informed and agrees to the approach • 3) Readily available for OPD follow up • 4) Not planning for air travel or scuba diving
  50. 50. Advice: 1) SMOKING CESSATION 2) RETURN TO WORK AND RESUME NORMAL PHYSICAL ACTIVITY ONCE ALL SYMPTOMS HAVE SUBSIDED 3) AIR TRAVEL: NO EVIDENCE THAT AIR TRAVEL PER SE PRECIPITATES RECURRENCE CAN TRAVEL AFTER 1 WEEK OF FULL RESOLUTION 4) DIVING: SHOULD BE DISCOURAGED PERMANENTLY UNLESS A VERY SECURE DEFINITIVE PREVENTION STRATEGY HAS BEEN PERFORMED EXAMPLE: SURGICAL PLEURECTOMY
  51. 51. Secondary Spontaneous Pneumothorax: • SSP occur as a complication of Underlying lung disease • M/C: COPD and tuberculosis • More serious d/t underlying already compromised lung function • High recurrence rate (40- 80%)
  52. 52. C/F and P/E: • 1) Dyspnea frequently out of proportion to size of pneumothorax • 2) Chest pain • 3) Physical Examination is less helpful: Already have hyperinflated lungs Decreased vocal fremitus Hyper-resonant percussion notes and Distant breath sounds over both lung fields • 4) So threshold should be lower in a patient of COPD presenting with SOB especially associated with chest pain
  53. 53. Management: • Aspiration – not recommended • Nearly every patient – hospitalized for at least 24 hours – tube thoracostomy • Tube thoracostomy – less efficacious Mean time for lung to expand is – 5 days In 20% - lung remains unexpanded • Prevention of recurrence is most important • If lung does not expand after 72 hours or there is PAL > 3 days option: VATS > medical thoracoscopy
  54. 54. Accepted indications for surgical advice:
  55. 55. Unfit or Refuses Further Invasive Procedures: • Medical Pleurodesis
  56. 56. Indications of Pleurodesis in Pneumothorax: • 1) PSP with any one of the following: second episode of PSP PAL: > 3-5 days Haemopneumothorax B/L pneumothorax Professions at risk : aircraft personnel, divers • 2) SSP
  57. 57. Agents for Pleurodesis: Chemical agents: • Talc • Iodopovidone • Antimicrobials: Tetracyclines (tetracycline, minocycline, doxycycline) • Cytotoxic agents: (bleomycin, mitoxantrone, mitomycin, carboplatin) • Bevacizumab • Silver nitrate • Sodium hydroxide • 50% glucose
  58. 58. Pneumothorax secondary to AIDS: Ominous prognostically High mortality Very likely to have a recurrent pneumothorax or C/L pneumothorax • Etiologies: • 1) PCP – m/c (CD4+ < 200) • 2) H/O receiving nebulized pentamidine prophylaxis • 3) Bacterial pneumonia • 4) Pulmonary Tuberculosis • 5) Pulmonary cryptococcosis • Management: • Difficult to treat: Necrotizing inflammation • Early ICTD and surgical referral • Appropriate treatment for PCP and HIV • Definitive Treatment - VATS
  59. 59. Pneumothorax in Cystic Fibrosis: • High prevalence and mortality with advanced stage of disease • Chronic airway inflammation Important risk factors: • 1) FEV1 < 30% of predicted (risk increases by 50%) • 2) Presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Burkholderia cepacian or Aspergillus in the airways • 3) Use of Dornase alfa (Bronchospasm – acute decline in FEV1)
  60. 60. Management: • 1) Chest tube alone has a recurrence of about – 37% - 50% • 2) Recurrent pneumothorax + fit for surgery - TOC is partial pleurectomy • 3) Unfit for surgery: Pleurodesis  Pleural procedures including pleurodesis do not have significant adverse effect on outcome of subsequent transplantation
  61. 61. Tension Pneumothorax: Emergency • Intrapleural pressure > atmospheric pressure in E + I • Sudden deterioration: reduced CO with hypoxemia PPV YES Alveolar rupture NO One way valve process
  62. 62. • Barotrauma: • 1) PEEP > 10 cm of H2O • 2) Mean airway pressure > 30 • 3) Peak inspiratory pressure > 50 • 4) PEEP especially when combined with VCV • 5) Plateau pressure > 35 • 6) Lung compliance < 30mL/cm H2O NOTE: monitor plateau pressure in VCV Decreasing tidal volume if on pressure support
  63. 63. Clinical Manifestations: Clinical diagnosis Patient appears distressed with rapid labored breathing Diaphoresis Cyanosis Marked tachycardia Hypotension O/E: Distended neck veins, hypoxemia, hypotension, tracheal deviation to opposite side of pneumothorax, unilateral chest hyperinflation and subcutaneous emphysema
  64. 64. Diagnosis:  ABG- hypoxemia, respiratory acidosis  CXR  1) Mediastinal shift to the opposite side  2) Diaphragmatic depression  3) Rib cage expansion  4) Subcutaneous emphysema USG • NOTE: Degree of lung collapse is an unreliable sign for or against the presence of a tension pneumothorax
  65. 65.  Tension pneumothorax may also develop because of • Improper connection of one-way valve to chest tube • Malposition of the chest tube
  66. 66. Management: Tension pneumothorax Hypoxia High concentration of O2 Needle aspiration Definitive Tube thoracostomy (silicon catheter)
  67. 67. Iatrogenic Pneumothorax: • Incidence is high and likely to increase • Particularly high in ICU • Particularly with ARDS • Substantial morbidity • At present, m/c/c is transthoracic needle aspiration CVC (IJV > subclavian line) and thoracentesis follow
  68. 68. Two primary factors related are 1.Depth of the lesion Lesions in the LL Greater lesion depth Lesion size < 2cm Needle trajectory < 45 degree 2.Severity of the underlying lung With emphysema, 3 times increased risk of having chest tube drainage
  69. 69. Preventive Measures? • 1) Lung biopsy tract plug • 2) Use of fibrin glue as a sealant • 3) 2-4ml of normal saline into the whole puncture access during extraction of trocar needle • 4) Use of USG guidance for CVC and thoracentesis • 5) Using newer ventilatory modes which ventilate with lower peak inspiratory pressures and lower mean airway pressures  The presence of mediastinal emphysema may precede development of pneumothorax
  70. 70. Treatment: How does it Differ? • Asymptomatic to varying degree of symptoms • No/mild symptoms + < 40% of hemithorax – observation + O2 • More symptomatic or > 40% or enlarging size – evacuate the air • In general, most patients should be treated with aspiration • Only if lung doesn’t expand – Chest tube • Recurrence is not likely – need not try to create pleurodesis • when pneumothorax occurs in PPV – immediate chest tube prevents tension • Chest tube at least for 48 hours after air-leak stops if patient continues to receive mechanical ventilation
  71. 71. Catamenial Pneumothorax: • Usually in third or fourth decade of life • Recurrent pneumothorax that occurs within 72 hours of onset of menses • Classically develop chest pain, dyspnea and sometimes hemoptysis • Usually right sided (90%) • Association – Pelvic endometriosis • High recurrence rate (In fact HIGHEST) – 50-100% • Diagnosis – not difficult if possibility is considered
  72. 72. • Thoracic Endometrial Syndrome Catamenial pneumothorax Catamenial haemothorax Catamenial haemoptysis Lung nodules (purple/brown)
  73. 73. • Pathogenesis: Air gained access to peritoneal cavity during menstruation, entered pleural cavity through diaphragmatic defects Leakage of air from lung owing to subpleural endometrial implants
  74. 74. MANAGEMENT: Management Thoracic surgical techniques Diaphragmatic resection or plication of fenestrations Mesh/Patch over fenestrations Electrocoagulation of endometrial deposits and pleurodesis Hormonal therapy GnRH analogues Danazol Surgical menopause
  75. 75. Take Home Message: • The role of observation in large but mildly symptomatic PSP is gaining momentum and yet to be incorporated into new guidelines • Patients in profession with high risk of recurrence of PSP should undergo definitive therapy at first presentation • Heimlich flutter valve can be used to mobilize patient with prolonged chest tube drainage • With SSP, chemical pleurodesis is indicated only if patient is unfit for operative interventions or is reluctant • Tension pneumothorax is a medical emergency • Catamenial pneumothorax should be suspected in any young female with recurrent pneumothoraces • Imaging modalities include CXR/USG and CT
  76. 76. •THANK YOU

×