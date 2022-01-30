MANAGEMENT OF DATABASE INFORMATION SYSTEM

Quering database

Queries are the fastest way to search for information in a database. A query is a database feature that enables the user to display records as well to perform calculations on fields from one or multiple tables.

You can analyze a table or tables by using:-

1. Select query or

2. An action query

Action query:-These are queries that are used to make changes in many records at once. They are mostly used to delete, update, add a group of records from one table to another, or create a new table from another table.

Types of action query in Microsoft Access are:-

1. Update-update data in a table.

2. Append query-add data in a table from one or more tables.

3. Make table Query-Creates a new table from a dynaset

4. Delete query-Delete specified records from one or more tables.

Select query

Is a type of query used for searching and analyzing data in one or more tables. It lets the user specify the search criteria and the records that meet those criteria displayed in a dynaset or analyzed depending on the user requirement.

Creating a selected query

1. Ensure that the database you want to create a query for is open

2. Click the query tab, then new

3. In the new query dialog box, choose either to create a query from in Designing view or using Wizard

4. To design from scratch, click design view. The show table dialo