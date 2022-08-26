Shivery_Joseph_BUC_PB1_2022-07 (1).pptx

1.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION
Joe Shivery
Project & Portfolio I: Week 1
July 11th, 2022
2.
My name is Joe Shivery and I am a United
States Army combat veteran that is a father of
eight children. My time in service has given me
the ability to perform critical tasks in high
pressure situations. My core values are honesty
and integrity. My vision for my future is to
become a successful real estate agent, as well
as get to the point that I can open up my own
agency. I also plan to start a side business that I
can one day pass on to my children.
IDENTITY
3.
PROFESSION
Potential Job Titles:
• Property Manager
• Real Estate Broker
• Sales Person
BRAND ARCHETYPE - Being the
“Caregiver” archetype allows me to
put clients wants and needs at the
forefront of all house buying and
selling transactions.
Real Estate Agent
4.
Agencies
TARGET AUDIENCE
Brian O’Connell
Outreach Plan:
• Write my elevator pitch.
• Phone Call
• One week
Owner at Keller Williams Home
Team
Mr. & Mrs. Olson
Outreach Plan:
• Write my elevator pitch.
• Phone Call
• One week
Owner at Anderson Realty
Group
Mark Mayoras Outreach Plan:
• Write my elevator pitch.
• Phone Call
• One week
Owner at Soldiers First Real
Estate
5.
GOALS
Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022)
• Start the process of getting my real estate license.
‣ Pay for my Kaplan Real Estate Education
course within a month of finishing my Full Sail
course.
Mid Term: (2027)
• Build and maintain a successful real estate career
‣ Be at the point that I am successfully selling at
least 4 homes a month by my 5th year in the
profession.
Long Term: (2037)
• Open my own real estate agency.
‣ Gain the knowledge and understanding of what
is needed to have my own agency by my 15th
year in the profession.
6.
SKILLS ANALYSIS
Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies:
Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies:
Computer Technology Novice / Adept / Expert
Mathematics Novice / Adept / Expert
Communication Novice / Adept / Expert
Compassion Novice / Adept / Expert
Customer and Personal Service Novice / Adept / Expert
Sales and Marketing Novice / Adept / Expert
Active Listening Novice / Adept / Expert
Speaking Novice / Adept / Expert
HARD
HARD
Soft
Soft
7.
I help clients to find their dream home by
catering to their wants and needs.
PROMISE
8.
CREDENTIALS
Work Experience:
• US Army
• Landscaping Foreman
Education:
• Business Management Certificate, Full Sail University (2022)
Awards:
• Combat Action Badge
• Army Achievement Medal
• Army Good Conduct Medal
• Employee of the Month
• Employee of the Year
9.
COMPETITION
Simon Via
Industry Experience:
• Marketing and Sales Specialist
Education:
• Entertainment Business, Full Sail University
Leadership Experience:
• Business Assistant at Ryan Ace Music
• DECA Chapter Vice President
Skills and Proficiencies:
• Entertainment - 11 endorsements
• Leadership - 9 endorsements
• Social Media - 7 endorsements
Joe Shivery
Overall Online Presence:
• 500+ Conections, Customized Banner, Very
Professional Headshot, Detailed Profile, No Articles,
Very Active, URL customized
• Grade: Average, 75/100
Industry Experience:
• Real Estate Agent
Education:
• Business Management, Full Sail University
Leadership Experience:
• Afghanistan Combat Team Lead
• Landscaping Foreman
Skills and Proficiencies:
• Communication - 0 endorsements
• Customer Service - 0 endorsements
• Team Work - 0 endorsements
Overall Online Presence:
• I still need to work on setting up my online presence.
• Grade: Poor, 10/100
10.
COMPETITION
Natalia Garpestad
Noteworthy Experience:
• Real Estate Broker, Caldwell Banker Real Estate
• Real Estate Broker, Keller Williams Reality
Joe Shivery
HEADSHOT
Industry Experience:
• Real Estate Agent
Education:
• Communications and Media Studies Bachelors,
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills and Proficiencies:
• Microsoft Office - 0 endorsements
• Customer Service - 0 endorsements
• Leadership - 0 endorsements
Overall Online Presence:
• 62 Connections, Customized Banner, Professional
Headshot, Fairly Detailed Profile, No Articles, Active on
Social Media, URL not customized
• Grade: Poor, 50/100
Industry Experience:
• Real Estate Agent
Education:
• Business Management, Full Sail University
Leadership Experience:
• Afghanistan Combat Team Lead
• Landscaping Foreman
Skills and Proficiencies:
• Communication - 0 endorsements
• Customer Service - 0 endorsements
• Team Work - 0 endorsements
Overall Online Presence:
• I still need to work on setting up my online presence.
• Grade: Poor, 10/100
11.
BRAND POSITION
For clients who are looking to buy or sell a home,
I provide a compassionate and friendly
experience because I promise to put your wants
and needs as my main focus.
“AGENT JOE”
12.
NETWORKING &
MARKETING
Industry Events & Organizations
• Real Estate Investing and Community: An Introduction
‣ July 13th | Fayetteville, NC
• Real Estate Agent Safety
‣ August 13th | Knightdale, NC
• Lunch & Learn for Realtors
‣ August 25th | Cary, NC
Digital Marketing
• Primary Content: I will post articles and links that will share
helpful information for home buyers/sellers to aid them in their
experiences.
• Primary Tools: I will use primarily Facebook and LinkedIn and
post weekly.
• Website: I will use my website as a networking tool to connect
with other realtors as well as clients.
13.
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Mentor
• I will reach out to the realtor that helped me purchase
my house. She is a good friend of mine as well and is
one of the top performing realtors in my area!
Formal Education
• Kaplan Real Estate Education Course, 01/2023
Technical Skills
• Social Cue Course, Udemy.com, 10/2022
• Sales and Marketing Course, Udemy.com, 11/2022
• Architectural Course, Udemy.com, 12/2022
Soft Skills
• Active Listening Course, Udemy.com, 1/2023
• Negotiation Course, Udemy.com, 2/2023
14.
Joe Shivery
You know buying and selling a house can be a complicated and frustrating
process? Well, what I do is make it simple and less stressful for you. In fact,
I always make sure to put your wants and needs first to make sure there
whole family is satisfied!
15.
REFERENCES
41-9022.00 - real estate sales agents. O*NET OnLine. (n.d.).
Retrieved July 12, 2022, from
https://www.onetonline.org/link/details/41-9022.00
Welcome home team: Brian O'CONNELL & Sharon
Hedgepeth: Keller Williams Realty. Realvolution. (n.d.).
Retrieved July 12, 2022, from
https://www.welcomehometeamnc.com/
Delivering the dream of home ownership. Realvolution. (n.d.).
Retrieved July 12, 2022, from
https://luxuryhomes.andersonrealtygroup.com/
Soldiers first real estate. Soldiers First Real Estate. (n.d.).
Retrieved July 12, 2022, from
http://www.soldiersfirstrealestate.com/
Simon Via. LinkedIn. (n.d.). Retrieved July 12, 2022, from
https://www.linkedin.com/in/simon-via/
Natalia Garpestad - real estate broker - linkedin.com. (n.d.).
Retrieved July 12, 2022, from
https://www.linkedin.com/in/natalia-garpestad-60045832
Editor's Notes
Forbes Most Valuable Brands List (2017): https://www.forbes.com/powerful-brands/list/ Apple 2. Google 3. Microsoft 4. Facebook 5. Coca-Cola 6. Amazon 7. Disney 8. Toyota 9. McDonald’s 10. Samsung Methodology: Forbes valued more than 200 global brands by looking at three years of earnings and allocating a percentage of those earnings based on the role brands play in each industry (e.g., high for luxury goods and beverages, low for airlines and oil companies). We applied the average price-to-earnings multiple over the past three years to these earnings to arrive at the final brand value.