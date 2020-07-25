The Contractor - Facilitator of Technology Disruption in Government

Kimberly DeCastro launched Wildflower International, Ltd. in the early 1990s. The president and CEO of the venture, Kimberly DeCastro is a part of a growing number of businesses contributing to the technological disruption in government.



In the last few years, a shift in contracting business models has ignited the government to adopt new technologies disrupting in many cases. Disruptive technologies bring forward significant changes in processes in industries.



A key enabling technology such as 5G is an example of a disruptor. This technology allows for the low-latency, high-speed transmission of information across mobile networks. The technology has also facilitated progress in AI technologies as well, and in turn, AI has been a part of advances in other platforms, such as sensors and sensor processing.



Technological disruption, such as 5G, is forecasted to come from contractors who can gain access to products quickly. More importantly, new business models are centered on private sector technologies that generate revenue. While industrial powerhouses still dominate in winning contracts, in the near future, many businesses will have to shift and adopt this new model to remain competitive.