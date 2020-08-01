Successfully reported this slideshow.
Current Trends and Issues in Public Administration JOSEPHINE BOND PHD-PAG PHILIPPINES LUZON VISAYAS MINDANAO
CORONAVIRUS (COVID19) A JOURNEY DEC 31 China alerts WHO to several pneumonia cases Jan 7 France confirms Europe's first co...
SYMPTOMS
MODE OF TRANSMISSION INFECTTED DROPLETS
Make sure you have all necessary vaccination and travel medication. If you become sick while travelling seek medical care ...
TREATMENT Till date, there are no specific vaccines or medicines for COVID- 19. World Health Organization Self-care  If y...
PREVENTION To prevent the spread of COVID-19: • Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol- based hand rub....
IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON DIFFERENT MEASURES Commercial establishments Education Economy Entertainment Events Historical build...
 Due to the coronavirus outbreak's impact on travel and industry, many regions and the planet as a whole experienced a dr...
Novel coronavirus( COVID 19) IN THE PHILIPPINES  PHILIPPINES response was initiated on 8th January, much before WHO decla...
Novel coronavirus( COVID 19) IN PHILIPPINES  12th March President Duterte declared “ Code Red Level 2” Partial lockdown o...
Novel coronavirus( COVID 19) IN PHILIPPINES  March 25, the President signed the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which gave ...
Novel coronavirus( COVID 19) GOVERNMENT RESPONSE Nationwide measures Proclamation No. 929 Bayanihan to Heal as One Act Loc...
LOCKDOWN IN PHILIPPINES MANILA CEBU DAVAO 16th March ECQ 25th March ECQ 24th March ECQ
GUIDELINE AND TIPS THE NEW NORMAL PHILIPPINES MANILA CEBU DAVAO 16th March ECQ 25th March ECQ 24th March ECQ
Novel coronavirus( COVID 19) MEDICAL RESPONSE Hospital admission policy On March 16, the DOH announced a revision on their...
PA605 Current Trends and Issues in Public Admnistration
PA605 Current Trends and Issues in Public Admnistration

  1. 1. Current Trends and Issues in Public Administration JOSEPHINE BOND PHD-PAG PHILIPPINES LUZON VISAYAS MINDANAO
  2. 2. CORONAVIRUS (COVID19) A JOURNEY DEC 31 China alerts WHO to several pneumonia cases Jan 7 France confirms Europe's first corona virus case Jan 11 China announces first death from corona virus Jan 13 WHO reports case in Thailand, the first outside Chania Feb 7 Chinese doctor & whistle blower Li Wenliang dies Feb 2 First death outside china recorded in the Philippines Jan 30 China alerts WHO to several pneumonia cases Feb 11 WHO names virus COVID-19 Feb 14 Egypt confirms Africa’s first case
  3. 3. SYMPTOMS
  4. 4. MODE OF TRANSMISSION INFECTTED DROPLETS
  5. 5. Make sure you have all necessary vaccination and travel medication. If you become sick while travelling seek medical care immediately Seek advice from your healthcare provider Don’t travel if you have fever and cough Avoid travelling to affected areas unless necessary. TRAVELADVICE TRAVEL ADVICE
  6. 6. TREATMENT Till date, there are no specific vaccines or medicines for COVID- 19. World Health Organization Self-care  If you feel sick you should rest, drink plenty of fluid, and eat nutritious food. Stay in a separate room from other family members and use a dedicated bathroom if possible. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.  Everyone should keep a healthy lifestyle at home. Maintain a healthy diet, sleep, stay active, and make social contact with loved ones through the phone or internet. Children need extra love and attention from adults during difficult times. Keep to regular routines and schedules as much as possible.  It is normal to feel sad, stressed, or confused during a crisis. Talking to people you trust, such as friends and family, can help. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a health worker or counsellor.
  7. 7. PREVENTION To prevent the spread of COVID-19: • Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol- based hand rub. • Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth. • Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze. • Stay home if you feel unwell. • If you have a fever, a cough, and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention. Call in advance. • Follow the directions of your local health authority. Avoiding unneeded visits to medical facilities allows healthcare systems to operate more effectively, therefore protecting you and others.
  8. 8. IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON DIFFERENT MEASURES Commercial establishments Education Economy Entertainment Events Historical buildings Religion Sports Transport Unemployment
  9. 9.  Due to the coronavirus outbreak's impact on travel and industry, many regions and the planet as a whole experienced a drop in air pollution.  Reducing air pollution can reduce both climate change and COVID-19 risks but it is not yet clear which types of air pollution (if any) are common risks to both climate change and COVID-19.  The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air reported that methods to contain the spread of coronavirus, such as quarantines and travel bans , resulted in a 25 per cent reduction of carbon emission in China.  monitoring units placed in the COUNTRY , water quality was found suitable for bathing and propagation of wildlife and fisheries in the lockdown period. IMPACT OFTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE ENVIRONMENT. The worldwide disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in numerous impacts on the environment and the climate The severe decline in planned travel has caused many regions to experience a drop in air pollution . Air quality Water quality
  10. 10. Novel coronavirus( COVID 19) IN THE PHILIPPINES  PHILIPPINES response was initiated on 8th January, much before WHO declared COVID-19 as a public health emergency on 30th Jan, 2020. FIRST CASE Confirm in Manila a 38 year old Chinese women from wuhan, who arrived in Manila from hongkong on 21stJanuary was confined San Lazaro Hospital Manila confirm asymptomatic.  5th March a 62 year old muslim no travel history abroad a muslim frequent in a prayer hall in San Juan Metro Manila. The mans wife was confirm have contacted COVID-19 on March 7 First local Transmission confirm.  6TH March DOH ANNOUNCE 2 CASES IN PHILIPPINES  7th March DOH raised its “ Code Red Sub-Level 1” recommendation to impose “PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY” authorizing the DOH TO Mobilized resources for the procurement of safety gear and implementation of preventive quarantinr measures.  9th March President Duterte issued proclamation No.922 declarinf the country under the state of PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY.
  11. 11. Novel coronavirus( COVID 19) IN PHILIPPINES  12th March President Duterte declared “ Code Red Level 2” Partial lockdown on Metro Manila to prevent a nationwide spread of COVID19  16TH March Entire LUZON “Enhance Community Quarantine” ECQ other local government outside Luzon followed in implementing similar lockdowns.  17th March President Duterte issued Proclamation No.929 declaring Philippines unde “ State of Calamity” for a tentative period of (6) six Months. Various measures have been taken by the Government along with States/UTs in terms of • strengthened community surveillance, • quarantine facilities, • isolation wards, • adequate PPEs, • trained manpower, • rapid response teams for management of COVID-19.
  12. 12. Novel coronavirus( COVID 19) IN PHILIPPINES  March 25, the President signed the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which gave him additional powers to handle the outbreak April 2020 – quarantine extensions  April 7 accepted the recommendation of the Inter- Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to extend the ECQ in Luzon until April 30. 
  13. 13. Novel coronavirus( COVID 19) GOVERNMENT RESPONSE Nationwide measures Proclamation No. 929 Bayanihan to Heal as One Act Lockdowns Travel restrictions Repatriation Travel restrictions Military and police Foreign Aid
  14. 14. LOCKDOWN IN PHILIPPINES MANILA CEBU DAVAO 16th March ECQ 25th March ECQ 24th March ECQ
  16. 16. GUIDELINE AND TIPS THE NEW NORMAL PHILIPPINES MANILA CEBU DAVAO 16th March ECQ 25th March ECQ 24th March ECQ
  17. 17. Novel coronavirus( COVID 19) MEDICAL RESPONSE Hospital admission policy On March 16, the DOH announced a revision on their protocol on hospital admission for COVID-19 positive patients. Drug therapy and vaccine development The Philippines, with at least 45 other countries, has joined the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Solidarity trial to study the effectivity of certain drugs in treating COVID-19 patients. Hospital admission policy The DOH has issued a reminder, that Level 2 and 3 hospitals cannot deny admittance of people suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 infection and refusal of admission is a "violation of the signed Performance Commitment and shall be dealt with by the PhilHealth accordingly“ .
  19. 19. THANK YOU

