Sexually transmitted diseases presentation

INFECTIOUS DISEASES I Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
Group names: 1. Abdikani Ibrahem Nour 2. Ayaanle Ahmed Muhumed 3. Hafsa Hassan H. Abdisalam 4. Kamal Abdirahman Ahmed 5. K...
Sexually Transmitted Infections  Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are a group of contagious conditions whose princi...
 A wide range of infections may be sexually transmitted, including syphilis, gonorrhoea, human immunodeficiency virus (HI...
 Presenting complains of both genders will be like this: Men: • Urethral Discharge • Genital itching and rash. • Genital ...
Classification of STIs 1. According to their etiology: I. Bacterial:  Bacterial Vaginosis (BV).  Chancroid.  Gonorrhea....
Cont’d.. 2. According to their presentation: I. Ulcerative:  Genital herpes  Syphilis (primary)  Chancroid  LGV  Gran...
A. Bacterial STIs: 1. Syphillis  Syphilis is caused by infection, through abrasions in the skin or mucous membranes, with...
 Classification of syphilis: 1. Primary:  Incubation period: between 14 and 28 days, with a range of 9–90 days.  Clinic...
2. Secondary syphilis:  Incubation period: 6–8 weeks after the development of the chancre.  Clinical findings:  Cutaneo...
3. Latent syphilis:  Early latent:  within two years of infections, infectious.  positive serology  Late latent:  For...
5. Others:  Cardiovascular:  many years after initial infection.  Aortitis is the most common feature.  Clinical featu...
6. Congenital syphilis:  After 4 months of gestation.  Results in either:  miscarriage or stillbirth.  Syphilitic baby...
 Diagnosis of syphilis:  Mostly clinical findings.  Screening tests are the VDRL and RPR.  Treponemal (specific) antib...
2. Gonnorhoea  Gonorrhoea is caused by infection with Neisseria gonorrhoeae, preferentially columnar epithelium in the lo...
 Clinical features:  In men:  Dysuria, urinary frequency, and a mucopurulent urethral exudate.  In women:  May become...
 Treatment of Gonnorhea:  Single-dose ceftriaxone and single-dose azithromycin orally is the treatment of choice.  As a...
3. NGU and Cervicitis  These are the most common forms of STIs.  Etiology: C. trachomatis, Trichomonas vaginalis, U. ure...
 Clinical features:  Purulent urethral discharge;  dysuria,  urgency, and  frequency in urination.  Reiter syndrome....
4. Lymphogranuloma Venereum  LGV is a chronic, ulcerative disease caused by certain strains of C. trachomatis.  Its is e...
 Clinical features:  Small, transient, nonindurated lesion  Unilateral enlargement of inguinal lymph nodes (Tender),  ...
5. Chancroid  Chancroid, is an acute, ulcerative infection caused by Haemophilus ducreyi.  Most common in tropical and s...
 Clinical features:  Small, soft, painful papules, become shallow ulcers, more likely to be painful in males than in fem...
6. Granuloma Inguinale  Its is a chronic inflammatory disease caused by Calymmatobacterium granulomatis.  Endemic in rur...
 Clinical features:  A painless, red nodule; in males its found in penis, scrotum, groin, and thighs. While in females i...
4. PID  Infections involving the fallopian tubes, uterus, ovaries, or ligaments of the uterus.  Etiology: N. gonorrhoeae...
 Diagnosis:  Thayer-Martin for gonococcus and  Gram stain of discharge  Increased ESR.  Laparoscopy  Treatment:  Do...
B. Viral STIs: 1. Genital Herpes  Its very common STD caused by the Herpes virus, Type II, although Type I can also be se...
 Clinical features:  Irritable vesicles that soon rupture to form small, tender ulcers on the external genitalia.  Itch...
2. Genital Warts  Condylomata acuminata, also known as venereal warts, are caused by HPV-6, HPV-11, HPV-16 and HPV- 18 mo...
 Clinical features:  Genital warts commonly on warm, moist surfaces in the genital areas.  Appear soft, moist, minute, ...
C. Protozoan STIs 1. Trichomoniasis  Trichomonas vaginalis is a sexually transmitted protozoan that is a frequent cause o...
 Diagnosis:  Microscopic examination of the secretions show the trophozoite.  Treatment:  Metronidazole is the drug of...
Alxmdulillaah ^__^
