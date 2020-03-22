Personalbrand032220

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION KELLY PIRRAMI - PROJECT & PORTFOLIO 1 - MARCH 22, 2020
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND IDENTITY Some people are born for certain things - as if it’s in their DNA. I believe I was born ...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND PROFESSION ▸ My goal is to work in the Sports Broadcasting ﬁeld - ideally I would end up with Fox...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND TARGET AUDIENCE ▸ I want to work my way up to become a household name, like Erin Andrews or Pam O...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND CAREER GOALS ▸ Short Term Goals: I will develop my online presence and hold myself to a higher st...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND SKILLS ANALYSIS ▸ Notable Technical Skills: ▸ Excellent headline writing skills; an understanding...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND PROMISE ▸ I promise to deliver you the sports updates and news YOU want, I promise to ask the que...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND CREDENTIALS ▸ I have interned for a Radio Station, 94.5 WPST for 4 years, unpaid, because I loved...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND COMPETITION
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND COMPETITION
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND BRAND POSITION ▸ My main mission in life is to leave people better than I found them. Most people...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND NETWORK & MARKETING ▸ Alliance for Women in Media ▸ “WISE”: Women in Sports and Events ▸ ESPNW Wo...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT ▸ Finishing my degree at Full Sail University ▸ Polish my skills regardi...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND ELEVATOR PITCH ▸ You know how you can be watching a game and during the post-game interviews you ...
EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND REFERENCES (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.espnwsummit.com/attendees/speakers. (n.d.). Retriev...
  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION KELLY PIRRAMI - PROJECT & PORTFOLIO 1 - MARCH 22, 2020
  2. 2. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND IDENTITY Some people are born for certain things - as if it’s in their DNA. I believe I was born for a career in Sports Casting. Growing up, most girls idolized “Barbie” while I idolized Jim Kelly, the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills. I want to help break the stigma of sports being a “mans game.” My whole life I have never watered myself down for people, what you see is what you get and I would carry this onto the sidelines.
  3. 3. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND PROFESSION ▸ My goal is to work in the Sports Broadcasting ﬁeld - ideally I would end up with Fox Sports, on SportsCenter or anywhere on the sideline would light my soul on ﬁre. Three job variations I found on OnetOnline would be: ▸ Radio and Television Announcer ▸ Reporters and Correspondents ▸ Broadcast News Analyst My top archetype was “The Entertainer” so I tend to approach situations with a positive attitude, trying to add humor to things especially in a sometimes dull situation. My dad is an entertainer for a living so I think I was born with the gene, to make sure those around me are having a good time and enjoying the life they are given regardless of circumstances.
  4. 4. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND TARGET AUDIENCE ▸ I want to work my way up to become a household name, like Erin Andrews or Pam Oliver. I would ideally prefer to have wide appeal - to both married and single people, age ranges of 18-60 (any sports fan, honestly) - I want to relate to females, especially when sports are dominated by men for the most part. I want young girls to see that anything is possible, nothing can restrict you - especially not stigmas. I want men to see that woman can also be knowledgable about sports and make an impact on the game.
  5. 5. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND CAREER GOALS ▸ Short Term Goals: I will develop my online presence and hold myself to a higher standard. I will focus on gaining followers which will eventually turn into fans. Goal is to up my social media platform followers by 30% in the next year. ▸ Mid Term Goals: I will gain an entry level (or a tad higher) position within the professional sports ﬁeld and make my connections through my work ethic and personality - begin making a name for myself within the industry. Up my LinkedIn connections by at least 30% due to new networking opportunities. ▸ Long Term Goals: I will have a solid career with my own following - doing sideline interviews, mid-game catch ups and post-game wrap ups during NFL games. Have a solid following on social media platforms
  6. 6. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND SKILLS ANALYSIS ▸ Notable Technical Skills: ▸ Excellent headline writing skills; an understanding of optimal tactics for social distribution. Proﬁciency: 80% ▸ Desktop Publishing Software. Proﬁciency: 75% ▸ Notable Transferrable Skills: ▸ Ability to work quickly and juggle multiple varied tasks during a typical work day. Proﬁciency: 85% ▸ Elite writing and grammar skills. Must have aptitude to research and to write air-ready scripts and edit and improve anchors’ scripts Proﬁciency: 80%
  7. 7. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND PROMISE ▸ I promise to deliver you the sports updates and news YOU want, I promise to ask the questions YOU can’t, I promise to give you nothing but my authentic self at all times, I promise to take you on the ﬁeld with me.
  8. 8. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND CREDENTIALS ▸ I have interned for a Radio Station, 94.5 WPST for 4 years, unpaid, because I loved what I did. I had the energy and personality they were looking for and I brought something different to the night show. ▸ I interviewed and landed an internship for the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2010 season. They ended up going to the Stanley Cup Finals and I was trusted to run the back up stat sheet for the games. My internship transferred from the Flyers to the NHL itself. ▸ I have always been a people person and have always had “trend setter” qualities without even realizing it.
  9. 9. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND COMPETITION
  10. 10. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND COMPETITION
  11. 11. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND BRAND POSITION ▸ My main mission in life is to leave people better than I found them. Most people have been through some dark times in their life and turn to entertainment to escape it all for a little, sports being one outlet. I want to be a part of your day that you look forward to, using humor and my different view on things to make you forget your problems, even if only for a little. Every morning I am blessed to wake up, I choose happiness. I will incorporate my personality into my job, while still giving you the information you’re looking for from the sports you love.
  12. 12. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND NETWORK & MARKETING ▸ Alliance for Women in Media ▸ “WISE”: Women in Sports and Events ▸ ESPNW Women + Sports Summit ▸ I will produce positive, motivational and sports related content so people will start to see a trend in what I am about. I will build a bolder presence through instagram, facebook and linkedin, since I already have a decent following to start from. I will utilize my digital portfolio by constantly updating it to have the most up to date information regarding myself and what I am up to - nothing worse than an outdated website.
  13. 13. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT ▸ Finishing my degree at Full Sail University ▸ Polish my skills regarding digital editing and publishing. ▸ Utilize the connections I have been given through my fathers career and build mentorship relationships with the network I wish to pursue a career in. ▸ I need to work on being fearless. I can’t be turned away from things I don’t pursue, but I also can’t gain anything that way either. The only way we learn is by failing a few times.
  14. 14. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND ELEVATOR PITCH ▸ You know how you can be watching a game and during the post-game interviews you wonder why no one is willing to ask a question that you know most of America wants to know the answer to? I will be that person. I have a knack for giving people what they want and ﬁnding the best way to do just that. I will bring humor and a little eccentricity as well as a female perspective on an otherwise male dominated industry.
  15. 15. EXPLORING PERSONAL BRAND REFERENCES (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.espnwsummit.com/attendees/speakers. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.linkedin.com/. Build your future with O*NET OnLine. (n.d.). Retrieved from https:// www.onetonline.org/. Alliance for Women in Media (n.d.). Retrieved from https://allwomeninmedia.org/ career-center/. ESPN Together We Triumph. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://jobs.espncareers.com/ job/bristol/part-time-sports-content-researcher/5216/13973890. WISE. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.wiseworks.org/.

