Shivery_Joseph_BUC_PB1_2022-07 (1).pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 10 views
Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 10 views

A Powerpoint presentation describing my personal brand.

  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Joe Shivery Project & Portfolio I: Week 1 July 11th, 2022
  2. 2. My name is Joe Shivery and I am a United States Army combat veteran that is a father of eight children. My time in service has given me the ability to perform critical tasks in high pressure situations. My core values are honesty and integrity. My vision for my future is to become a successful real estate agent, as well as get to the point that I can open up my own agency. I also plan to start a side business that I can one day pass on to my children. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Property Manager • Real Estate Broker • Sales Person BRAND ARCHETYPE - Being the “Caregiver” archetype allows me to put clients wants and needs at the forefront of all house buying and selling transactions. Real Estate Agent
  4. 4. Agencies TARGET AUDIENCE Brian O’Connell Outreach Plan: • Write my elevator pitch. • Phone Call • One week Owner at Keller Williams Home Team Mr. & Mrs. Olson Outreach Plan: • Write my elevator pitch. • Phone Call • One week Owner at Anderson Realty Group Mark Mayoras Outreach Plan: • Write my elevator pitch. • Phone Call • One week Owner at Soldiers First Real Estate
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) • Start the process of getting my real estate license. ‣ Pay for my Kaplan Real Estate Education course within a month of finishing my Full Sail course. Mid Term: (2027) • Build and maintain a successful real estate career ‣ Be at the point that I am successfully selling at least 4 homes a month by my 5th year in the profession. Long Term: (2037) • Open my own real estate agency. ‣ Gain the knowledge and understanding of what is needed to have my own agency by my 15th year in the profession.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Computer Technology Novice / Adept / Expert Mathematics Novice / Adept / Expert Communication Novice / Adept / Expert Compassion Novice / Adept / Expert Customer and Personal Service Novice / Adept / Expert Sales and Marketing Novice / Adept / Expert Active Listening Novice / Adept / Expert Speaking Novice / Adept / Expert HARD HARD Soft Soft
  7. 7. I help clients to find their dream home by catering to their wants and needs. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • US Army • Landscaping Foreman Education: • Business Management Certificate, Full Sail University (2022) Awards: • Combat Action Badge • Army Achievement Medal • Army Good Conduct Medal • Employee of the Month • Employee of the Year
  9. 9. COMPETITION Simon Via Industry Experience: • Marketing and Sales Specialist Education: • Entertainment Business, Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Business Assistant at Ryan Ace Music • DECA Chapter Vice President Skills and Proficiencies: • Entertainment - 11 endorsements • Leadership - 9 endorsements • Social Media - 7 endorsements Joe Shivery Overall Online Presence: • 500+ Conections, Customized Banner, Very Professional Headshot, Detailed Profile, No Articles, Very Active, URL customized • Grade: Average, 75/100 Industry Experience: • Real Estate Agent Education: • Business Management, Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Afghanistan Combat Team Lead • Landscaping Foreman Skills and Proficiencies: • Communication - 0 endorsements • Customer Service - 0 endorsements • Team Work - 0 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • I still need to work on setting up my online presence. • Grade: Poor, 10/100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Natalia Garpestad Noteworthy Experience: • Real Estate Broker, Caldwell Banker Real Estate • Real Estate Broker, Keller Williams Reality Joe Shivery HEADSHOT Industry Experience: • Real Estate Agent Education: • Communications and Media Studies Bachelors, University of Colorado Boulder Skills and Proficiencies: • Microsoft Office - 0 endorsements • Customer Service - 0 endorsements • Leadership - 0 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • 62 Connections, Customized Banner, Professional Headshot, Fairly Detailed Profile, No Articles, Active on Social Media, URL not customized • Grade: Poor, 50/100 Industry Experience: • Real Estate Agent Education: • Business Management, Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Afghanistan Combat Team Lead • Landscaping Foreman Skills and Proficiencies: • Communication - 0 endorsements • Customer Service - 0 endorsements • Team Work - 0 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • I still need to work on setting up my online presence. • Grade: Poor, 10/100
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION For clients who are looking to buy or sell a home, I provide a compassionate and friendly experience because I promise to put your wants and needs as my main focus. “AGENT JOE”
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • Real Estate Investing and Community: An Introduction ‣ July 13th | Fayetteville, NC • Real Estate Agent Safety ‣ August 13th | Knightdale, NC • Lunch & Learn for Realtors ‣ August 25th | Cary, NC Digital Marketing • Primary Content: I will post articles and links that will share helpful information for home buyers/sellers to aid them in their experiences. • Primary Tools: I will use primarily Facebook and LinkedIn and post weekly. • Website: I will use my website as a networking tool to connect with other realtors as well as clients.
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • I will reach out to the realtor that helped me purchase my house. She is a good friend of mine as well and is one of the top performing realtors in my area! Formal Education • Kaplan Real Estate Education Course, 01/2023 Technical Skills • Social Cue Course, Udemy.com, 10/2022 • Sales and Marketing Course, Udemy.com, 11/2022 • Architectural Course, Udemy.com, 12/2022 Soft Skills • Active Listening Course, Udemy.com, 1/2023 • Negotiation Course, Udemy.com, 2/2023
  14. 14. Joe Shivery You know buying and selling a house can be a complicated and frustrating process? Well, what I do is make it simple and less stressful for you. In fact, I always make sure to put your wants and needs first to make sure there whole family is satisfied!
  15. 15. REFERENCES 41-9022.00 - real estate sales agents. O*NET OnLine. (n.d.). Retrieved July 12, 2022, from https://www.onetonline.org/link/details/41-9022.00 Welcome home team: Brian O'CONNELL & Sharon Hedgepeth: Keller Williams Realty. Realvolution. (n.d.). Retrieved July 12, 2022, from https://www.welcomehometeamnc.com/ Delivering the dream of home ownership. Realvolution. (n.d.). Retrieved July 12, 2022, from https://luxuryhomes.andersonrealtygroup.com/ Soldiers first real estate. Soldiers First Real Estate. (n.d.). Retrieved July 12, 2022, from http://www.soldiersfirstrealestate.com/ Simon Via. LinkedIn. (n.d.). Retrieved July 12, 2022, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/simon-via/ Natalia Garpestad - real estate broker - linkedin.com. (n.d.). Retrieved July 12, 2022, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/natalia-garpestad-60045832

