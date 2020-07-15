Abong ba23 swot analysis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Robinsons Place Iligan is a shopping mall located along Macapagal Avenue in iligan. It is owned and operated by Robinson L...
STRENGTHS WEAKNESSES OPPORTUNITIES THREATS
STRENGTHS • 1st Mall in Lanao Del Norte • Ownership of the existing places • Wi-Fi availability • Interior and exterior de...
• Large parking space • Security guards and staffs
WEAKNESSES • Some stalls are close or late in opening • Far from City • Traffic because of the small road • Crowded outside
OPPORTUNITIES • Open for franchising • Promotional offers to attract customers • Top 1 shopping mall in Iligan City • Mall...
THREATS • Similar products to other malls • Malls that are also known • Small business are closing • Increasing prices
- THE END -
