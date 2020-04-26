Successfully reported this slideshow.
By- Jyoti Rastogi Meaning Advantage & Disadvantage Impact of Globalisation Globalisation in India
 Globalization is the spread of products, technology, information, and jobs across national borders and cultures.  Globa...
 Corporations gain a competitive advantage on multiple fronts through globalization.  They can reduce operating costs by...
Globalization is a social, cultural, political, and legal phenomenon.  Socially, it leads to greater interaction among va...
Developments in IT, transport and communications The rise of social media The rise of new electronic payments systems Incr...
 Providing an incentive for countries to specialise and benefit from the application of the principle of comparative adva...
 The over-standardisation of products through global branding is a common criticism of globalisation.  Large multination...
Jyoti Rastogi (Assistant Professor)
 Outsourcing: This is one of the principal results of the Globalisation method. In outsourcing, a company recruits regula...
 A car manufacturer based in Japan can manufacture auto parts in several developing countries, ship the parts to another ...
 Indian society is changing drastically after urbanisation and Globalisation. Economic policies have had a direct influen...
 Increase in Employment: With the opportunity of Special Economic Zones (SEZ), there is an increase in the number of new ...
Jyoti Rastogi (Assistant Professor)
Advantage & Disadvantage, Impact of Globalisation,
  Jyoti Rastogi (Assistant Professor)
